Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 23, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported bits and pieces of news from the surrounding area, with occasional advertisements tossed in.

“Cargill’s Art Gallery will be open Christmas day.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.