Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 19, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Greeneville and a date from Dec. 18. Readers learned that “Wednesday was Virginia day at the tobacco warehouses here. Thirty planters from Washington county, Virginia, were here to witness the sale of their tobacco, shipped from that point to the market. The quality was good and prices realized were satisfactory.”

“Cards will be issued soon for the marriage of two prominent young society people.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.