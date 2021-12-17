Dec. 17, 1869: The East Tennessee Union Flag told of sad news. “We learn a little girl, daughter of Hester Fitzgerald, who resides with the widow M.A. Smith, near Jonesboro, accidentally fell into the spring near her residence, and was drowned. She was about eighteen month (sic) of age.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper headquartered in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way underneath the masthead of the publication. However, the town was spelled as Jonesboro in the article referenced above.
Dec. 17, 1874: The Herald and Tribune reported on a theft of corn. “A few nights since a man ... was caught stealing corn from the crib of Mr. Bryant Stephens. A son of Mr. Stephens shot at the intruder, who is dangerously wounded. It is better to beg than steal, and not half so dangerous.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1874.
Dec. 17, 1885: The Comet reported, “Mr. D.R. Nevin, of the Johnson City Wood Bending Works, left Monday for an extended business trip to the New England States in the interests of the company.”
Dec. 17, 1891: Readers of The Comet learned the results of the 1890 census. According to the report, Johnson City had a population of 4,161. In 1880, the population was 685.
Dec. 17, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported, “The work of the law department of the University of Tennessee has been progressing this fall with unusual success. Each class has given two hours daily to the work of the class room (sic), and in addition a weekly moot court, presided over by the Dean, Judge Ingersoll, has been maintained. The preparation and arguments of cases in the court are of great value to the students and have been more thoroughly done this term than ever before. Some of the students are taking a special course in these branches which will fit them to be business men (sic). This class of students is likely to increase in number. There is no better training for a business man (sic) than a good course in Mercantile Law, accompanied by work done at a business college. These advantages can now be easily combined by any student in Knoxville. Some students usually join the law department about January 1st. A special class will be formed this year for such of them as are beginners.”Dec. 17, 1903: The Clay Center Dispatch carried an interesting story with a Johnson City dateline. “Maj. William H. Garland, aged 94 years, is dead at the national soldier’s home (sic) here. He had shaken hands with every president of the United States except Washington. He was in the naval cadet company that accompanied Lafayette on the second visit to America in 1822 and he at one time conversed with Napoleon on the island of St. Helena. Maj. Garland’s wife and children were drowned in the Evansville, Ind. flood in 1884. He was for many years a Baptist minister.”
The “national soldier’s home” referenced in the article is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Clay Center Dispatch was and still is, a newspaper in Clay Center, Kansas.
Dec. 17, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Lieut. Lee Harr, having been honorably discharged from service returned to his home recently. Young Harr spent several months in the war zone and later was sent back to the U.S.A. as instructor in Training Camp.”
Dec. 17, 1926: The Chattanooga Times reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, “Alma Tipton, confessed slayer of 12-year-old Novella Winkle at Greeneville last August, was today adjudged insane in the supreme court (sic) reviewing her appeal from the twenty-eight-year sentence imposed by the jury. She will be taken at once to Lyons View hospital (sic) at Knoxville. Her husband, Bob Tipton, jointly convicted and mentioned, as an appeal pending.”
The Chattanooga Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Dec. 17, 1926: The Anniston Star reported news about an interesting reason for a new telephone number for the Johnson City Police Department. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “Because so many Johnson City people talk through their noses, it has become necessary to give the police department two telephone numbers. Excited people calling five seven, the department number, often slurred it, resulting in nine seven, a private phone being called. Today the telephone company weary of complaints assigned both numbers to the police department. Now you can use the nasal twang and get a cop just the same.”
The Anniston Star was, and still is, a newspaper published in Anniston, Alabama.
Dec. 17, 1930: The Johnson City Staff News reported on the snow that had recently hit Johnson City. “Johnson City was busy all day Wednesday digging its way from under the heaviest snow of the year which began falling Tuesday night about 11 o’clock. The snow ranged in depth from six to nine inches and resulting in suspension of street car service in some sections of the city as well as considerable interruption to traffic in general.”
Dec. 17, 1940: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Miss Florence Burns, daughter of acting President and Mrs. C.E. Burns of Milligan College has been listed on an honor roll chosen from nurses who recently took a state board examination.”
The article continued to state, “Of 298 taking the examination, only 10 ‘made’ the honor roll.”
In addition, “Miss Burns received her pre-nursing training at Milligan College.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Dec. 17, 1959: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Two Johnson City men are scheduled to complete recruit training today at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C.”
The article continued, “They are Ralph Wood of 313 W. Main St., and Kenneth W. Burchfield, son of Mr. and Mrs. Conlow Burchfield, of ... Alabama St.”
The West Main Street address now houses a business and the Alabama Street address is close to the Tweetsie Trail.
Dec. 17, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that Robert Ritchie, who was 4 years old and who lived on Southwest Avenue, had recently been treated and released at Johnson City Memorial Hospital. The young boy received a dog bite on his face. The dog, however, belonged to him, according to police reports.
Dec. 17, 1970: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle saw a picture of the new Miss Steed College. In a captioned photo, it was reported, “Saturday night capped a week of concentrated effort of the part of Steed College students to help their school. Over $1500 was collected during the week. Mayor Richard Machamer crowned Linda Taylor, a Steed freshman and 1970 graduate of Boones Creek High School over seven other contestants in the annual Miss Steed Pageant. Further student action is to resume after the Christmas holidays to reach the $40,000 goal.”
Fifteen hundred dollars in 1970 is worth about $10,692 today, while $40,000 in 1970 is now worth a little more than $285,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Dec. 17, 1980: “Dr. Roy S. Nicks, chancellor of the state Board of Regents, said Wednesday his support for the East Tennessee State University medical school has not wavered,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Dr. Nicks became President of East Tennessee State University in 1993 and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1997.