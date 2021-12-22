Dec. 22, 1891: The Comet reported a medical breakthrough. “The physicians of St. Luke Hospital, N.Y., have just completed a successful operation of removing a diseased stomach from a man and substituting that of a dog. Lots of men have dog’s stomachs but this is the first case on record where a man got one in that way.”
Dec. 22, 1904: The Comet informed readers, “There will be a Christmas tree entertainment at the Baptist church at Flourville December 24.”
Flourville is a community in rural Washington County.
Dec. 22, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news about the Kiwanis Club in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned that “Officers for the coming year were elected today by the Kiwanis club (sic) at the regular weekly meeting, as follow: H.C. Black, president; J.O. Lewis, vice-president; H.W. Lyle, secretary; J.A. Pouder, treasurer.”
“The following directors were chosen: Horace Burleson, Leslie Dosser, Earnest Miller, John Masengill, Joe Summers, Bud Moore, George Sells and Guy Smith.”
“The weekly attendance for the past few months has been more than 80 per cent of the membership.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased being published in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 22, 1938: The Johnson City Chronicle published several letters area children had recently written to Santa Claus. Betty Jean Schill of Route 5, Box 91-A wrote a representative letter to the Jolly Ol’ Elf. It read: “Dear Santa Claus,
“I am a little girl seven years of age. I live out in the sticks and go to school and I thought I would write you a little letter and if I cont (sic) spell the words all right next time I’ll try to do better. I would love to get a big sleeping dolly for xmas (sic) and if you want to you can bring me something else. Ill (sic) be as good as I can.”
The letter was signed, “Thanking you very much, your little friend, Betty Jean Schill.”
Dec. 22, 1943: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle, with a dateline of Nashville, reported, “The condition of Ben Allen, of Elizabethton, resident vice-president of the North American Rayon and American Bemberg Corporations, who underwent a major operation at Vanderbilt Hospital here today, was described as ‘satisfactory’ by hospital attaches tonight.”
Dec. 22, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, that “Authorization has been granted by the Federal Communications Commission for operation of a new radio station by the Washington County Broadcasting Corporation on 1050 kilocycles, one kilo-att (sic) power, daytime, the Associated Press reported from Washington yesterday.”
“M.T. McArthur, manager of the John Sevier Hotel and an associate in the new corporation, said no date has been set for beginning operations.”
“’We have purchased no equipment as yet, pending an authorization from the government,’ McArthur explained. ‘We will have a meeting at any early date.’”
“Plans call for locating the station in the hotel building, McArthur said.”
“Besides McArthur, others in the new radio group include Joe Jared and J.R. Simmonds.”
Dec. 22, 1963: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Capt. James F. Willingham Jr., graduated from the Air Force’s Squadron Officer School at the Air University of Maxwell AFB, Ala., Dec. 13.” He would be reassigned to Dyess AFB in Texas.
The article further stated, “Capt. Willingham was selected for the special professional officer training in recognition of his demonstrated potential as a leader in the aerospace force.”
Captain Willingham was the son of Mr. and Mrs. James F. Willingham, who resided on West Hillcrest Drive. The captain was married to the former Phyllis Sams, whose parents were Mr. and Mrs. P.W. Sams. The Sams family lived on Highland Avenue.
Dec. 22, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read of a unique use for a popular household item in “Polly’s Pointers.” “Polly’s Pointers” was a popular column that provided household tips and tricks, as well as gave money-saving ideas and provided suggestions to household issues. The column was mainly in the form of letters from readers; other readers would write in with solutions to problems or dilemmas. On this day in 1971, Mrs. F.W. Sr., wrote in to say, “When playing with her Barbie dolls and furniture at my house my granddaughter found some empty thread spools. She made darling table and floor lamps and topping them with the plastic tops of hair spray and starch spray cans. Some were blue and some yellow and they made great lampshades.”
Dec. 22, 1988: Johnson Citians were aghast at the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 that exploded mid-air over Lockerbie, Scotland, the day before. (Personal recollection.)
Dec. 22, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported on a remarkable accomplishment of a Johnson City woman. “A Johnson City woman has reached a milestone of 10,000 hours of volunteer service to The American Red Cross and Johnson City Medical Center.”
“Lucy Hart has been a Red Cross volunteer since 1980. In 1983, the Patient Representative program was established with Hart as one of the charter members. Three years ago, she moved into the Patient Satisfaction program in which she interviews patients and enters date into a computer system.”
“’She has earned the gratitude and respect of everyone associated with her,’ said Lynnis Hornsby, director of JCMC’s Volunteer Services/Community Relations. In October, Hart was awarded a 10,000-hour pin for her significant contribution to JCMC. She is the second recipient of this award.”