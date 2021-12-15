Dec. 15, 1865: The East Tennessee Union Flag opined the following: “To any one (sic) wishing to start a brick yard, our town offers splendid inducements at the present time, the mortar being well mixed — perhaps it may be a leetle (sic) too soft, but the quantity of mud is unsurpassed no where (sic) south of Mason and Dixon’s line, so-called.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1865.
Dec. 15, 1870: The Herald and Tribune reported on recent weather in Flag Pond. “We understand that the wind was so high in the Flag Pond district on last Saturday that it unroofed many houses and blew down a great deal of timber; although very alarming to the citizens no one was killed or seriously wounded.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1870.
Dec. 15, 1887: C.K. Lide & Co. advertised in The Comet that they had “600 Watauga Valley axes, 5,000 pounds charcoal iron, 300 kegs steel nails and all kinds of hardware at low prices.” Readers were advised, “Don’t fail to get their prices.”
Dec. 15, 1892: “A cave is reported to have been discovered in the mountains near Embreeville, which holds the sequel to many hidden mysteries,” according to The Comet.
Dec. 15, 1904: The Comet reported several brief news items of local interest. “Lofton Cox, of Johnson City, is doing a lot of painting in this section.”
“Our schools are all progressing nicely under the present management.”
“The Embreeville furnace will resume operations in the very near future.”
“It is said by those in a position to know that work will be commenced on the steel bridge near Embreeville in the next few days.”
“D.B. Fleming, of Johnson City, was here one day last week surveying land.”
“The magistrates of the Fourth district will likely be for Prof. Depew for county superintendent of schools.”
“Mrs. Geo. Phelps came up from Roane county (sic) a few days ago and will spend the holidays here, the guest of friends.”
“Mrs. Dr. Jones has almost fully convalesced from a mild attack of typhoid fever, much to the gratification her many friends.”
“Walter Deaderick returned from the World’s Fair several days ago and expresses himself as highly satisfied with his trip.”
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
Typhoid fever can be prevented today by means of a vaccine.
Dec. 15, 1910: The Bristol News reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, “The Commercial club (sic) and other business interests of the city will be represented at an elaborate banquet to be given at Hotel Pardue tonight.” Some of those who were expected to be present included J. Norment Powell, who was chief counsel for the Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio Railroad, M.J. Caples, who was general manager of the CC&O, and the Honorable Henry Brown, of Greeneville.”
The Bristol News is now published as the Bristol Herald Courier.
Dec. 15, 1921: A century ago today, The Brookville American reported, “Bert English left Saturday for Johnson City, Tenn., to assume management of the De Luxe theatre (sic), one of the finest theaters in the state, now nearing completion.”
“The playhouse seats over 2100 and is modern in all respects. It will be devoted to road shows, vaudeville and moving pictures. English is familiar with all angles of the game and his long experience will be valuable.”
The Brookville American was, and still is, a newspaper published in Brookville, Pennsylvania. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 15, 1933: The Greeneville Sun, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “After calling off yesterday’s practice due to weather conditions, Coach ‘Father’ Lumpkin of the Portsmouth Spartans, who meet the Pittsburgh Pirates at the Soldiers Home park Saturday, announced that the Spartans would workout (sic) this afternoon at two o’clock, rain or shine. Lumpkin is anxious that the Spartans get the ‘kinks’ out before they tackle the Pirates Saturday afternoon in what promises to be a bitter struggle.”
The Greeneville Sun is still in publication status.
Dec. 15, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Thomas H. Watson, coxswain, son of Clyde Watson of 338 West Highland road (sic), Johnson City, is serving aboard the attack cargo ship USS Yancey, which is participating in the Antarctic Expedition.”
“The purpose of the expedition, known as ‘Operation Highjump,’ is to test cold weather equipment and to train naval personnel for operations in the cold areas.”
“The Yancey was commissioned in October, 1944, and saw action in the Okinawa and Iwo Jima campaigns.”
Dec. 15, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Doctor Capt. Andrew A. Slemp, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. A.A. Slemp (of) Kingsport, has been graduated from the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine’s primary course at Brooks AFB, Tex.”
The article further said that Dr. Slemp had graduated from Dobyns-Bennett and received his B.S. degree in 1963 from East Tennessee State University before receiving his M.D. degree in 1967 at the University of Tennessee Medical School in Memphis. Dr. Slemp was married to the former Sondra Stewart, of Elizabethton.
Dec. 15, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Henry Samples, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A noon luncheon and discussion has been scheduled in Knoxville tomorrow by the Knoxville Greater Area Chamber of Commerce to detail why a second state medical school should be located in that area.”
“Officials from Knoxville and Oak Ridge are preparing to discuss the shortage of physicians in rural East Tennessee and also the Knoxville chamber’s (sic) opinions on various solutions which have been recommended, according to a news release prepared by the Knoxville chamber (sic).”
“Reservations for 75 legislators, educators and businessmen from the Knoxville area have been made at Hotel Andrew Johnson, where the luncheon is to be held.”
“The Knoxville presentation conflicts with efforts under way in Upper East Tennessee to locate a Teague Bill-supported medical school here in Johnson City.”
Dec. 15, 1974: With a dateline of Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at the time, the Kingsport Times-News reported a jury had found Paul Edward Culotta not guilty in the death of Elizabeth Ann Kerr, who was 15 years old. Miss Kerr’s nude body had been found on October 28, 1973, near a trash dumpster in the parking lot of the Mall in Johnson City.
Dec. 15, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article written by Sam Watson, the Johnson City Press reported, “Stability may not sound like the hallmark of a successful presidency, but retiring East Tennessee State University President Roy S. Nicks believes it has been his most significant contribution to the institution.”
“’The thing that I am proud of is that I was able to do what Gov. (Ned) McWherter asked me to do,’ Nicks said. ‘That was to restore some stability to the campus and get the campus focused back on its mission.’”