Dec. 22, 1887: Readers of The Comet leaned, “The Johnson City Foundry and Machine Works are now at work on another six or seven car loads of bridge castings for the C.C. & C. R.R. They are also at work on an order from the Berta Zinc Co., Pulaski City, Va., for two or three car loads of car wheels and axles.”
Dec. 22, 1913: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on recent happenings in the police department. “Johnson City’s police controversy has been rendered more acute by the sensational resignation of Chief of Police George F. Campbell, following the restoration of Policemen Ausbrooks and Netherly to the force by the city council. Campbell made his resignation effective Jan. 1.” The article continued to say, “Two months ago Chief Campbell and Policeman A.D. Ausbrooks became involved in a difficulty, and, it is alleged, Ausbrooks stuck the chief over the head with his stick. Chief Campbell preferred charges of inattention to duty, incompetency, and made other allegations against Ausbrooks. Recently Policeman Ausbrooks and Policeman Dave Netherly quarreled on the street, and Ausbrooks was charged with having drawn his pistol on Netherly. Both officers were suspended by Mayor Miller. The charges against Netherly and Ausbrooks by Chief Campbell were threshed out in an exciting trial, and the council, by a vote of 5 to 2, restored the two policemen to the force. It was then, in a dramatic speech, that Campbell tendered his resignation, saying he would not work with Ausbrooks.” The article concluded, “Chief Campbell’s friends are very much aroused, and are pointing to his record of having been a ‘terror to lawlessness’ to sustain him and prevent his leaving the service. His resignation has been referred to the fire and police committee.”
Dec. 22, 1915: The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper In Knoxville, reported, with a dateline of Johnson City on recent election results. “Out of a total vote cast here today of 538 in the election for commission form of government for Johnson City, the voters voted down the proposition, by a majority of 118. The vote stood: For commission form, 210; against, 328”
Dec. 22, 1926: The Bristol Herald Courier reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, “A sixty gallon still was captured on Buffalo Mountain about three miles from Johnson City, on Monday afternoon by Sheriff Dan France. With the still, which was complete, was found 250 gallons of mash, which was pored (sic) out.”
Dec. 22, 1935: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Dr. Hugh F. Swingle, Jr., of Duke University Hospital, Durham, N.C. arrived Friday to spend the Christmas season with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hugh F. Swingle.”
Dec. 22. 1953: The Knoxville Journal, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Powerful Johnson City rode to a 70 to 55 victory over Bluff City in an opening round game of the Big Five Conference tourney here today, and Tennessee High of Bristol, another Big Five member, turned in a 60 to 48 victory over Blountville.”
Dec. 22, 1957: The Bristol Herald Courier reported on what could have been a tragic story with a dateline of Johnson City. “Lawrence Coleman, 53, was sleeping on the sofa at his home when four year-old Arthur Coleman asked his uncle, ‘Why don’t you wake up?’” The article continued to say, “When his uncle didn’t answer, young Arthur swung a huge hammer. His uncle was awakened and was then taken to memorial hospital for emergency treatment of a minor head injury.”
