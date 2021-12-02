Dec. 2, 1840: The Whig reported on activities at Washington College. “The Board of Trustees of Washington College take the earliest opportunity to inform the friends of this Institution and the public, that it will be opened, for the reception of students, on the first Monday of November, next. It is important that those who enter College make application for admittance at the beginning of the term.”
Washington College is a community in rural Washington County and is approximately 18 miles from Johnson City. In 1840, Washington College referred both to the educational institution located there, as well as to the surrounding community.
The Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1840.
Dec. 2, 1875: The Herald and Tribune reported, “Col. T.H. Reeves returned from St. Louis, last Saturday night. He reports a pleasant time at the rail road (sic) convention.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1875.
Dec. 2, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “Will Smith gave a very delightful party to his young friends last Friday evening. Oysters in all styles were served as refreshments.”
As noted above, the Herald and Tribune is a newspaper in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1896.
Dec. 2, 1921: A century ago today, The Kingsport Times reported, “The last football game of the season will be played on the local baseball park tomorrow afternoon at 3 o’clock when the gridiron warriors of Kingsport high school (sic) face the eleven from the Johnson City high school (sic). These two teams have met twice previously and each time the Johnson City lads emerged the victors, the scores being 14 to 0 and 21 to 7. Although beaten twice, the warriors of old K. H. S. feel sure the jinx will be overcome and that they will come out with the big end of the score tomorrow afternoon.”
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times News. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 2, 1934: Readers of the Johnson City Staff-News learned the newspaper was celebrating its “twenty-fifth birthday anniversary” as a daily newspaper. For fifteen years before beginning daily publication, the newspaper was a weekly periodical. Before being known as the Johnson City Staff-News¸ the newspaper was called the Johnson City Staff when J.T. Browning founded it. Mr. Browning had recently remarked, “that his policy of ‘never accepting whiskey advertising,’ has been followed to the letter by those succeeding him as publisher.”
The article provided much more information of interest to readers. “The Staff was founded as a weekly in 1892, succeeding the old ‘Advance,’ abandoned when its publisher, Hon. Alf A. Taylor, appointed its editor to a government post. Browning leased the equipment and began publishing the Staff, with its first edition appearing on May 5, 1892. The plant was located on Market street (sic) in a building fronting on Main street (sic). It occupied second floor quarters just east of the Southern Railroad tracks.”
The history continues, “In 1897 he (meaning J.T. Browning) sold the newspaper to John W. Bell, who operated it, first as a weekly, and then bi-weekly, until about 1900. Bell sold it to Munsey Slack, veteran newspaperman, who converted it into a daily in 1909.” Browning eventually had about 800 subscribers at a time when the population of Johnson City was around 3000.
In addition, we learn, “In 1924, just ten years ago, the Staff absorbed the Johnson City News, becoming the Johnson City Staff-News, as it now is known, and consolidating circulation and advertising accounts, boosting each to a high total …”
In 1934, the newspaper employed more than 40 people, working two shifts. The 40 employees did not include the news carriers, who carried it to many of the 30,000 daily readers.
Dec. 2, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news regarding the culmination of Johnson City’s Centennial celebrations. Johnson City turned 100 on Dec. 1. “George W. Kelly, president of the Johnson City Kiwanis Club, presided over the dedication program, which was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.”
The article continued to say that Dr. Ralph Sims, minister of First Christian Church, gave the main address. He said, “’All of us have the responsibility to do what we can to learn of the past, not only of the successes but also of the failures. … What place will we earn for ourselves in the future?”
Dr. Sims continued by challenging “Johnson Citians to keep the city moving forward in the future, remembering that the power that guides them is greater than the obstacles. He stressed the importance of education, economic development, and religious heritage in earning the right ‘to be remembered and looked back upon with pride.’”
More details centered about the Centennial crypt. “Dan Wexler, Jr., chairman, Johnson City Centennial Inc., presented the Centennial crypt, given to the community by Bolton Concrete Products Co. The time capsule can be opened in 50 years when Johnson City celebrates the sesquicentennial.”
Furthermore, “Mayor Charles Gordon presented municipal records and materials…..and a letter to the mayor of years 2019.”
Additionally, “Floyd Dooley, oldest past president of the Chamber of Commerce, placed in the crypt the following commercial items: a descriptive folder of Johnson City … Chamber of Commerce newsletter … brief history of Johnson City by James D. Estepp ... and maps of the city.”
“Following the ceremony in the high school auditorium, the historical marker was unveiled at the entrance to the school by by (sic) L. W. McCown, secretary-treasurer with a record of 47 years of service to Kiwanis.” Mr. McCown’s wife, Mary Hardin McCown, was a member of the Tennessee Historical Commission, and was widely regarded as an expert on local history.
The article continued, “Kiwanis charter members Leslie R. Driver, W.B. Miller, W. Lewis Smith and Dan B. Wexler, using gold shovels, buried the Centennial time capsule. ... Other Johnson Citians attending the ceremony participated by tossing in a shovel full of dirt.”
Dec. 2, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Junior Service League held its monthly meeting Nov. 22 at the Elks Lodge and voted a donation to the Public Welfare Department for the care of foster children in Washington County. They also voted a donation in memory of Hanes Lancaster Sr., to the Kidney Machine Fund at Memorial Hospital. Members volunteered to help the Salvation Army dime board at The Mall Nov. 29., and to dress dolls for the Christmas drive.”
“The Museum Arts Committee hosted the reception at the concert presented at the museum Nov. 14.”
“The League’s annual December Tiara Ball has been postponed due to building repairs in progress at the country club.”
Dec. 2, 1978: In scores above the masthead, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned how local basketball teams fared the night before. Science Hill beat Unicoi County, 61 to 39. Daniel Boone bested Sullivan West by a score of 71 to 57. University High defeated Church Hill, 65 to 40. Tennessee High beat Elizabethton by a score of 56 to 31. Hampton defeated Happy Valley, 59 to 47. Johnson County beat Unaka by a score of 75 to 55.