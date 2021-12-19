Dec. 19, 1895: The Comet reported, “W.J. Exum is spending the holidays with homefolks in North Carolina.”
Dec. 19, 1903: The George Duffield Williams Hardin family moved from Cranberry, North Carolina, back to Johnson City, where they resided at 515 E. Watauga Ave.
The Hardins were an early Johnson City family, very active at First Christian Church and Milligan College. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
That East Watauga Avenue address now houses an office.
Dec. 19, 1921: On this day 100 years ago, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a Johnson City dateline. “Autoists complained that the approach on the Washington county (sic) side of the Austin Springs bridge is almost impassable on account of a mud hole seventy-five feet in length.”
Austin Springs is a community in Washington County.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 19, 1941: The Johnson City Press reported, “Miss Katherine Keebler, district supervisor of WPA lunch projects, visited and inspected the project of the Booker T. Washington School Thursday. The inspector found the project in excellent condition. Mrs. Maude Marshall, heading the project at Jonesboro, prepares steaming hot meals. The meal Thursday consisted of hot vegetable soup, hot corn bread, pear salad with dressing, cookies and hot chocolate.”
Dec. 19, 1946: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published advice that we would be wise to emulate today. With a dateline from Elizabethton, readers learned, “Calling attention to the large loss of life and property during the Christmas season, Fire Chief John Wilson today issued a warning in connection with the use of lights and decorations.”
“’People can’t be too careful in the use of Christmas tree lights and other decorations during this season of the year,’ he said.”
“The fire chief urges all residents to examine their wiring fixtures before attaching them to their trees. He particularly warned against the use of inflammable decorations.”
“’Life and property loss, which normally runs high during the Yuletide season, is too valuable to take long chances,’ he continued. Most trees soon dry out after they are placed in warm rooms, and should they catch fire can so often result in destruction of the home before the fire department can reach the scene.’
Dec. 19, 1964: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a recent mishap involving a local schoolteacher. “Miss Pearl Archer, E. Hillcrest Drive, a teacher at Johnson City North Junior High School, was admitted at Memorial Hospital for observation of a head injury sustained when she fell at the school office.”
Dec. 19, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in an editorial on the front page of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Tom Hodge opined, “Letters which might be going to Santa Claus:”
“-From Upper East Tennesseans: ‘Dear Santa: Please bring us a medical school for Johnson City in 1972.’”
“-From Knoxville: ‘Dear Santa: Disregard other requests. Please bring US a medical school in 1972.’”
“-From Gov. Winfield Dunn: ‘Dear Santa: Please find me a middle ground on the medical school for Johnson City, one that will keep Johnson City, Knoxville, and Memphis all happy. PS. See if you can find a way to keep the legislature happy, too, in February. And while you’re at it, how about a Republican majority in the legislature in this year’s elections?’”
“-From City Commissioners Vance Cheek, Dick Machamer, Kyle Chinouth, and Stanley Yarbro: ‘Dear Santa: Please leave us a city commissioner in the Jan. 27 special election that we can work with.’”
“-From Hal Littleford: ‘Please, Santa: just 15 more months on City Commission.’”
“-From the Johnson City Industrial Commission and all Washington Countians: ‘Dear Santa: We’ve been good this year; please leave us several more new industries and new jobs.’”
“-From U. S. Sen. Howard Baker, Jr.: ‘Dear Santa: For six years, I’ve been a very good boy, doing my homework, keeping my fences mended. Please, Santa, just another six-year term.’”
“-From Congressman James H. Quillen: ‘Dear Santa: You were good to me in 1964, 1966, 1968 and 1970. Another two-year term, please.’”
“-From long-suffering Johnson City drivers: ‘Dear Santa Claus: We know you’re aware of our problems. You probably have trouble with the traffic with your sleigh and reindeer. Could you possibly speed up the north-south expressway?’”
“-From downtown merchants: ‘Dear Santa: We’ve been patient these many years. Can you bring us more in our downtown development plans? Some more parking, perhaps? And a canopy here and there? And just a little bit of new loop streets?’”
“-From Coach John Robert Bell at East Tennessee State University: ‘Dear Santa: Do you have any 250-pound elves that can play tackle? And a new stadium would be fun to play with, too.’”
“-From Tennessee’s Democrats: ‘Dear Santa: The last couple of years, you’ve not been very kind to us. Please, Santa, could you send us along an attractive candidate, one who could give Sen. Baker a run for his money. And, Santa, we won’t ask this Christmas but one of these years, we’ll want a new governor, too. You see, Santa, we’d gotten rather used to the executive chamber. It’s cold outside!’”
“From Southside Johnson City residents: ‘Dear Santa: We’ve already got the trains to play with. But could you send us a crossing for Cherokee Road?’”
“-And from everyone: ‘Dear Santa: For 1972, could we have peace in the world?’”
Dec. 19, 1983: Over-the-masthead college basketball scores greeted readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Furman defeated East Tennessee State University by a score of 73 to 67. Tennessee beat Louisiana Tech, 71 to 61. Clemson was victorious over Vanderbilt, 70 to 62. The Citadel defeated Davidson, 69 to 63.
Dec. 19, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the weather was in the news and Santa and his reindeer prepared for their sleigh ride in just a few days. Children were fearful that Santa would not be able to make his Christmas Eve deliveries. The Johnson City Press reported, “A winter storm warning and snow advisory were downgraded late Wednesday to just a snow advisory for several counties of East Tennessee when the weather outside proved not to be as frightful as expected.”
“The Associated Press said the winter storm front raced northeastward across East Tennessee more rapidly than expected and dropped less snow. The front’s greater threat is expected to develop today as frigid air continues to arrive into the state.”
“According to a spokesman for the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, a few inches of snow had fallen atop Roan Mountain late Wednesday.”
“A spokesman for the Mountain City Police Department said 2 inches of snow had fallen in Mountain City as of 10:30 p. m. and that ‘the white stuff was still peppering down.’ He said about three salt trucks had passed by the department’s office building Wednesday night and were doing a good job of keeping the roads clear.”