Dec. 19, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Greeneville and a date from Dec. 18. Readers learned that “Wednesday was Virginia day at the tobacco warehouses here. Thirty planters from Washington county, Virginia, were here to witness the sale of their tobacco, shipped from that point to the market. The quality was good and prices realized were satisfactory.”
“Cards will be issued soon for the marriage of two prominent young society people.”
“Miss Hassie Hacker will return next week from Wilson college, Chambersburg, Pa., to spend the holidays.”
“Dr. and Mrs. W.C. Baker will invitations next week for their wooden wedding anniversary, on the 29th inst.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Sebe Galbraith are expected next week from Maxton, N.C., to spend Christmas with relatives.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Nick Earnest, of Earnestville, were visiting friends here this week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Murrell left last week for Knoxville, where they will make their home. Rev. Murrell has accepted the pastorate of the Third Baptist church in that city.”
“Born, to Mr. and Mrs. O.B. Lovette, a son.”
“Dr. E.B. Smith and C.W. Allen are visiting friends in Washington City this week.”
“The cantata ‘Queen Ester,’ will be presented by local talent early in January under the management of the blind musician, Prof. Clairy.”
“Elizabeth, the eldest daughter of H. Reaves, who has been very ill with pneumonia, is convalescent.”
“Charles Armitage will resign the management of the new Morgan Inn the first of the year, and the property will be taken in charge by Mr. Cates, a hotel man of Bristol.”
“Miss Mary Bell Sheets will leave Wednesday for Darlington, S.C., for a visit to her sister, Mrs. A. Gainey.”
“Miss Nina Marsh left Tuesday to spend the winter with her cousin, Mrs. Preston Springs, near Baltimore.”
“A Christmas cantata will be presented by the children of the Presbyterian Sunday school here next week in the lecture room of the church. It will be under the management of Mrs. W.H. Lester.”
The following news items carried a dateline from Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. The date was Dec. 18. “The M.E. church was the scene of a very pretty wedding Tuesday afternoon, when Joseph H. Scales, of Newbern, Va., and Miss Elizabeth Wiley Reeves, of this place, were married by Rev. George D. French. Prof. C.F. Dillsworth presided at the organ and rendered Mendelssohn’s wedding march. The bride was the recipient of many beautiful and costly presents. Immediately after the ceremony the happy couple left for the future home, near Newburn, Va.”
“The different Sunday schools of this place are preparing to celebrate Christmas in royal style. The Baptists will have three Christmas trees loaded down with everything that will please the little folks.”
“The Second Presbyterian church will have a cantata with other appropriate exercises; also presents for the little people. The other schools of the town will also remember the occasion in an appropriate manner.”
“Circuit court is in session here this week with Judge H.T. Campbell on the bench. The principal case tried so far was that of the state against Gregg, charged with trying to burn his saloon at Johnson City, but the jury decided that he was not guilty.”
“Hon. A A. Taylor was here on Monday last.”
“Inst.” Is an abbreviation meaning “In the same month.”
Maxton, North Carolina, is about 346 miles from Greeneville.
Washington City is now known as Washington, D.C.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Dec. 19, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “The members of the choir of the St. John’s Episcopal Church delighted a huge audience on last Sunday evening with their beautiful rendition of the inspiring Christmas Cantata. The choir, about 30 in number, gave evidence of faithful work under the direction of Mrs. H.I. Burbage, in the way that the soul-stirring melodies of the famous composers were sung.”
Dec. 19, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Captain W.S. Norris reported answering an emergency call to Appalachian Hospital Wednesday when a 19-year-old youth of 205 Myrtle avenue listed as Junior Dykes was treated for a severe cut on the back of the head. ‘He had been hit in the back of the head making a large gash,’ the officer explained. ‘He said someone hit him at a place on Glanzstoff highway.’”
“Two Johnson City men, Lee Hobbs and Walter Brandon were arrested yesterday and placed in jail on a charge of shooting firecrackers. They were released under $6 bond each, police records showed.”
“Foster McKee, 26, of Jonesboro, route 1, received treatment at Appalachian Hospital yesterday after sticking a piece of steel in his finger while working at a local rayon mill.”
“Dexter Dyker, 19, of 413 East Myrtle avenue was treated yesterday at Appalachian Hospital for injuries sustained when he was cut on the head with a cane, hospital records showed.”
“Both men were released after treatment.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
The Glanzstoff Highway is now known as Highway 91 from East Main Street in Johnson City, to the Happy Valley area, at which place it becomes West Elk Avenue and U.S. 321 in Elizabethton.
Six dollars in 1947 is currently worth about $80, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
