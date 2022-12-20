Dec. 20, 1906: In a column that originally appeared in the Sweetwater Telephone, The Comet featured a column titled, “How to Treat Your Town.” The advice is still appropriate today.
“Praise it.”
“Improve it.”
“Talk about it.”
“Write about it.”
“Trade at home.”
“Be public spirited.”
“Take a home pride in it.”
“Tell of natural advantages.”
“Trade and induce others to trade here.”
“When strangers come to town use them well.”
“Don’t call your best friends frauds and imposters.”
“Subscribe for and support your home paper.”
“Support the local institutions that benefit your town.”
“Look ahead of yourself when all of the town is considered.”
“Don’t forget that you live off the people here, and you should help others as they help you.”
“Don’t advertise in the local paper ‘to help the editor’ but to help yourself.”
“Let’s get together and help to move and hustle things forward all the time, keeping a stiff upper lip waiting for the good time coming for the old town. Let’s try it now.”
Dec. 20, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that, “It was announced yesterday at the city offices that arrangements had been completed; whereby the Division Street underpass would be lighted beginning last night, and that this would be done by railroad companies under which the street passes.”
“The pass has been completed for some weeks and is now constant use; but since being opened to the public, drivers have been under the necessity of going slowly since the openings are comparatively narrow and being completely covered, the need of lights was recognized from the first. The lights are to be kept burning all hours of the night.”
Dec. 20, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported a follow-up to news that originally appeared in this column on Dec. 9. With a dateline from Elizabethton, and a date of Dec. 19, readers learned that, “James B. Chambers, 33-year old-Ripshin farmer and veteran of World War II, was bound to grand jury investigation at a hearing today before General Sessions Judge W.R. Pearson on a first degree murder charge.”
“Charge against Chambers stemmed from the finding of the partially decomposed body of his estranged wife, Mrs. Madge Chambers, 30, in a field near here, December 6.”
“Bond was set at $15,000, which he made late this afternoon. States prosecutors had asked $50,000 bond.”
“Hearing for Chambers, which was originally set for Tuesday but delayed because of absence of Attorney General Merle Snell opened this morning and continued into the afternoon.”
“About six witnesses testified. Testimony of Chambers that he had not seen his wife since June or July was refuted in evidence given by Harold Hambrick, local filling station operator. Hambrick told the court that he had been asked by Chambers to direct him to the house where Mrs. Chambers resided. He said he did and later saw the couple talking at the door.”
“The body was discovered by Ross Wilcox about 10:00 a.m. December 6, while showing a prospect some real estate off Bishop Road about two miles south of here.”
“The body was decomposed from the waist up and was clothed in a flower print dress and nylon stockings. A pair of steel knucks, a 6-inch knife and about 20 nickels were found about 40 feet from the body.”
“Sheriff Tom Nave indicated earlier the belief that the knucks and knife could have been used in inflicting some of the wounds on the body, which bore evidence of slashes and heavy blows. Coroner Ray Merritt has been quoted as reporting no evidence of criminal assault.”
“Chambers was arrested December 7 while visiting a brother. He denied that the body discovered in the field was that of his wife and denied harming her. Sisters of the dead woman had previously identified the body.”
“Chambers and his wife are divorced but remarried last year. However, they had separated again. Mrs. Chambers, missing for a month when the body was discovered, had been working at the house of Mrs. Mabel Hicks on Elk avenue, who said Mrs. Chambers just walked off about a month before the body was discovered.”
Fifteen thousand dollars in 1947 is now worth about $200,000 making $50,000 currently having the approximate purchasing power of $665,000 according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Ripshin is a community in rural Carter County.
Dec. 20, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several high school basketball scores from the day before. The scores were on the front page, and included some tournament action.
Unicoi County beat Johnson County by a score of 59-48.
Elizabethton scored an easy victory over Unaka, the score being 91-45.
South Greene beat Hampton, 62-56.
Lynn View beat Surgoinsville, 79-72.
The David Crockett Classic saw Church Hill defeat Daniel Boone, 54-51.
The same tournament saw Sullivan beat David Crockett, 34-27.
In the Big Five Tournament, Sullivan East was victorious over Sullivan Central, 60-36.
Tennessee High easily defeated Virginia High in the same tournament, the score being 79-44.
Dec. 20, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported wonderful news. With the byline of Jeff Keeling, Press Staff Writer, readers learned that “Christmas came early this year for Gary Meadwell with a pair of gifts he hopes will last a lifetime: a pancreas and a kidney.”
“’Last Christmas he was so sick he couldn’t stay awake more than two minutes at a time because of end-stage renal (kidney) failure,’ Meadwell’s wife, Brenda, said Wednesday at a party for area transplant recipients.”
“Meadwell, 36, was one of six people who underwent kidney-pancreas transplant surgery this year at Johnson City Medical Center as the Quillen College of Medicine expanded its transplant program beyond kidneys.”
“Deborah Critz, a registered nurse with national certification in transplantation, administers the program, which is operated jointly with JCMC. The transplant surgeons are Dr. Piyush Joshi and Dr. Robert Weingart, who was recruited to help start the pancreas program.”
“While kidney transplants are becoming almost routine here, with 182 performed since July 1990, totaling 40 so far this year, pancreas operations are much more rare. They are used to cure juvenile onset diabetes, a severely limiting disease that ultimately causes a host of other problems by the time victims reach their 30s.”
