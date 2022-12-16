Dec. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed a letter it had recently received from a subscriber. Readers were told: “Hugh Webb writes us from Eversonville, Mo., that — but here’s his letter:”
“Dear Justice:”
“Please send me The Comet — last week’s issue — and continue to do so until I return. Its pages will be sunshine to me out in this Wooly West. I left home the 1st with car load of cattle, and have had an unpleasant but successful trip. I am feeding corn at 20 cts. a bushel. I find a rich country and a noble lot of good people. Wishing you a Christmas and a New Year of ‘prosperity,’ I am as ever,”
“Hugh Webb.”
The Comet continued by opining: “A Christmas in Johnson City without Hugh Webb will be like watching Hamlet with the Melancholly Dane on a drunk.”
Dec. 16, 1922: A century ago today, Johnson City Comet readers read sad news with a dateline from Erwin and a date from Dec. 14. “Wounds received by Chief of Police Buckner in an encounter with Keever Jones yesterday evening while the latter was resisting arrest, are reported not to be serious. While cut in several places about the face, neck and chest, none of the wounds reached vital points and after being dressed last night, he returned to duty and made two other arrests.”
“It is stated also that the two bullet wounds in the leg of Kiefer Jones, who was shot in the encounter, can probably be treated without removal of the limb.”
“One shot is near the knee, affecting the bone, the other a flesh wound in the calf.”
Dec. 16, 1938: The Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that “Although there will be no special Christmas program at Locust Street Church of Christ, members are requested to bring an offering next Sunday morning or evening so that baskets may be prepared for the city’s unfortunate, it was announced.”
Dec. 16, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read about the death of Samuel Cole Williams, whose death was initially referenced in this column on Dec. 15. “Judge Samuel Cole Williams, Tennessee’s premier historian and one of its outstanding jurist, is dead.”
“He died about 12:45 PM Sunday in Appalachian Hospital. He was 83.”
“Judge Williams had been critically ill for several days and had recently undergone an operation.”
“Throughout Johnson City and over the state yesterday came expressions of deep regret of his passing. For many years he served as chairman of the Tennessee Historical Society and only last week was honored by election to an office in that society.”
“A member of the Tennessee Supreme Court from 1913 to 1918, Judge Williams became nationally known through publication of his opinions. He probably added more to the laws of Tennessee than any other man, living or dead.”
“In 1939, Judge Williams played a principal part in re-writing Johnson City’s charter to embody commission-manager government. He was widely quoted and widely consulted in legal matters, and he was the states recognized authority on facts of history.”
“Judge Williams wrote several volumes of Tennessee history and specialized phases of that history. He continued writing until shortly before his last illness.”
“Judge Williams established Mayne Williams Library here as memorial to his son Mayne and was a library patron through the years.”
“Funeral will be held at 3:00 P.M. today at Muncey Memorial Methodist Church, with burial following at Monte Vista Burial Park.”
“The Reverend Paul Worley, pastor of Muncey Memorial, and two former pastors, Dr. W.F. Blackard of Bristol and the Reverend William R. Harrison of Morristown, will provide service.”
Active pall bearers: Hastings Winston, William Guinn, L.R. Driver of Bristol, Jordan Crouch, Dr. G. Edward Campbell, Dr. C. Hodge Mathis, Floyd Dooley and Col. D.H. Taylor.”
“Members of the S.C. Williams Bible class of Muney Memorial Church will be honorary pallbearers, along with members of the Washington County Bar Association and the ‘70’ club.”
“Survivors are his wife, two daughters, Mrs. Robert Rush Miller and Miss Martha Williams, both of Johnson City, and two grandsons, Haynes and Mayne Miller, both students at Vanderbilt University Law School.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Dec. 16, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of the weather. “Cloudy skies and cold temperatures, along with a slight chance of snow flurries, are expected today.”
“High today will be in the mid 30s.”
“Tonight will be partly cloudy and colder, with a low in the upper teens.”
“Tomorrow will have more of the same — cloudy skies and cold temperatures. High will be in the mid 30s.”
“High yesterday was 53; the low, 49.”
Dec. 16, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, Johnson City Press readers learned about news carrying a dateline from Washington. “The much-awaited decision by the president of the United States is drawing near.”
“Bill Clinton is naming … his dog.”
“At his news conference today, Clinton will reveal the name of his recently adopted 3-month-old chocolate Labrador retriever.”
“Last week, Clinton called on the nation to offer suggestions for a name for the puppy.”
“’So anyway, I got all these names, and we had a little family conference last night. We got down to two names, and we selected one,’ Clinton told reporters at the White House Monday.”
“The president talked about two of the more amusing suggestions: ‘Advise and Consent’ and ‘Top Secret.’”
“’A child yesterday said I should name the dog ‘Top Secret’ so I could run around the White House saying, ‘Top Secret, Top Secret,’ Clinton said.”
