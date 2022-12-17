Dec. 17, 1885: The Comet informed its readers that “Circuit Court is now engaged in the trial of Findley D. Hale, of Johnson City, charged with murdering his wife, an account of which was published in this paper last week. A jury was impaneled yesterday and the introduction of testimony was commenced this morning. The trial will probably accupy (sic) the balance of the week. The prosecution is conducted by Attorney General Fain and Isaac Harr, Esp., and the defense by Judge Kirkpatrick and Hon. H. H. Carr.”
Dec. 17, 1891: The Comet opined, “Some men are too tender hearted to discharge a duty.”
Dec. 17, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers about progress on the area roads. “It is understood that the completion of the rock base on the Johnson City-Jonesboro section of the Memphis-to-Bristol Highway requires only one-half day’s work and according to information received yesterday, the remaining one hundred feet will be placed at the very moment the weather permits, even if it should occur today.”
“Recent rains have interfered with placing the heavy base rock which require a dry base. Yesterday the base was not deemed sufficiently dry until about 2:00 o’clock in the afternoon and between that time and dark eighty-five feet of road was rocked. The crew is on the spot and taking advantage of every moment of time the weather will permit without rain. It is understood the link will be closed this morning.”
“In addition to the customary travel between Jonesboro and Johnson City, the road is particularly desired at this time to enable the farmers to bring their tobacco to Johnson City from the western portion of the county and although the wagons have been hauling over the road they have had to pull through the small, unpaved space.”
“As the base rock is laid, it is being choked with the addition of a surface coating of fine rock, which enables vehicles to travel in all kinds of weather only about one mile of the link. It’s been fully completed with the preparation asphalt blending just east of Jonesboro. This coating is to be placed on the entire road in early spring.”
“Following the completion of the Washington county link, it is stated that Carter County will take up the work, finishing the intervening section to the Sullivan county line and through Sullivan county, the road is largely finished to Bristol.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
Dec. 17, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Mrs. Rowena Scott, city, route 1, was treated at Appalachian Hospital Monday for burns on her right arm, attendants said. She was released after treatment.”
“Also receiving treatment at Appalachian Hospital yesterday were Mrs. John Campbell of Johnson City, route 2, for a broken left arm received when she fell from the porch at her home; Dana Pierce, 46, of 61 Pardee street, for a cut finger received while working at a local lumber company; and Will Lewis, 56, of Rio Vista section in Elizabethton for cuts on the right cheek sustained while working at a lumber firm.”
“Marion Morelock, 23, of Kingsport, was arrested in Johnson City yesterday on a charge of armed robbery and turned over to Kingsport authorities, police records showed. Morelock is accused of robbing a man at a Kingsport highway roadhouse. Police department said Morelock also fled with the man’s wife.”
“Carter county sheriff’s department and Elizabethton police department reported yesterday a 1942 model two-door maroon coupe was stolen from in front of an Elizabethton school building. It belonged to a preacher, Johnson City policy (sic) records showed.”
“Harry Barr, Sammy Ford and David Beasley were bound to grand jury investigation at the next term of court at a hearing yesterday before Magistrate L. W. Oakes. Barr’s bond was set at $500 on each of two counts — larceny and housebreaking — and $1,000 for larceny of an automobile, which he defaulted. The latter two men made a $1000 bond each.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Rio Vista is a community in Carter County, located near Sycamore Shoals in the vicinity of Elk Avenue.
Five hundred dollars in 1947 is now worth about $6,655, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Dec. 17, 1972: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read news about an area lawmaker. The dateline was Nashville. “State Rep. P. L. Robinson was listed in good condition at General Hospital here last night following surgery for a broken ankle.”
“The Jonesboro Republican was stepping out of a cab on Charlotte Avenue early yesterday morning, when he slipped on a patch of ice and fell.”
“Both bones in his left ankle were broken and he underwent surgery at 1:30 p.m.”
“Robinson was en route to a Republican caucus when the accident occurred. He had just arrived from Atlanta, where he had attended a dairy association meeting.”
“Hospital officials expected Robinson to be hospitalized three to eight days.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
Dec. 17, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press were horrified to learn how three local children had been living and treated. With a byline from Jeff Keeling, Press Staff Writer, readers read that “If not for an anonymous call and moths of investigation by state Department of Children’s Services workers, a 5-year-old whose parents are charged with literally starving him might still be in their home.”
“DCS workers removed the victim and his two siblings from Donald and Kimberly Higbee’s Gray home Aug. 27, and the Higbees were charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect Monday.”
“’Especially in a deprivation abuse, as long as you isolate that person you’re abusing from everybody else, you can keep that hidden for a long time,’ Washington County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Tom Frayer said Tuesday.”
“An affidavit against the couple refers to a witness who allegedly saw the boy eating food from a trash can and drinking water from a bathroom toilet.”
“The DCS removed the victim, along with his 4-year-old brother and 7-month-old sister, 10 months after they began investigating the parents. In November, the sheriff’s depart joined in an investigation that led to the Higbee’s arrest.”
