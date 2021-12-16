Dec. 16, 1840: The Whig shared a quip with its readers. “‘Short calls are best,’ as the fly said when he lit upon the hot stove.”
The Whig was a newspaper based in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1840.
Dec. 16, 1859: The Blue Plum Post Office discontinued service. Henry Johnson was the first Postmaster of Blue Plum, appointed in 1849. (Source: History of Washington County Tennessee.)
Dec. 16, 1875: The Herald and Tribune announced an upcoming meeting of the Agricultural and Mechanical Society. “The Stockholders of the Washington County Agricultural and Mechanical Society will take notice that the annual meeting of the Society for the purpose of electing the officers for the coming year will take place at the Court House (sic) in Jonesboro(spelled that way in the article), on Monday, January 3, 1876. A full attendance of the stockholders is desired.” The notice was signed by John White, who was the president of the Society.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1875; it was also spelled as “Jonesboro” in places inside the pages of the newspaper.
Dec. 16, 1886: The Comet informed its readers, “”We do not furnish advertisers a copy of The Comet free.”
Dec. 16, 1896: A hundred and twenty-five years ago, The Morning Tribune reported, “C. H. Jennings of Johnson City was in the city yesterday and stopped at the Imperial.”
“Mr. and Mrs. G. F. Eldridge and Guy R. Johnson of Embreeville were guests of the Imperial yesterday.”
In the first account the “city” referred to was Knoxville.
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
The Imperial was likely a hotel.
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896. The Comet was published weekly.
Dec. 16, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Lieutenant A. Belmont Collette, of Camp Sheridan Ala-bama, is among the young officers recently mustered out of service, arriving home yesterday. He will resume his former position at the local post office.”
Dec. 16, 1921: A century ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier informed readers that “Mrs. Lula B. Shell and daughter, Miss Opal, were shopping in Johnson City Monday afternoon.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 16, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Kingsport Times reported, “Darrel Holtzclaw, eight-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Holtzclaw, of Route 2, is apt to have a deep dislike for mules hereafter.”
“He was playing in a field Sunday afternoon when a mule kicked him in the mouth, according to Holston Valley Community Hospital personnel. The lad was treated at the hospital for deep lacerations of the tongue and chin.”
In addition, readers learned that “Mrs. J. H. Davis, 20, suffered cuts on her nose and a possible fracture when she fell down a flight of stairs at Robert E. Lee Apartments, hospital attendants said.”
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times News. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1946. December 16, 1946 fell on a Monday.
Dec. 16, 1922: The Johnson City Chronicle printed several letters to Santa Claus. One such letter read, “Dear Santa: Please come this way and bring me a Testament and some clothes so I can go to Sunday school. I am 11 years old and go to school every day. I live on 11th Avenue. House No. 381. Johnson City, Tenn.” The letter was signed by Charlie Jackson.
Dec. 16, 1946: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The young people of First Presbyterian Church are planning to sponsor a ‘living manger scene’ again Thursday, Friday and Saturday before Christmas.”
“The scene will be enacted on the front steps and porch of the church from 6 to 9 p. m. Young people will take the part of Mary, Joseph, the shepherds and wise men. And there will be cattle and perhaps sheep to make the scene authentic.”
“The church young people presented a similar scene last year.”
Dec. 16, 1953: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mr. and Mrs. William B. Carter of Cherry Hill Farm, Hales community (sic), were awarded a trophy and given the title of ‘Demonstration Family of the Year’ at the annual Christmas meeting of Washington County Soil Conservation Association Monday night at Lamar High School.”
Hales is a community in rural Washington County. Lamar High School was located in rural Washington County, as well.
Dec. 16, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on an injury by an unknown assailant. “Chester Johnson, 20, Elizabethton, was treated at Memorial Hospital yesterday for cuts to the forehead.”
The article continued, “Johnson was struck by a bottle while at Peoples Oil Co., East Main Street, according to a police report. Johnson did not know who hit him, according to the report.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
Dec. 16. 1971: Fifty years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that a prominent Johnson City community leader had passed away. “J. B. Thomas, Jr., 51, 243 Gilmer Park, died in the Veterans Hospital, Mountain Home, early this morning following a lingering illness. Death occurred about 5:30 a.m.”
“Mr. Thomas, business and civic leader, had been the distributor of Gulf Oil Products in this area for about 25 years.”
“A native of Jackson and son of the late John Barnes Thomas, Sr., and Louise Phillips Thomas, he was a graduate of Culver Military Academy and attended Purdue University and the University of Tennessee, where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.”
“Mr. Thomas was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Unaka Rod and Gun Club, the Johnson City Country Club, King’s Mountain Post No. 24 American Legion, Ducks Unlimited and the Hurstleigh Club. He was a charter member of the Hilltopper Sports club and had remained particularly active in the club, which honored him at halftime at a football game this fall.”
Dec. 16, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, Johnson City Press readers saw an advertisement for Walt Disney’s World on Ice, featuring Beauty and the Beast. The performances would be at Freedom Hall from Jan. 22 through the 26.
