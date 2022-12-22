Dec. 22, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported news regarding various area residents. “Diphtheria has been very prevalent in this vicinity this fall, and I hope the worst is over now. Thomas Arnold lost three children in 8 days with it and had two other cases of it, but they were improving at last accounts.”
“Wm. A Ward’s oldest daughter is very low from the effects of fever and Mrs. Ward is also indisposed. Miss Emma Deakins is suffering from nervous prostration. Mrs. F.A. Knight is very much indisposed at present.”
“Wm. Kennerly, an aged resident of this place, met with a serious accident last Saturday, he fell off a wagon and was badly shaken up and considerably bruised. Dr. Hoss, of Jonesboro, was called to see him. It is to be hoped that he will soon recover.”
“Many of the farmers have butchered their hogs. J.M. Rodgers killed one that weighted 444 net.”
“The post office at Crookshanks has been moved to this place and the name changed to Mayflower.”
“Messers. James and Ferguson, of this place, had a phone placed in their store recently.”
“Rev. S.H. Garber is erecting a residence for P.A. Knight. Isaac Miller is erecting a dwelling for James W. Squibb.”
“Hilbert and Simpson have had their saw mill at W.M. Smith’s for some time and have cut a good deal of lumber for Matt. Campbell, who intends to erect a dwelling in the near future.”
“The school at Fairview has been closed for several weeks on account of diphtheria and will not open until after the holidays. Prof. John R. Carson and Miss White will be the teachers.”
“I learn that B.M. Bowman, of Bowmantown, will soon put rollers in his mill. This will be a great convenience to the people of this section.”
Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Jeff Aiken, deputy commissioner of agriculture for the state of Tennessee, reports that many hogs now weigh over 500 or 600 pounds.
Crookshanks and Mayflower were apparently communities in rural Washington County.
Fairview is a community in rural Washington County, as is Bowmantown.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. It was published on a weekly basis, as was The Comet in that year.
Dec. 22, 1922: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “There are, in round numbers, 3,500 different consumers of electricity in Johnson City, out of a total of 4,500 patrons of the electric company. The number has been rapidly increasing, with demands for both light and power and additions are now being built by the company, with others probably in the near future.”
Dec. 22, 1947: According to the Elizabethton Star, there was a terrible fire in downtown Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned that “A spectacular early morning fire starting shortly before 2:00 o’clock today destroyed the building and stock of Fields, Inc. downtown hardware and clothing store with a loss running high into the thousands of dollars.”
“For a time an entire business block was threatened in the flames, apparently breaking out on the second floor of Fields, spread stubbornly.”
“Kingsport and Elizabethton fire departments helped city firemen as in the latter stages of the battle against the blaze.”
“P.L. Fields, operator of the store, said the loss of his stock was partially covered by insurance. He said he rented the building from T.D. Brabson, a Greeneville banker.”
“Calfee and Swan, Jones-Vance Drug Store and other nearby buildings suffered some smoke and water damage.”
“Records and equipment were carried from A.T. Hull and Sons auditing firm, located over Jones-Vance, when it appeared the drug store might burn.”
“Fire Chief L.L. Giesler said the origin of the flames had not been definitely established.”
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. Dec. 22, 1947, fell on a Monday.
Dec. 22,1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a most unusual idea for a Christmas gift, to most people’s way of thinking. With a byline from Joe Worley of the P-C Elizabethton Bureau, and with a dateline from Elizabethton, readers were regaled to read, “Why not give something different, something unique for Christmas this year? Like a … a … how about a boa constrictor?”
“One can see it now … a nice 3½ foot boa gracefully wrapped and draped over the topmost limb of the Christmas tree … and maybe a pretty, red Christmas bow could be wrapped around its neck.”
“A real Christmas surprise can be had by watching the Johnson City Press-Chronicle classified ads where you can find a special pet like a boa constructor offered for sale by Bill Morgan, Rt. 1.”
‘’‘Ivan-the-Terrible,’ or so named by Morgan, loves to be handled and actually resists being put back into his 15 gallon aquarium home.”
“In fact, this is the main reason Morgan says he must let Ivan go — that is, to the right home. Morgan, a TVA hydro operator at Watauga Dam, says he doesn’t find time to handle, and caress Ivan the way he needs to be.”
“Morgan said he bought Ivan, who is a little less than one year old, at a Johnson City pet store and they have had a grand relationship since.”
“However, Morgan says the trip to Johnson City to buy a hamster for Ivan’s weekly lunch and his limited time have forced him to offer Ivan for sale.”
“Ivan will probably grow to six or seven feet if is diet is maintained and an adequate environment is provided.”
“And Ivan could be a special companion for your kids! Why be ordinary? Go ahead and do something unique and exciting and give an unusual gift this Christmas … and watch the want ads.”
“To reach Morgann call 542-4987 before 2 p.m.”
