Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 22, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported news regarding various area residents. “Diphtheria has been very prevalent in this vicinity this fall, and I hope the worst is over now. Thomas Arnold lost three children in 8 days with it and had two other cases of it, but they were improving at last accounts.”

“Wm. A Ward’s oldest daughter is very low from the effects of fever and Mrs. Ward is also indisposed. Miss Emma Deakins is suffering from nervous prostration. Mrs. F.A. Knight is very much indisposed at present.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Recommended for you