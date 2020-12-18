Dec. 18, 1873: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesborough, reported on a recent accident. “As Col. Jas. Clark, of Boon’s Creek, was returning home, last Thursday night, from this place, he was thrown from his horse, near the residence of Mr. John Keys, and had his leg broken. Dr. Gibson was called and set the broken limb.”
Dec. 18, 1884: A fire broke out in the roof of O’Brien’s Pool Hall. This structure was quickly consumed.
Dec. 18, 1900: With a dateline of Johnson City, readers of The Knoxville Sentinel learned “Citizens of Johnson City contemplate having the city charter so amended by the next legislature, that there will be only two wards, instead of four, and then save half of the expense of holding city elections.”
Dec. 18, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on much illness in the area, especially in and around Jonesboro. Readers learned, “There are several new cases of influenza in the community now.” In addition, “Mr. Will Hunt of Fordtown died some few days ago with newmonia (sic).” Hiram Masher, who lived in Boring Chapel, had also died from pneumonia. The article further related, “Miss Margaret Bowman, who held a position at Washington, D.C., was buried yesterday at Boone’s Creek Brick church (sic). She had the Influenza and then took pneumonia. She will be greatly missed among her many friends.” Interestingly “pneumonia” was spelled correctly when discussing Miss Bowman’s demise. Additionally, “Mr. and Mrs. John Isenberg and little son of Cedar Creek are very ill with influenza.”
Dec. 18, 1922: The Johnson City Daily Staff informed readers in need of fruit cake for Christmas that they could call Mrs. William W. Belew at 653. No mention was made of the price or the size.
Dec. 18, 1936: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Bristol News Bulletin reported, “Frank Humphries and Captain Jim Wallin, a pair of veterans playing in new positions this season, paced Coach Denver Dyer’s Johnson City Hill Toppers to a 32 to 14 victory over Mountain City here last night. The locals led 17 to 8 at the half.”
Dec. 18, 1945: “Memorial Hospital and Appalachian Hospital and Training School, Inc., entered into a supplemental agreement … confirming the original agreement made with the Chamber of Commerce.” The original agreement was with Memorial Hospital and the Chamber of Commerce; the Chamber “relinquished its role in starting a new hospital and transferred its campaign funds, pledges and records to the new Memorial Hospital.” Thus, the Hospital “assumed the obligations made by the Chamber of Commerce in a (prior) agreement with Appalachian Hospital.”
Dec. 18, 1956: Courtesy Motor Co., 410 E. Main St., advertised the 1957 Mercury as “Straight out of tomorrow with the dream car design.” American Home Supply now occupies that location.
Dec. 18, 1960: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle opined, “We commend the Board of Mayor and Commissioners for approving fluoridation of the city water supply.” The editorial continued to say, “This is a safe, inexpensive way to protect the dental health of our children. We have an idea parents will be thanking Commissioners for years to come.”
Dec. 18, 1972: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned good news about East Tennessee State University. “East Tennessee State University’s baccalaureate degree nursing program in the College of Health has received full professional accreditation form the National League for Nursing.”
