Dec. 23, 1891: The Comet reported, “Last evening a special train went to Elizabethton and (back) to carry a party of Knights of Honor to participate in the ceremonies of instituting a new lodge at that place. Among those who came from Jonesboro and other points down the road were: E.A. Shipley, Mat Peoples, Jasper Peoples, Joe February, R.M. May, J.A.T. Bacon, A.P. Mathes and H.C. Remine of Limestone Lodge, now Deputy Grand Dictator.”
Dec. 23, 1906: The Chattanooga Sunday Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “At a recent meeting of the Johnson City and Washington County Medical society at Dr. Cox’s office, an essay on the subject of diphtheria was read by Dr. Cox and thoroughly discussed by all the doctors present. This being the last meeting of the year, the society elected the following officers for the ensuing year: Dr. E.A. Long, president; Dr. G.A. McLain, vice president; Dr. S.B. Gillespie, secretary and treasurer. The new officers will be inducted into office at the next regular meeting of the society which will be held at the offices of Drs. Mathews and Gillespie on the evening of January 3rd, 1907.”
Dec. 23, 1910: Taylor Burke was fined $25 for “carrying concealed on his person a pair of iron ‘knucks.’”
Dec. 23, 1926: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported “Six moonshiners, actively at work around a red hot applejack still of sixty-gallon capacity, were captured late yesterday in the Carter county mountains after a battle in which many shots were exchanged but no one injured. Sheriff J.M. Moreland led the raiding party.”
Dec. 23, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported that Mrs. Gunnar Teilman was critically ill at her home on East Eighth Avenue.
Dec. 23, 1941: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported tragic news. “A ride on a new Christmas bicycle ended fatally Saturday night for Sell Walters, 13, and put his brother Atley, 15, in the hospital with a broken leg and other bruises and lacerations.” The article continued to state, “The brothers crashed their new bicycle into a furniture truck driven by Ross Garland, who told officers the boys were coming down a steep grade and crashed head-on into his truck. Garland said his machine had nearly stopped when the bicycle hit the truck, throwing the boys over the engine against the windshield.” The article concluded in saying, “The youngest brother died several hours after being taken to the hospital. He is survived by his brothers and two sisters, besides the parents.”
Dec. 23, 1952: Pet Dairy Products Co. in Johnson City offered holiday greetings to Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers with a statement of the company’s creed. It began, “Every day we will remember that the health of the community is in our hands.”
Dec. 23, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Pvt. Garfield Wayne Hill, who recently enlisted in the Army, will leave in January for training in the wire maintenance field.” Pvt. Hill was the son of Mrs. Bernadette Scott, of East Watauga Avenue.
Dec. 23, 1977: The Press-Chronicle reported on a recent theft of a Citizens Band radio. “A Citizens Band radio was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle belonging to Harold Spears, Route 5, Jonesboro. According to city police records, the car was parked at the Yamaha Shop.”
Sources: The Comet; Chattanooga Sunday Times; Johnson City Court Records; Chattanooga Daily Times; Johnson City Chronicle; Bristol News Bulletin; Johnson City Press-Chronicle.