Dec. 20, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported, “Dr. Manly has consented after the most urgent solicitations to resume practice in East Tennessee and will make his thirty-second monthly visit of JonesBorough (sic) on Saturday January 11th, and will continue these visits on the Friday following the first Monday of each month, one day only at the Hotel where he may be consulted free of charge by those who are suffering with chronic or long standing diseases.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1867.
Dec. 20, 1896: The Sunday Times reported several items of interest to Johnson Citians; the dateline was Johnson City. Among the items were: “The ladies of the city will give a dinner in Jobe’s opera house on the 26th inst. for the benefit of the poor children of the town.”
“C. W. Battle, secretary of the Watauga company (sic), has notified the local fire insurance agents of this city that on and after Jan. 1, 1897, the fire hydrant service will be discontinued. The city is in arrears on water rents and this notice is the ultimatum of the water company. No payments have been made to the water company since April 1. The company offered to make a reduction in the water bill of 20 per cent, but the city council neither accepted nor rejected the offer, and hence the city will now have to dispose of the matter in some way. It was only a few weeks ago that the light question was agitating the minds of our citizens.”
“Frank L. Wagoner, one of the city’s best citizens, is not expected to recover from a case of ex-ophthalmic (sic) goiter with which he suffered all last summer. His family physician, Dr. L. O. Jenkins, from Paris, Ill., is here attending to the case with Dr. Cox, the local physician.”
“Minnie Allie, the 5-year-old daughter of Dr. E. H. Hennessee, died last Friday at home on Unaka avenue (sic).”
“Eugene Horton, of the United States Leather Company, New York City, has been visiting H. Gildersleeve, manager of the Watauga tannery (sic) here.”
“Judge Campbell’s court will convene on Monday.”
Ex-ophthalmic (sic) goiter, or exophthalmic goiter is now more commonly known as Graves disease, which is treatable.
The Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times on the other days of the week. The newspaper is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Dec. 20, 1904: The Nashville Banner reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, on the recent winter weather. “More or less snow has fallen here during the past week, but the warm weather and some rain cause but little to remain on the ground for any length of time. Wheat growers think these snows will prove beneficial to the growth of small grain of all kinds.”
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
Dec. 20, 1912: Carl A. Johnson married Anna Laura Dahl. The Johnsons were active members of First Christian Church, as well as being active members of the Johnson City community. Mr. Johnson served as Mayor of Johnson City from 1957–1959.
(Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Dec. 20, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Announcement is made of the marriage of Miss Elisabeth Pettyplace to Ensign Stewart Johnson of the United States Navy, which occurred at the home of the bride in Erwin, Tenn. Monday.”
The wedding notice went on to report, “The bride is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.H. Pettyplace, of Erwin. Mr. Johnson, before entering the service was private secretary to Mr. Pettyplace, who is general manager of the C.C. and O.”
Dec. 20, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Shreveport Journal reported, “Frs. Francis S. Furman will leave Wednesday for Johnson City, Tenn., where her son, Mr. Chandler Furman, will come from V. M. I. and join her in a Christmas visit to Mrs. Furman’s mother, Mrs. Chandler Young. Mr. Furman won his Christmas furlough, but the V. M. I. Vacation (sic) is so short that Mrs. Furman is meeting him in Johnson City.”
The Shreveport Journal was published in Shreveport, Louisiana. It ceased publication in 1991. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 20, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Cecil Shively, World War veteran, who hopes that he ‘will take pneumonia and die,’ is in the Washington County jail at Jonesboro after failing to make a $10,000 bond on a statutory offense.”
The article continued to say, “Shively was arrested after the father of a 6-year-old girl secured a warrant which charged the offense. The little girl and several relatives testified against Shively, after which he admitted acts which would impair the child’s morals.”
More details revealed, “Judge A.E. McCorkle, after hearing a brief resume of the testimony, bound the veteran over to the next term of criminal court, which convenes at Jonesboro in January.”
The report continued to say, “This is the first case of this nature on record in Johnson City, it is understood, and if convicted, Shively faces a long prison term.”
The article concluded in saying, “Other names in connection with the case were withheld.”
Ten thousand dollars in 1930 is now worth approximately $155,920.00. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Dec. 20, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned “Members of the Young Matrons Class of the First Baptist Church of Jonesboro assembled this week for a combined business meeting and Christmas party.”
“In the absence of the president, Mrs. W. A. Wilson, the teacher, Mrs. W. L. Baker, presided.”
“Ways and means for enlarging the class membership were discussed, and group captains were elected for the coming year. Mrs. Samuel McCracken was named class reporter and it was decided the class colors will be green and gold. The class flower is the violet.”
“Miss Laura Smith was chose to select, print and frame a motto for the group, and it was voted to present gifts to several members.”
“The class will prepare and deliver five Christmas baskets for needy families, the baskets to contain fruits, vegetables, and other foods which will be contributed by members.”
Dec. 20, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, weather continued to plague the minds of children worried about Santa’s successful sleigh ride in just a few days. In an article with the byline of Vincent Z. Whaley, Johnson City Press readers learned that “Several snow squalls, high winds and dropping temperatures made traveling in Johnson City and surrounding areas very precarious for local residents Thursday.”
“Countless automobile wrecks and car pileups occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m., as frigid air poured into the region and brought winter storm conditions to the Tri-Cities.”
“Jonesborough Town Administrator Marion Light was injured in a wreck near the construction site of The Ridges golf course and residential community on Boones Creek Road Thursday afternoon. Few details were available. Light was listed in serious condition at Johnson City Medical Center late Thursday.”