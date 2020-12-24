DECEMBER 24
Dec. 24, 1899: The St. Louis Globe-Democrat reported, “Daniel Strickland, an employee of the Iron Furnace Company, at this place, today, while working on top of the furnace, fell in and, descending 16 feet, struck a half-molten crust of red hot iron. He was about to sink to a terrible death when he jumped to a red hot bracket on one side ... In the meantime a ladder was lowered from above. He grabbed it and was pulled to the top in an unconscious condition.” The article concluded in saying, “His hands are terribly burned, his left wrist twisted almost off and his body burned in several places. He will recover.”
Dec. 24, 1906: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Chattanooga News reported, “Mrs. Carrie Nation spoke in the chapel at the Soldier’s Home Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock to a large number of the old veterans. They were much pleased with this plain talk. After the speaking Mrs. Nation created a great sensation by making a run for the beer hall. A large crowd followed her expecting to see the canteen smashed, but she was stopped by the guards.”
Dec. 24, 1910: Johnson City Court Records show that John Longmire was fined $2.50 for selling firecrackers. That amount of money in 1910 is now approximately equivalent to $68.50.
Dec. 24, 1929: The Knoxville Journal reported a tragic story with a dateline from Johnson City. “Mrs. Katie Feathers, sixty-five, recluse fortune teller, was found dead in her locked shack late this afternoon with $288 in paper money tied in a soiled rag and concealed in her bosom.” The article continued, “She was found by a neighbor boy, who had gone to assist her in carrying in fuel, since she had long posed as destitute and helpless. After an inquest, a coroner’s jury announced death due to an epileptic spell, coupled with the intense cold. She was lying on the floor.” Finally, readers learned, “When entrance was forced into the one room shack, a revolver was lying on the bed, but nothing indicted it had been used recently. A son, George Smith, lives in Siam, near Elizabethton.” Two hundred eighty-eight dollars in 1929 is now worth about $4,385.
Dec. 24, 1935: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported, with a dateline from Johnson City, that James E. Coad had recently been elected as secretary-manager of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce. He succeeded Ed Wagner, who had resigned for reasons of poor health. Mr. Coad was formerly the “executive head of the East Tennessee Incorporated, an organization of chambers of commerce in this section.”
Dec. 24, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of a joyful reunion. Mr. and Mrs. (indecipherable) Hawk of Johnson City, route 4, recently learned their two sailor sons, F.A. Hawk, chief water tender and G.A. (Bud) Hawk, met somewhere in the Pacific area after a separation of three years.” The article continued to say, “F.A., who entered in the service March 3, 1940, has made 13 trips on the sea from his Virginia base and now is on a period of duty which has kept him overseas since last April. His wife and five-month-old daughter, Jackie Lee, who he has never seen, are living at No. 4 Rader Apartments, Johnson City.”
Dec. 24, 1989: Sixteen people died in the tragic fire at the John Sevier Center.
December 25
Dec. 25, 1902: The Comet, quoting the Staff, opined about the candidacy of Cy Lyle for the State Commissioner of Agriculture. “Cy H. Lyle has announced his candidacy for the position of state commissioner of agriculture. Mr. Lyle has edited The Comet for a number of years, and has succeeded in making his paper very successful. He is strongly backed for the position by the leading democrats (sic) of East Tennessee, as well as the democratic press of this part of the state. Mr. Lyle would doubtless make a good commissioner should he receive the appointment.”
Dec. 25, 1912: Johnson City Court Records reveal that Bird Jones and C.M. Davis were each fined $2.50 for fighting. That sum of money in 1912 is now worth about $67.
Dec. 25, 1927: The Knoxville News-Sentinel with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “A standard pure milk ordinance, effective April 1, has been passed by the city commission. It quires (sic) that all milk and dairies be under constant inspection. The milk will be graded according to its purity and the conditions under which it is produced and handled. Four grades will be allowed and each bottle must be labeled.”
Dec. 25, 1946: Readers of The Indianapolis Star learned with a dateline of Johnson City, “Head Coach Jean McMurray of East Tennessee State College has announced his resignation to accept a position as head of the physical education department of the University of Mississippi.”
Dec. 25, 1963: Fans of Langston High School’s basketball team read exciting news in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Sounds impossible, but it’s true. Langston High School’s Golden Tigers closed out pre-Christmas basketball play with a fantastic 107.8 per game scoring average.” The article continued to say, “The Golden Tigers of coach Paul Christman amassed 871 points in compiling an 8-1 record. They yielded 804 points for a defensive mark of 61.5 points per outing.”
Sources: “The Railroads of Johnson City by Johnny Graybeal.”