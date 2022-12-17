Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 17, 1885: The Comet informed its readers that “Circuit Court is now engaged in the trial of Findley D. Hale, of Johnson City, charged with murdering his wife, an account of which was published in this paper last week. A jury was impaneled yesterday and the introduction of testimony was commenced this morning. The trial will probably accupy (sic) the balance of the week. The prosecution is conducted by Attorney General Fain and Isaac Harr, Esp., and the defense by Judge Kirkpatrick and Hon. H. H. Carr.”

Dec. 17, 1891: The Comet opined, “Some men are too tender hearted to discharge a duty.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.