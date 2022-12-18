Dec. 18, 1890: According to The Comet, “You will miss something rare and very entertaining if you fail to attend the second number of the ‘Star Entertainment Course.’ It will be a Concert by the Johnson City Choral, assisted by Prof. Merrill, of Nashville, to take place on the 26th at the Opera House.”
Dec. 18, 1897: A century and twenty-five years ago today the Morristown Republican reported news with a dateline of Johnson City and a date from Dec. 13. Readers learned that “Hon. A. A. Taylor was interviewed upon the subject of the republication gubernatorial nomination. It was suggested that the next state convention might consider him the most available man for the nomination, to which he replied;”
“’I have retired from politics and do not desire to enter the political arena again as a candidate.’”
The Morristown Republican was a newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee from 1893 until 1920. Johnson City did not publish a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was a weekly publication.
Dec. 18, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff informed readers that “Although housed temporarily in very small quarters we are adding new and up to date books every month.”
“’Dere Mabel, Out to Win, The Stranger’s Wedding, The Amazing Gertrude, Great Heart, My Boy in Khaki, A Minstrel in France, The Heart’s Kingdom, Billy and the Major, Gen. Foch, A Daughter of the Land, Cheerful.”
“These books have recently been purchased and another order will soon be received. All subscribers will please renew when subscription expires, and new members are desired.”
“The small sum of $1.00 entitles one to books and magazines for one year.”
Dec. 18, 1919: The Herald and Tribune had high praise for an area resident “The faithfulness of J. Alfred Barlow, night watchman at the Jonesboro Cotton Yarn Mills, prevented what would have been disaster, when fire broke out in the mill Monday night at 12 o’clock. The watchman gave the alarm by blowing the whistle, which soon brought help and the fire was extinguished with only a small damage to the property.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1919.
Dec. 18, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Staff opined, “The telephone company will spend half a million dollars next year for improvements — in Chattanooga. The company in Johnson City continues to lose money and the people piety.”
Dec. 18, 1938: The Sunday Press-Chronicle proclaimed exciting news to readers by using big, black and bold headlines. Readers learned that “’Betsy’ Wins State Grid Title 26-14.”
With a dateline from Jackson, Tennessee and a date from Dec. 17, readers read that “Coach Niles Brown climaxed his 13th year as coach of Elizabethton high school by seeing his Cyclones twice come from behind here this afternoon to defeat Jackson 26 to 14 and become the first official state champions.”
The Sunday Press-Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Press-Chronicle the other days of the week in 1938.
Dec. 18, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Johnson City stores will be closed Christmas and New Year’s Day, T. F. Beckner, president of the Retail Merchants Division of the Chamber of Commerce, announced last night.”
“Beckner said a decision on the closing shop for the two holidays was determined at a recent meeting of the retailers. At the same time, it was generally agreed, he said, that normal shopping hours would be observed through the Christmas season with no night opening for late shoppers, and that it was not expected that merchants would remain open at night.”
Dec. 18, 1951: Penney’s ran an advertisement in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Among the items listed and sketches shown for Christmas gifts, readers were alerted that “Penney’s (is) not open on Friday nights.”
Dec. 18, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started their readers day with a laugh. “The way some sound off on world news, you’d think the daily paper printed only one copy and they had it.”
Dec. 18, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published advice in the “Dear Abby” column that is still good today, half a century later. A reader wrote:
“Dear Abby:”
“The couple who think they are ‘in the right by not paying the $3 they were undercharged by a teen-ager helping at his parents’ business are teaching the boy a lesson. A lesson in ‘Do unto others before they can do unto you.’”
“I wonder if they boy is being docked the $3 from his pay? I also wonder if the couple would feel that the boy was ‘in the right’ if they later discovered that he had accidentally OVERCHARGED them $3?”
“Legal rights are one thing. Human kindness and understanding are others.”
“Which do you think the boy will remember most?”
The letter was signed, “Disappointed In You”.
This was Dear Abby’s response:
“Dear Disappointed:”
“I’m disappointed in myself. You are right. I should have advised them to pay the additional $3.”
Dec. 18, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge informed readers “Through the centuries, people have celebrated around the winter solstice. Romans, Druids and many other cultures all had celebrations based on hope that light would return again as the days grew longer. ‘It is no wonder that Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa feature lights and candles as symbols of the holidays since mankind has celebrated ‘a festival of lights’ for thousands of years,’ says Valencia Scott, a Hallmark marketing strategist for seasonal ethnic products.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.