Dec. 23, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported bits and pieces of news from the surrounding area, with occasional advertisements tossed in.
“Cargill’s Art Gallery will be open Christmas day.”
“Silas Cooper has been in the city several times this week.” His wife is mentioned elsewhere in today’s column.
“G.W. Slater is at home again for a few days. He has been staying at Nashville for several months.”
“Clinton Whiteside has returned from South Carolina to spend the holidays with his parents.”
“Dr. Pendleton and wife were down from Erwin yesterday.”
“Mrs. Hoss, of Washington, D.C., is visiting her daughter, Mrs. Bennie Artz, on Unaka avenue.”
“W.C. Taylor passed through the city Monday on his way to Bristol to visit his brother, N.M. Taylor, who is quite ill.”
“Mrs. Silas Cooper, of Jonesboro, is in the city for the holiday, and will assist in the Christmas display at the Baptist church.”
“E.D. Hale, a drummer, and Miss Debora Massengill of Bluff City, are to be married today at the home of the bride’s father, J.F. Massengill, near Bluff City.”
“Robt. S. Culbertson, the popular miller at Biddle & Ellsworth’s roller mills, has moved his family into the Wilder home on Second avenue near New street.”
“Mike Hyder’s children made our children happy again last week with a number of pop-corn balls, and Mike brought tears to our eyes with a basket full of the finest onions we ever saw.”
“Charlie Odom, the popular representative of the Clark Hardware Co., of Lynchburg, Va., spent a few hours in the city Tuesday en route to Middle Tennessee to spend the holidays with his wife.”
“Robt. A. Daniels and Miss Dellie Watson were married the 12th inst. by ‘Squire’ Williams. It was an elopement and The Comet hopes it will prove the exception to the rule that such marriages are a failure.”
“R. Hornick, the popular contractor, has received the contract to do the grading for the tannery and extract plant and commenced work last Saturday,” according to the Big Stone Gap Post. Johnson City people will be glad to know that Mr. Hornick is meeting with success in his new home.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Geo. T. Wofford entertained a few of their young friends delightfully last Friday evening at their home in Carnegie. Those invited were Misses Mattie Johnston, Bessie Stanley, Alice Carr, Mattie Henderson, Sue Wood, Sallie Chandler, Dora Cargille, Nettie Shortridge; Messrs. Louis Gump, J.W. Crumley, Will King, Jas. Summers, J.F. Crumley, Litt Wood, J.R. Herndon and Theodore Hacker, of Jonesboro.”
The following item may have originally appeared in The Comet, which was a newspaper published weekly in Johnson City. “An unusual light north of the city last Friday night about eight o’clock attracted considerable attention and speculation as to the cause.”
“It was learned the next morning that it had been caused by a barn in ‘Cash Hollow’ being destroyed by fire. The building and contents belonged to Geo. R. Hurlbut of this city. Mr. Hurlbut told The Comet that the building was a new one and was filled with grain. It was insured for $700 but that would not cover the loss. The origin of the fire is unknown.”
“Inst.” Is an abbreviation meaning “In the same month.”
Big Stone Gap, Virginia is about 61 miles from Johnson City.
According to www.loc.gov, the Big Stone Gap Post was published in Big Stone Gap, Virginia from 1892 until 1928.
Seven hundred dollars in 1897 currently has the purchasing power of about $25,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897.
Dec. 23, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported various news accounts of local residents. We learned that “Mr. and Mrs. Andrew W. Spencer will have as their guests during the holiday season at the home on E. Unaka Avenue, Colonel and Mrs. L.W. Cass of Washington, D.C., and Mr. C.F. Henderson of Los Angeles, Calif., Mrs. Spencer’s brother.”
“The many friends of Mrs. William J. Matthews will be delighted to know that she is improving rapidly from an illness at her home on W. Holston Avenue.”
“Mr. John Rawls arrived yesterday from Atlanta, Ga., to join Mrs. Rawls as the holiday guest of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Martin on E. Watauga Avenue.”
“Miss Rebecca Gladney of Trenton, N.J., is the attractive guest of Miss Charlotte Matthews during the holiday season at her home on W. Holston Avenue.”
“Mr. Robert Mahoney will have as his home on E. Unaka Ave., during the holidays Mr. H.K. Sullivan of Staunton, Va.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Henry L. Phetteplace of Erwin, will be the guest of Dr. and Mrs. J.G. Moss on E. Unaka Avenue for Christmas Day.”
“Rev. Harry Keller will leave on Monday for Philadelphia where he will be the guest of his mother.”
“Mr. William Matthews will arrive on Saturday from Mascot, Tenn., to be the guest during the holidays of Dr. and Mrs. W.J. Matthews and family on W. Holston Avenue.”
“Mr. Guy Williams of the University of Tennessee, is the holiday guest of his parents in the Southwest Addition.”
“Miss Evelyn Armburst left yesterday for Battle Creek, Mich., to be the guest of Miss Rhea Miller during the holidays.”
“Mrs. William McCain and Miss Florence McCain and Hr. Edwin McCain of Butler, will arrive today to be the guests of Mrs. E.T. Hart during the Christmas holidays. Mr. McCain will join them Sunday to be the guest of Mrs. Hart.” (“Hr.” may have been a typo or it may possibly have been a non-conventional abbreviation for “Honorable”.)
“Messrs. Phillip and John Fisher left yesterday for Maryville, Tenn., to be the guests of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Fisher during holidays. Mrs. Verne Fisher Willard will leave today to join them and to be the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Fisher.”
“Mr. Andrew Martin has returned from Washington and Lee University to be the holiday guest of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Martin of E. Watauga Avenue.”
“The many friends of Mrs. Josephine Flemming, of Bristol, in this city, will be most happy to know that she is recovering nicely from a severe illness at their home in Bristol.”
The Southwest Addition is now known as the Tree Streets Neighborhood.
