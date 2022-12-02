Dec. 2, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet published these quips, which originally appeared in a Chicago newspaper:
“The office never gets left when it starts out to seek the man.”
“The rattlesnake never shrinks from danger. It simply repils (sic).”
“An unprofitable apartment house may be considered a flat failure.”
“No wonder a typewriter gets rattled when a pretty girl is working it.”
“A mother’s praise of her children never interests any other woman.”
“Many actresses seem to favor long engagements and short marriages.”
“Cupid might do more business if he would exchange his bow for a popgun.”
“It is not always wise to tell all one knows, but it is well to know all one tells.”
“When a man tells you what a wonderful poker player you are, that man is planning to enjoy life at your expense.”
Dec. 2, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Johnson City’s first waterworks system was a one-inch pipe run from the old ‘Matson Spring,’ at the foot of Roan Hill, and which now supplies a private irrigation system for a backyard garden, and was installed in the early ‘90s.”
Dec. 2, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported news regarding area residents.
“Mr. and Mrs. C. J. Wagner spent Sunday with Mr. Wagner’s father in Bristol.”
“M. A. Mayo and daughter, Martha Ann, have returned home after visiting Mr. Mayo’s father, C. H. Mayo, in Boise, Ala., and his sisters, Lynn Mayo and Mrs. John Miller in Nashville.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Paul Bishop and family spent last week with Mrs. Bishop’s mother, Mrs. Lula Mayes in Dulap and with other relatives in Chattanooga.”
“Mrs. E. T. Reynolds and Miss Martha Gail Rambo accompanied Miss Earline Rambo back to Knoxville Saturday and spent the week-end with relatives. Miss Earline Rambo is a student at U-T.”
“Mrs. Erle Clark of Pawling, New York is visiting the Rev. and Mrs. William C. Taggart of 121 Lynn Avenue.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Herman Robinson, Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Arney and Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Cox of Johnson City attended the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game in Knoxville Saturday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. John Hathaway and Mr. and Mrs. Stuart Bryan of Milligan were among those who attended the Tennessee Vanderbilt game Saturday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. E. M. Johnson, B. W. Birchfiel (sic), Charlie Mock, Jack Crumley and ‘Peg’ Nave were among those of Elizabethton at the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game Saturday.”
“James Ramsey and Betty Jean Harrison visited Mr. and Mrs. Wally Thomas of Appalachia, Va., Sunday. Mrs. Thomas is the former Nelle Hathaway of Elizabethton.”
“Mrs. Elmer Sams is recovering following an operation at the St. Elizabeth Hospital. Mrs. Sams recently fell and received a severe back injury.”
“Miss Leona Finout recently spent the weekend with her mother, Mrs. Esther Fineout. She is attending the Bob Jones University in Greenville, S. C.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Max Barnes have moved into their new home on North Main Street.”
“Bill Ritchie, Tommy Neese, Burton Estep, Ray Hall, Foy Garland, and Wayne Scott attended the Vanderbilt-Tennessee game Saturday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Frank Stevens had as their recent dinner guests Mrs. Ina Holloway and son, Claude, Mrs. Bruce Hollway and Denis Blackburn.”
“Mr. and Mrs. William H. Ward and daughter, Mary Virginia, of Greensboro, N. C., have returned home after spending the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Buford Kingsberry. While here they also visited other friends and relatives.”
“Ann Renfro, Betty Renfro and Stanley Sheffield visited Mr. Sheffield’s aunt, Mrs. Bill Shoun of Damascus, Va., Sunday.”
“Mrs. Ina Hollway is ill at her home at 408 Cottage Avenue.”
“Maude Gryder is visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arlie Gryder of Route 2. She is a student at the Andrew Jackson Business University in Nashville.”
“Mrs. Ed Wetzel has returned to her home at 413 Johnson Avenue after having had a minor operation at the St. Elizabeth Hospital.”
“Tommy Neese, who is attending the University of Tennessee, spent the Thanksgiving holidays with his parents on Route 5.”
“Miss Betty Lou Brown of Virginia Intermont College spent the Thanksgiving holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Brown, 306 ‘C’ Street. She had as her houseguests, Miss Betty Jo Brown of Matevan, W. Va., and Miss Pat Robinson of Detroit, Mich.”
“Mrs. John Paty is visiting her daughter, Mrs. Luther C. Jones and Mr. Jones at their home in Richmond.”
“Mrs. John McCraw has returned from a recent visit in Washington, D. C.”
Appalachia, Virginia, is about 64 miles from Johnson City.
St. Elizabeth Hospital was the forerunner of Carter County Hospital, which was the forerunner of Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Andrew Jackson Business University is no longer open
The Elizabethton Star remains in publication.
Dec. 2, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several high school basketball scores from the day before. The scores were on the front page.
Science Hill defeated Greeneville, 62-50.
Surgoinsville won over University High, 62-46.
David Crockett beat Happy Valley, 52-46.
Daniel Boone easily defeated Washington College Academy, 84-35.
Chucky-Doak achieved victory over Cloudland, 62-47.
Boone, N.C., narrowly defeated Johnson County. The score was 67-66.
Dec. 2, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press opined the following rules regarding holiday safety, which are still germane today, and perhaps even more than in the past. “Be alert. Pay attention to your surrounds. And if you see a shoplifter in a store, tell store authorities immediately.”
“Never leave packages inside of car in clear view.”
“Shop during daylight hours, if possible.”
“Stay away from remote elevators or stairwells.”
“Be aware of loiterers, and people who appear to be lost.”
“If someone suspicious makes you nervous, trust your instincts.”
“Stay away from isolated areas.”
“If you suspect you are in danger, return to the store.”
“Keep track of purse, don’t let it dangle.”’
“Don’t flash cash.”
“Hold keys in hand while walking to car.”
“Constantly survey surroundings.”
“Always lock car doors.”
“Observe these rules and you can pretty well ensure a safe holiday.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.