Dec. 17, 1891: Readers of The Comet learned the results of the 1890 census. According to the report, Johnson City had a population of 4,161. In 1880, the population was 685.
Dec. 17, 1903: The Clay Center Dispatch, a newspaper in Clay Center, Kansas, carried an interesting story with a Johnson City dateline. “Maj. William H. Garland, aged 94 years, is dead at the national soldier’s home here. He had shaken hands with every president of the United States except Washington. He was in the naval cadet company that accompanied Lafayette on the second visit to America in 1822 and he at one time conversed with Napoleon on the island of St. Helena. Maj. Garland’s wife and children were drowned in the Evansville, Ind. flood in 1884. He was for many years a Baptist minister.”
Dec. 17, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Lieut. Lee Harr, having been honorably discharged from service returned to his home recently. Young Harr spent several months in the war zone and later was sent back to the U.S.A. as instructor in Training Camp.”
Dec. 17, 1926: The Anniston Star, a newspaper in Anniston, Alabama, reported on an interesting reason for a new telephone number for the Johnson City Police Department. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “Because so many Johnson City people talk through their noses, it has become necessary to give the police department two telephone numbers. Excited people calling five seven, the department number, often slurred it, resulting in nine seven, a private phone being called. Today the telephone company weary of complaints assigned both numbers to the police department. Now you can use the nasal twang and get a cop just the same.”
Dec. 17, 1930: The Johnson City Staff News reported on the snow that had recently hit Johnson City. “Johnson City was busy all day Wednesday digging its way from under the heaviest snow of the year which began falling Tuesday night about 11 o’clock. The snow ranged in depth from six to nine inches and resulting in suspension of street car service in some sections of the city as well as considerable interruption to traffic in general.”
Dec. 17, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published an image of Mrs. Hanes Lancaster Jr. trying out her new telephone, the 9,000th installed by Inter-Mountain Telephone Company here. Edward Growe, installer for the company, placed the telephone in service.
Dec. 17, 1959: According to the Press-Chronicle, “Two Johnson City men are scheduled to complete recruit training today at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C.” The article continued, “They are Ralph Wood of 313 W. Main St., and Kenneth W. Burchfield, son of Mr. and Mrs. Conlow Burchfield, of Alabama St.”
Dec. 17, 1967: The Press-Chronicle reported that Robert Ritchie, who was four years old and who lived on Southwest Avenue, had recently been treated and released at Johnson City Memorial Hospital. The young boy received a dog bite on his face from his own dog.
Dec. 17, 1970: Readers of the Press-Chronicle saw a picture of the new Miss Steed College. It was reported, “Saturday night capped a week of concentrated effort of the part of Steed College students to help their school. Over $1500 was collected during the week. Mayor Richard Machamer crowned Linda Taylor, a Steed freshman and 1970 graduate of Boones Creek High School over seven other contestants in the annual Miss Steed Pageant. Further student action is to resume after the Christmas holidays to reach the $40,000 goal.” Fifteen hundred dollars in 1970 is worth about $10,066 today, while $40,000 in 1970 is now worth a little more than $268,000.
