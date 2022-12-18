Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 18, 1890: According to The Comet, “You will miss something rare and very entertaining if you fail to attend the second number of the ‘Star Entertainment Course.’ It will be a Concert by the Johnson City Choral, assisted by Prof. Merrill, of Nashville, to take place on the 26th at the Opera House.”

Dec. 18, 1897: A century and twenty-five years ago today the Morristown Republican reported news with a dateline of Johnson City and a date from Dec. 13. Readers learned that “Hon. A. A. Taylor was interviewed upon the subject of the republication gubernatorial nomination. It was suggested that the next state convention might consider him the most available man for the nomination, to which he replied;”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Recommended for you