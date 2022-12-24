Dec. 24, 1897: The Christmas Eve edition of The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from December 23. “There has been considerable pressure brought to bear on Hon. A. A. Taylor, of this city, to induce him to make the race for Congress against Hon. W. P. Brownlow, the present congressman.”
“The talk of running Mr. Taylor for governor naturally brought about this while he says he is out of politics and is going on the stage with his lecture, ‘Pearls,’ there is still a possibility of his friends bringing him out for congress.”Christmas Eve of 1897 was on a Friday.
Alfred A. Taylor was a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1874 until 1876. He served as a member of the U. S. House of Representatives from the First Congressional District from 1889 until 1895. He was Governor of the State of Tennessee from 1921 until 1923.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Dec. 24, 1922: The Christmas Eve edition of the Johnson City Chronicle a century ago today brought forth news that “The Rotary Club will meet for luncheon at the Hotel Windsor” on Tuesday.
“The Tuesday Bridge Club will not meet this week.”
“The Wednesday Morning Music Club will entertain at seven-thirty o’clock to compliment their friends at the home of Dr. and Mrs. J. G. Moss on E. Unaka Avenue.”Christmas Eve, 1922 was on a Sunday.
Dec. 24, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Christmas Eve edition of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Burl Ford, 50, of 20 Alabama street, was treated at Appalachian Hospital yesterday for burns on his right hand sustained on a boiler, attendants said. He was released after treatment.”
“Ralph Johnson, Jr., age 3, of Watauga was treated yesterday at Appalachian Hospital for a broken collar bone sustained when he fell from a rocking chair.”
“Howell Baker, 36, of Kingsport, received treatment at Appalachian Hospital for injuries in the head suffered when he was hit during a fight, hospital records show.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Watauga is an incorporated community that is located in a portion of Washington and Carter counties.
Christmas Eve of 1947 fell on a Wednesday.
Dec. 24, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Christmas Eve edition of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle brought forth a bittersweet story. With the byline of Roger Hendrix, readers learned that “He wanted to give his mother a Christmas present — so he tried to steal one.”
“The 12-year-old boy was caught Friday night in the act of shoplifting a $3 necklace for his mother.”
“If the store’s management had had anything to say about it, the boy would have been put in jail.”
“And he would have spent Christmas there.”
“But a probation officer and two members of the Johnson City Police Department, in the spirit of Christmas, have helped make the boy’s holiday a little merrier.”
“The usual procedure in cases like this is to ‘book’ the suspect and put him in city jail until bond is posted or the case is brought to trial.”
“However, the authorities knew the boy’s elderly grandparents, who have had custody of him and his two brothers for five years, were not able to post bond.”
“So, bending the rules a little, they allowed the boy to return home to his grandparents for the Christmas holidays.”
“When the policemen took the boy home, they noticed Christmas was going to be a little bleak for the family, so they decided to help.”
“Several members of the force donated enough money to buy four boxes of fruit, which they took to the home yesterday afternoon. There was also some talk of making a cash gift to the family, but plans for that were still in progress last night.”
“The parents of the three boys might never know of this incident, unless they happen to read it here.”
“Neither the mother, an alcoholic, nor the father could be located by the police and, according to the grandparents, really don’t care what happens to their children.”
“The boy will still have to face the charges and a hearing later this week, unless the store management relents and doesn’t prosecute the case.”
“But at least he’ll be able to have a little better Christmas, thanks to Johnson City Chief Probation Officer Sam Padgett and Officers Walt Pierce and Pete Lipps.”
Three dollars in 1972 is now worth about $21.30, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Christmas Eve of 1972 fell on a Sunday.
Dec. 24, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Christmas Eve edition of the Johnson City Press featured a follow up to a story which initially appeared in this column on Dec. 17. With a byline from Press Staff Writer Kristen Hebestreet, readers learned that “The grandmother of a 5-year-old child found malnourished and abused in Gray was arrested outside the Washington County Detention Center Monday night for trespassing.”
“Washington County sheriff’s deputies arrested Francine Gail Higbee, 50, and Derrick Blaine Allred, 19, both of Houston, after they were found shining lights into the jail.”
“Francine Higbee and Allred were arraigned Tuesday in Sessions Court. Their court hearing was set for Jan. 25.”
“A roving patrol at the detention center found Francine Higbee and Allred Monday at 8 p.m., standing outside a vehicle, shining lights and waving their hands.”
“The woman and young man were trying to contact Donald Higbee, who is being held in the center on charges of aggravated child abuse and neglect.”
“Francine Higbee is the mother of Donald Higbee. It is not clear what Allred’s relationship is to the Higbee family, Washington County Sheriff Fred Phillips said Tuesday.”
Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to Rebecca Henderson at rhenderson@ johnsoncitypress.com
johnsoncitypress.com.