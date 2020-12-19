Dec. 19, 1889: Dr. H.L. Campbell, of Roan Mountain, had moved to Johnson City, and was occupying the Swingle property on King Street.
Dec. 19, 1914: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The fall term at the State Normal school, which closes tomorrow, has been the most successful fall term in the history of the institution. In the enrollment nearly every East Tennessee county has been represented. The winter term will begin Tuesday, Jan. 5, with a very large increase in attendance.” The State Normal School is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Dec. 19, 1920: The Nashville Tennessean, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported to readers, “The more than three hundred ex-service men from all parts of the United States now undergoing treatment at the federal sanitarium here are to be given during the holiday season a Christmas celebration almost as merry in every detail as would be the case were they in their own homes.”
Dec. 19, 1938: The Cincinnati Inquirer, with a dateline of Johnson City, told of a woman coaching a boy’s basketball team. “Miss Jo Chapman shook her pretty head today and said coaching a boys’ basketball team is ‘very fascinating but at the same time very difficult.’’ Miss Chapman opined, “’I don’t think any woman can coach a boys’ team successfully, and our record to date bears that out pretty soundly, I think.’” Miss Chapman was coaching at Martin’s College in Pulaski, Tennessee. The team lost the first three games. Miss Chapman played basketball at State Teachers College, which is now ETSU.
Dec. 19, 1954: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “Stein-Way Clothing Co. was awarded a $180,000 Defense Department contract Saturday, according to an announcement by Moe Scharfstein, a plant official.” The article continued to say, “Scharfstein said the contract is for the manufacture of cotton khaki trousers to be used by the U.S. Air Force.”
Dec. 19, 1971: The Press-Chronicle reported on the candidacy of Bette Ruth Shulman for the Jan. 27 special City Commission election. The special election was to fill the vacant seat created by the death of City Commissioner Dr. William Pennebaker. Miss Shulman was 19 years old, and if elected, would fill out the remainder of Dr. Pennebaker’s term, which was 15 months.
Dec. 19, 1990: The Johnson City Press brought news of the death of Gwen Harold Terasaki. She was a native Johnson Citian who wrote a best-selling book about her marriage to a Japanese diplomat during World War II. The book, later made into a movie, was “Bridge to the Sun.”
