Dec. 18, 1868: The East Tennessee Union Flag published a recipe for Christmas Pudding. “One pound of flour, two pounds of suet, one pound of currants, one pound of plums, eight eggs, two ounces of candied peel almonds and mixed spice according to taste. Boil gently for eight hours.” No indication was given as to when to add each ingredient, nor to the yield of the recipe.
Suet is fat that is hard and found in beef and mutton.
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1868.
Dec. 18, 1890: Readers of The Comet learned “Contractor Cartright (sic) has commenced a dwelling on the corner of Boone and Watauga, for Mrs. Patton of Jonesboro.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1890.
Dec. 18, 1910: The Johnson City Comet ran several letters from local children addressed to Santa Claus. The Millhorn sisters knew exactly what they wanted. “We are two sisters writing to you. We do not want anything this year, except some nice nuts and fruit. We were going to ask you to bring us a piano, but we have one now, so you will not have to bring us one. We were afraid that you would think we wanted a lot of things like we always do. You can bring us some nice books, as we are both fond of reading. Santa, we have one other little sister since you came last year. She has not been out yet. You can bring her a nice, ‘baby cab,’ as mama does not improve very much and she can not (sic) carry little sister. If you doubt about her being the sweetest baby in the world, you just take a peep at her and you will find out. You will want to know her name, of course. It is Lula Pauline. Santa, I expect she would like for you to fill her ‘cab’ with nursing bottles, and if you have a cow giving a whole lot of milk she would like to have her. Well, Santa, we hope you will make everyone happy this year, by going to see them. Lovingly, your little girls, Grace E. Millhorn, Frances R. Millhorn.”
Dec. 18, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Lexington Leader reported news pertaining to Johnson City. “A romance which had its origin in a hospital in Johnson City, Tenn., resulted in the marriage in Hamilton, O., of C. Bradley Wolf, 27, son of Clint Wolf, of Vermont avenue (sic), Latonia, and Miss Hilda McFadden, 25, of Milwaukee, a nurse. Wolf was a patient in the hospital in Johnson City. He was attended by Miss McFadden, who was a nurse in the institution. Courtship resulted in a proposal of marriage. Wolf and Miss McFadden were riding thru Hamilton with friends and as they passed the court house Wolf asked: ‘Why not now?’ Miss McFadden agreed. A license was obtained and the ceremony was performed at the home of a minister.”
The hospital referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Lexington Leader was, and still is, a newspaper published in Lexington, Kentucky. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 18, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Dr. J.B. Shoun, representative-elect of Carter and Johnson counties (sic), expressed himself strongly in favor of state liquor stores and a sales tax today in addressing the Elizabethton Kiwanis Club.”
“’If you disagree with me, it probably means that you are right and I am wrong,’ Dr. Shoun told the club, ‘but I have come to the conclusion that if we are to have liquor – and apparently we are going to have it – the state and not the bootleggers, should be getting the revenue.’”
Dec. 18, 1950: The Elizabethton Star reported, “Cpl. Herbert Hoover Ward, son of Mrs. Lou Della Ward of Carderview, is among the 20 wounded Tennesseans in a casualty list released today by the Department of Defense through the Associated press (sic).”
Carderview is a community near Butler, Tennessee, which is located in Johnson County.
Dec. 18, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Two more candidates have qualified for the special city election to fill the city commission seat vacated by the death of Dr. William Pennebaker.”
“Hal Littleford yesterday became the second person to qualify for the Jan. 27 special election for city commission.”
“Martha Brockwell, secretary of the Washington County Election Commission, said last night Dr. James O. Hale had qualified to enter the race. He has yet to announce his candidacy.”
“Littleford, former city commissioner and mayor, had previously announced his candidacy.”
“Bette Shulman, 19, East Tennessee State University student, was the first person to qualify.”
“Deadline for qualifying is noon on Monday.”
Dec. 18, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jim Wozniak, readers of the Johnson City Press were informed, “The Johnson City Power Board’s general manager, in charge since July, resigned Tuesday to take a job in the South Pacific and Far East.”
“Daniel B. Dexter is leaving Jan. 3 to become general manager of Toledo Power Co. He said the company’s headquarters are in Singapore but he will spend the majority of his time in the Philippines. Toledo is owned by a subsidiary of the company for which he once worked.”
“’I would like to state that I am not leaving for any reasons involving job or community dissatisfaction,’ Dexter said in a letter to board chairman Joe Thomas. ‘However, I am faced with a unique opportunity that I cannot ignore.’”
