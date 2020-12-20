Dec. 20, 1874: Samuel T. Millard was born. Mr. Millard was a prominent banker in Johnson City. Millard Street in Johnson City was named after his family.
Dec. 20, 1883: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time, reported, “Messers, Horton, Yocum & Co., the gentlemanly proprietors of the extensive steam tannery at this place, and who are full of enterprise and have a decided interest in the growth and upbuilding of Johnson City, are ‘showing their faith by their works.’ They have donated two acres of ground on the corner near the E.T. & W. N.C. railroad to a Pennsylvania firm for the erection of a spoke and hub manufactory, and for dressing and fitting lumber for most any kind of manufacturing purposes.”
Dec. 20, 1899: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Neither Greeneville nor Bristol can lay claim to so favorable a location for the new federal court, as this city. By a glance at the map of upper East Tennessee one can see that Johnson City is the place of all others, for the court and why not have it here?” The article continued to state, “This city has more people than the Tennessee side of Bristol, and twice as many as Greeneville.” The account also reported, “Bristol is really in Virginia, or will be so declared.” The federal courthouse eventually went to Greeneville, but Johnson City received the National Soldiers Home, instead — a bargain of a tradeoff by any measure.
Dec. 20, 1906: Readers of The Comet were advised that “It is better not to be witty than it is to be half-witted.” They were also advised to praise, improve, talk and write about their town. Trading at home, being public spirited, having home pride, speaking of the natural advantages of the town, subscribing and supporting the local paper, supporting institutions that benefit the town, and looking ahead of yourself when the entire town is considered were all suggested as ways to treat your town.
Dec. 20, 1911: Johnson City Court Records reveal that C.B. Armentrout was fined $7.50 for “disturbing the peace of others for offensive language.” The Records do not show if Mr. Armentrout paid the fine.
Dec. 20, 1927: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City reported, “All slot machines in the city must go, according to an order issued last night by Chief of Police Joe Tipton. ‘Violations of the order will be heavily fined in both city and state courts,’ declared the chief in issuing his orders last night.”
Dec. 20, 1940: The Johnson City Press reported, “Splendid meals are being served each school day to the students and teachers of the Langston High School in the cafeteria. The menu consists of such tasty foods as meat loaf, mashed potatoes, beans, salads, desserts, hot chocolate, milk, and hot and cold breads. Mrs. M.L. Rhea is manager and is assisted by Ted Hartsaw, James R. McKinney, Martha Davis, Hazel Young, Presnell Duffield and Thomas Beard. The manager says it would be a fine thing if the parents of the community would pay the cafeteria a visit occasionally and have a meal with the children.”Dec. 20, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Mr. and Mrs. Ross Droke have moved into their new home at 501 West Poplar Street.”
Dec. 20, 1961: “Carl A. Jones, president and publisher of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle has been re-elected president of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce,” according to The Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Dec. 20, 1963: The Press-Chronicle published an image of Mrs. Adam Bowman, who represents the Veterans Administration Center, Mountain Home, and Buzzy Woods, president of the Science Hill High School Student Council, with gifts the students had collected for VA patients.
Sources: The Comet; The Nashville Banner; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers.