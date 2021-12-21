Dec. 21, 1866: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported on an upcoming bear hunt. “Do not forget to register your names at the Flag office for the bear hunt. The party will supply themselves with several days rations, and be ready to start form Jonesboro early on the Friday morning after Christmas. Persons living near the mountains can meet the part at the residence of Col. T.W. Erwin in the Greasy Cove.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead. In other places in the paper, however, the name of the town was spelled Jonesboro.
Dec. 21, 1871: The Herald and Tribune alerted readers they would not be receiving a newspaper the following week. “No paper will be issued form this office next week. In deference to a long established custom with weekly newspapers, our faithful (indecipherable) force is entitled to a respite during the holidays, and we can not (sic) withhold from them the rest they so richly deserve by reason of their constant application.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1871.
Dec. 21, 1905: The Comet opined, “We believe that the business Men’s Banquet at Hotel Carnegie last Friday evening did more than anything has done in years to awaken the fires of enthusiasm in many and kindle them in some. Here’s hoping you will add fuel to the flames and that they will never smolder again.”
Dec. 21, 1921: A century ago today, the Journal and Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that “Police this morning raided the building of the Johnson City Country club (sic), finding two five-gallon flasks of whiskey hidden in rubbish in an outhouse, and fifteen gallons of whisky stored in fruit jars concealed in the basement under the coal, in the attic, in the refrigerator and under the bed of the caretaker. No one was in the building at the time”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It quit publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 21, 1924: The Knoxville Sunday Journal and Tribune reported, “Mrs. Evan S. Rees entertained with a dinner party Monday (sic) evening at her home on the Elizabethton pike (sic), for the members of the Professional and Business Women’s club (sic) the guest of honor being Miss Eunice Harris, whose marriage to Mr. Fitzgerald of Chicago, will be an event of early January.”
The Knoxville Sunday Journal and Tribune eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. It is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Dec. 21, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported troubling news from what is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. “Winston Sewell of Veterans Administration Center was bound to federal court yesterday on a charge of breaking and entering the home of a physician on the government hospital medical staff on the reservation several nights ago, in a preliminary hearing before U.S. Commissioner W.R. Repass, federal officers said.”
“The accused failed to make the specified $2,500 bond and was taken to the Jonesboro jail. An agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who made the arrest, said Sewell not only broke into the physician’s home, but attacked the doctor. The physician’s family summoned members of the guard force, while the doctor fought back and managed to hold the intruder until help arrived.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1946.
Two thousand, five hundred dollars in 1946 is now worth approximately $35,643, according to www.in2013dollars.com
Dec. 21, 1960: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Seven o’clock in the morning might not seem the ideal time for a Christmas party but members of the Credit Women’s Breakfast Club found it mighty propitious yesterday morning.”
The article continued, “They gathered at the John Sevier hotel (sic) for breakfast and enjoyed what was their Christmas party.”
More details reveal, “Mrs. Helen Morley was program chairman and read: ‘Why Children Hang up Stockings on Christmas Eve.’”
Additionally, “Holiday decorations were used. Charlotte Gregg, the new president, was in charge, and during a brief business session, the club voted to take care of a needy family for Christmas.”
Dec. 21, 1971: Fifty years ago today, area children were very concerned about the weather. Would Santa’s sleigh be able to fly in just a few hours? Details were indeed up in the air! Readers learned that “Dense fog last night and early this morning will gradually disappear as today’s forecast calls for clear skies and warm temperature, while a white Christmas remains an uncertainty.”
“Mild temperatures in the 60s today and Wednesday are hardly a reminder of the few shopping days until Christmas.”
“High temperature today will be in the mid-60s and the low tonight will be in the mid-20s.”
“High yesterday was 54 and the low Monday morning was 27.”
“At 10 last night, temperature was a balmy 58, relative humidity 53 per cent, winds calm and barometric pressure 29.92 inches and rising.”
Finally, readers were invited to “Have a good day.”
Dec. 21, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in a follow-up to an item first reported in this column yesterday, readers of the Johnson City Press learned more about the condition of Jonesborough Town Administrator Marion Light. “It took 9 minutes for members of the Jonesborough Rescue Squad, assisted by firefighters of the Jonesborough Fire Department to extricate Town Administrator Marion Light from the wreckage of his car and put him aboard a medical evacuation helicopter Tuesday afternoon.”
“Light was still listed in serious condition at Johnson City Medical Center Hospital Friday afternoon, following a head-on crash on Boones Creek Road near the construction site of The Ridges golf course and residential community.”
“Jonesborough Fire Chief Bobby Freeman, who suspended two fireman for violating the town’s policy on assisting in extrication last month, found himself in the position of helping to extricate Light, thanks to a change in the policy. ‘It just needed clarification,’ Freeman said of the former policy, ‘because of the insurance.’”
Freeman said they kept talking to Light, who drifted in and out of consciousness, while the windshield and driver’s side door were removed, ‘It was terrible conditions,’ Freeman, said, ‘You couldn’t see and you couldn’t stand.’”
“Freeman said he recognized Light and later asked the other firefighters if they knew who they were working on. ‘They knew we were calling him Marion, but when I told them it was Marion Light, they couldn’t believe it,’ Freeman said.”