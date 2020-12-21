DECEMBER 21
Dec. 21, 1893: The Comet reported, “J.F. Ramsdell, of Boston, one of the owners of the tannery, was here a few days last week.”
Dec. 21, 1913: The Sunday Journal and Tribune, a newspaper based in Knoxville, reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, “Isaac Bacon, who shot two of his neighbors Thursday morning for alleged trespassing on his property by hauling logs, was given a preliminary hearing before Esq. W.F. Carter on Boone’s Creek. He was found guilty of felonious assault and his bond fixed at $3,000, which he made.” The article continued to say, “The men whom Bacon shot, Robert Keefauver and Walter Chinault, will recover although the former will lost an eye.” Bacon’s $3,000 bond would equate to about $78,900 in 2020.
Dec. 21, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported very sad news. “Mrs. Emmett Cole of Jonesboro, route three, has received word that her husband E. Cole was killed in action October the fourth. Mr. Cole is survived by a wife and three children. He belonged to company B, 318 Infantry, 80th division.”
Dec. 21, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Mr. and Mrs. Isaac B. Gardner of New York City will arrive today to be guests of their daughter, Mrs. Harris L. Wofford and Mr. Wofford in Llewellyn Woods, during the Christmas Season.”
Dec. 21, 1944: The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce contracted with the Appalachian Hospital and Training School Inc. promising to promote a new hospital corporation in Johnson City and develop a plan for raising money for the new hospital. The new hospital was to be a community enterprise promoted largely by voluntary subscriptions and donations.
Dec. 21, 1953: The Valley Morning Star, a newspaper in Harlingen, Texas, reported a tragic story with a dateline of Johnson City. Robert H. “Bob” Berry, former head football coach at East Texas State Teachers College, died from burns received in a fire which destroyed his home in Johnson City two days earlier. The story went on to say that his wife and two children were badly injured. As a student, Berry had been known as the “Mighty Mite” quarterback at Texas A&M. He coached football and track at Paris Junior College from 1927 before joining East Texas (now known as Texas A&M University–Commerce) as head coach in 1935. Save for a stint in the Navy during World War II, he coached at East Texas until 1950. His teams won the conference championship in 1939, 1942, 1947, 1948 and 1950. At the time of his death, Berry operated Allen Cleaners with his wife in Johnson City. His son, also named Bob, was a football player at Science Hill and eventually recovered from his serious burns.
Dec. 21, 1967: Stacey White, 8, of East Unaka Avenue, had recently been treated for a dog bite, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
