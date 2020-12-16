Dec. 16, 1897: Readers of The Comet learned “Misses Carrie and Eva Carr left Saturday night for Nashville, to visit their sister, Mrs. DeLong Rice.”
Dec. 16, 1909: Several children wrote to Santa Claus in care of The Comet. Margaret McCown wrote this letter: “I thought I would tell you what I want for Christmas. I think you will bring me some games. I want to tell you that I want an Irish mail (sic) to ride on and a lot of nuts candy peanuts and fruits. Don’t forget to visit the poor, bring Miss Tomlinson a lot of things she wants. She is my teacher and I like her very much.”
Dec. 16, 1923: The Nashville Tennessean reported on a case of mistaken identity. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “The woman arrested here last night on suspicion of being Mrs. Margaret Weaver, a trained nurse, wanted in Atlanta on the charge of being an accessory before the fact in the slaying of William S. Coburn, was released shortly before noon today. She was identified as not being the woman wanted.”
Dec. 16, 1928: The Knoxville Sunday Journal, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on a wedding that took place in New York City. “At the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York City, Miss Frances Boring and Mr. Folsom B. Taylor, both of Johnson City, were married on Monday. Dr. W.I. King, formerly of Tennessee, performed the ceremony. Miss Garnet Boring, sister of the bride, was maid of honor and Harry A. Smith of this city was best man.” The article continued to say, “After a stay in New York, Mr. and Mrs. Taylor will return here and will make their home at the Hotel John Sevier.”
Dec. 16, 1936: The Bristol Herald Courier reported, with a dateline of Johnson City about a recent difficulty between Charlie Onks and Roy Hicks. “Curiosity or anxiety over the condition of Charlie Onks, the victim he allegedly riddled with six bullets yesterday afternoon, today led Roy Hicks, 200-pound proprietor of the Blue Moon café in the arms of ‘the law.’” The story continued, “While Johnson City police and Washington county officers were (looking) for him, Hicks, from an alleged ‘liquor haven’ at Middlesboro, Ky., put through a long distance call to a friend in Johnson City.” The caller asked, “’How’s Charlie?’” The article continued to say, “The message trapped him. The friend no sooner told Hicks ‘how Charlie was’ than he hung up and gave police their long hoped for ‘tip-off.’ Sheriff Carl Young immediately called the Middlesboro police and within the space of thirty minutes the Kentucky officers had Hicks in custody.”
Dec. 16, 1940: The Johnson City Press reported, “An interesting chapel session was held Friday in the Dunbar school auditorium by members of the school. The glee club sang Christmas carols and an instructive address was delivered by Professor Kiser, principal of the Booker T. Washington school of Jonesboro.”
Dec. 16, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle pictured Johnson City motorcycle officers Fred Phillips, Sam Phillips and Lincoln Higgins at the Tri-City Airport prepared to escort the Grantland Rice Bowl-winning East Tennessee State University Bucs to town. Fred Phillips later rose to the rank of Johnson City police chief and served as both Tennessee Commissioner of Public Safety and Washington County sheriff.
Dec. 16, 1973: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle featured a story about Dr. Robert Harvey, a physician in Erwin, and his cooking ability. Following an introduction by his daughter, Mrs. Jack Williams, Dr. Harvey addressed the Johnson City Christian Women’s Club. He presented the audience with several tips about cooking, and especially making candy. In addition to being known for making candy, Dr. Harvey was also well known for his Sunday roast beef and methods of preparing wild game. Mrs. Jack Williams is Washington County Commissioner Suzy Williams.
Sources: The Comet; The Nashville Banner; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers