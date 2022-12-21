Dec. 21, 1899: The Comet quoted a frightening article that originally appeared in the Nashville Banner. “Dr. J. A. Albright returned this morning from a trip to East Tennessee. He found twenty-five or thirty cases of smallpox at Butler, in Johnson county, and across the Watauga, in Carter county, between Butler and Fish Springs. The cases have been isolated and quarantined.”
The Nashville Banner was published from 1876 until 1998.
Smallpox is a contagious disease but can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Dec. 21, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “The Monday Club has received holly wreaths to sell for the Mountain School. These wreaths are 25 cents each and will be on sale at the Bee Hive Saturday and Monday. Buy your wreaths here and help the Mountain children who are trying to help themselves.”
Twenty-five cents in 1917 now has the approximate purchasing power of $5.80, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Dec. 21, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “The average number of calls handled by the Johnson City telephone exchange daily is about 18,000. The greater number of these occur between 8 and 11 a.m., and between 2 and 4 p.m., the latter period being much the heavier. There is seldom a period of even a few minutes when the exchange is not operating, even during the ‘dead hours’ of 3 and 4 o’clock a.m.”
Dec. 21, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that “Queries received at the newspaper offices Saturday as to reports of a bus wreck between here and Knoxville resulted in an investigation, but nothing was found on which to base such a rumor. Reports were current here on the street that a wreck had occurred between Greeneville and Morristown and that eight persons were killed.”
“Last night neither Greeneville, Morristown, Knoxville, nor intermediate points could confirm a bus wreck of any kind. All buses to and from the local station were run on approximate schedule, and all reported no knowledge of any accidents.”
Dec. 21, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported happy news. “A Christmas Eve meeting at an airfield in Liberia a year ago resulted in a Paris wedding yesterday of two flying Americans — one of them a Jonesboro resident.”
“Principals in the ceremony were Airways hostess Bernadine Williams of Chicago, and Army Lieutenant Jess R. Crookshanks of Jonesboro, a former Flying Tiger pilot.”
“The two were married by a chaplain of the American church in Paris, and drove off to a reception at Crookshanks villa in Athis-Mos, near Orly airfield where the bridegroom is stationed. They will live in Paris.”
“Mrs. Williams, 26 of Jackson Heights, New York, and Crookshanks, 39, son of William O. Crookshanks of Jonesboro, first met at a Christmas Eve party at Roberts Field, Liberia, for an hour. They met again for four hours in Brussels last May, then in November at Shannon.”
“Miss Williams is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James C. Williams of Chicago.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Dec. 21, 1951: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A 42 year old carpenter, who injured his hand 20 years ago, came to the hospital — today.”
“V. J. Huffine, route 1, Johnson City, sustained a hand injury in 1931. Driving a hand axe into some wood with a hammer, Huffine’s hand slipped and a piece of metal from the hand axe lodged within the back of his left hand.”
“The wound soon healed and formed a small smooth bump.”
“Yesterday the hand became swollen and irritated. Huffine, VA employee will have the metal, which he has carried 20 years, extracted in an operation at Memorial Hospital today.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Dec. 21, 1961: Kiddie Kare would begin on that day, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Today’s ‘Kiddie Kare’ day at the Majestic Theatre.”
“Designed as a ‘sitting’ service, two hours of cartoons will be shown from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free.”
“Sponsored by the Retail Merchants Bureau of the Chamber of Commerce, the cartoons will allow parents who want to get in some last-minute Christmas shopping to park their children in the theatre.”
“The same schedule will be observed tomorrow and Saturday.”
“‘We believe some of the parents will want to have a place to leave their children for a little while so they can complete those last-minute purchases,’ Paul Wilson, president of the Retail Merchants Bureau, said.”
“The cartoons are to be 15 to 20 minutes long so that children can be picked up at any interval by parents. Or, of course, a parent may want to leave his child there for the entire two hours.”
Dec. 21, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a hint in Polly’s Pointers that is just as valuable today, half a century later.
“Dear Polly –”
“I keep an extra large paper bag in my clothes hamper so that all I have to do is lift out the bag and take it to the washer. I empty the soiled clothes and put the bag back in the hamper to catch some more clothes.”
The letter was signed, “M. C.”
Polly’s Pointers was a popular column that published household hacks, as well as pet peeves.
Dec. 21, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Robert Houk, and with a dateline from Kingsport, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “All it takes for former Congressman James H. Quillen to get his typical day in retirement started is a good brisk walk at dawn, a glance at the morning newspapers, and cup of coffee with friends.”
“Most mornings find Quillen at the Jan Mar Restaurant on Broad Street, sipping coffee and trading one-liners with his friends in a booth that, like a lot of things in the 1st Congressional District, bears his name. On this particular day, he greets his longtime friend and former congressional aid Jim Miller with the familiarity that comes only with time and trust.”
