Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 24, 1897: The Christmas Eve edition of The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from December 23. “There has been considerable pressure brought to bear on Hon. A. A. Taylor, of this city, to induce him to make the race for Congress against Hon. W. P. Brownlow, the present congressman.”

“The talk of running Mr. Taylor for governor naturally brought about this while he says he is out of politics and is going on the stage with his lecture, ‘Pearls,’ there is still a possibility of his friends bringing him out for congress.”Christmas Eve of 1897 was on a Friday.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.