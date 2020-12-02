Dec. 2, 1886: The Comet, quoting the Herald and Tribune, reported on the offerings at the Planters’ House. “The Planters’ House table daily groans under the weight of good things set thereon, ‘possum, coon, fresh fish and other edibles, too numerous to mention are the rule, but last week the popular proprietor went it ‘one better’ and came ‘forward’ with a dish as delicious as the most fastidious epicure could ask for, in the shape of oysters baked on the half-shell.”
Dec. 2, 1897: The Comet said, “All who are interested in the ‘Cheese Factory’ at Johnson City, Tenn., will please meet at said Factory, on Saturday, Dec. 4th, 1897 at 2 o’clock, p.m.” The article continued to say, “Object of meeting, to ascertain what quantity, and at what price milk will be furnished at the factory.” Readers were told, “Don’t forget the date. Farmers especially invited and expected to be present.” The proprietors of the Cheese Factory were Mr. Lillevold and Mr. Johnson.
Dec. 2, 1909: The Comet reported very exciting news for Johnson City. “Johnson City gets the State Normal for East Tennessee. The result was reached by the State Board of Education Wednesday noon, after being in session since Monday morning.” The article continued to report, “The joyful news reached Johnson City by wire immediately and every whistle in the city was dampened with steam and the lusty throated songsters conveyed the glad tidings to the community and the rejoicing was above Normal.” The Normal School eventually became East Tennessee State University.
Dec. 2, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported that C.H. Hunter, who was the cashier of the Holston National Bank in Elizabethton, was confined to his home because of influenza. In addition, Shep A. Williams, also of Elizabethton, was said to be “suffering with an attack of this disease.”
Dec. 2, 1922: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported tragic news from the Austin Springs community. Homer Bowman, who was three years old, and the son of Mr. and Mrs. William J. Bowman, was accidentally shot and killed by his brother, who was eight years old. The older child was playing with a gun when it accidentally discharged, according to information provided by Pouder Brothers Undertaking Establishment.
Dec. 2, 1949: The Nashville Banner reported on a bond issue in Washington County. “The Washington County Court has voted to issue $60,000 in bonds to finance the purchase of rights-of-way for a new road link between Jonesboro (spelled that way at that time) and U.S. highway 11-E at Limestone.” The article further stated, “The court vote on the bond issue was 23 to 2. The new road of about 12 miles will shorten the road distance between Jonesboro and Greeneville, Tenn.” Sixty thousand dollars in 1949 would be worth approximately $656,000 in today’s dollars. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Dec. 2, 1949: The Greeneville Sun, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Sen. K.D. McKellar is ‘gradually improving each day.’” The article continued to say that Dr. Horace Cupp, chief medical officer at the Mountain Home Veterans hospital was the supervisor of Sen. McKellar’s case. Dr. Cupp was quoted as saying the Senator was “feeling fine and was in a very jovial mood all day.” He did not say how long the veteran legislator would remain in the hospital. The article explained why the Senator was in the hospital. “McKellar is recuperating from burns received Nov. 15 when he fell against a hot water tap in a Memphis hotel.”
Dec. 2, 1951: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that Private Julia Quinton was completing her Air Force basic indoctrination training at Lockland Air Force Base in Texas. Private Quinton was 19 years old, and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Quinton of West Pine Street in Johnson City.
Dec. 2, 1966: Science Hill’s Jim Lawson, Tommy Sholes and Tim Persinger were among the players selected for the Johnson City Press-Chronicle All-Big 7 football team.
Dec. 2, 1982: The board of directors of the Johnson City Medical Center Foundation met for the first time.
