Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 20, 1906: In a column that originally appeared in the Sweetwater Telephone, The Comet featured a column titled, “How to Treat Your Town.” The advice is still appropriate today.

“Praise it.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.