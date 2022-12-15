Dec. 15, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported several news items of interest to area residents; a scattering of advertisements were also inserted in the column. Readers learned that “Bruce Smith was in town last week.”
“Next Saturday week will be Christmas.”
“Dr. Whitlock is still confined to his room.”
“Wanted — 10,000 pounds walnut kernels. R. M. May & Son.”
“Bert McDowell and Jos. Burrow, of Bristol, spent Sunday in this place.”
“A large crowd was in town Monday, attracted by Judge Campbell’s court.”
“Hon. A. A. Taylor, of Johnson City, was in town Monday, shaking hands with friends.”
“Miss Eugenia Murphy’s stock of holiday goods are almost all open now for inspection. Call and see them.”
“Mrs. Eliza Murphy, who has been confined to her room for several weeks with rheumatism, was able to be out last week.”
“The Junior C. E.’s will give a social in the lecture room of the Second Presbyterian Church Friday night. Admission 5 cents.”
“Gen. C. Mottern has just received a lot of the celebrated C. H. Jones’ line of men’s shoes, containing some of the finest styles on the market.”
“We noticed in the Knoxville Journal last week the announcement of the marriage on January 20, of our friend and former townsman Col. Thos. H. Reese to Miss Harris, of Dandridge, Tenn.”
“Capt. S. C. Hargis, division route agent for the Southern Express Company, from Radford, Va., to Columbus, Ohio, has been at home in this place for several days. He has served the company faithfully for thirty three years, and seems good for as much longer.”
“Every teacher should buy his Xmas candy at Fink & Hickes.”
“Rev. A. L. Davis, the new pastor of the Baptist Church in this place, preached his first sermon to his congregation last Sunday.”
“A Mr. Chapman, of Virginia, was here last week looking up some old land records. He is trying to establish title to about 1,400,000 acres in this state.”
“The Chicago, Indianapolis & Louisville Ky., (Monon Route) are now members of the Mileage Ticket Bureau, and all interchangeable books, with or without the name of the Monon on them, are all good on all C. H. & D. and Chicago, Indianapolis & Louisville trains.”
A nickel in 1897 is now worth about $1.79, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Dandridge, Tennessee is about 77 miles from Johnson City.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1897.
Dec. 15, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers of several items of interest. The news items included: “Mr. C. L. Marshall spent yesterday in Erwin on business.”
“Mr. Frank Leake is in Bluefield, W. Va., on a business trip.”
“Miss Nelle Hannah of Milligan spent Wednesday in the city.”
“Mrs. H. L. Petteplace, Jr., and Miss Mary Petteplace of Erwin, were visitors in the city on Wednesday.”
“Miss Carolyn Marshall will arrive on Tuesday from Martha Washington College, Abingdon, to spend the Christmas holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. C. L. Marshall on Boone Street.”
“Mrs. Ruben Finklestein has completely recovered from an illness at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Hatch on Locust Street, her many friends will be glad to know.”
“The many friends of Mrs. R. H. Nuckles will regret to know that she is ill at her home 302 Poplar Street; Mrs. Nuckles will probably be confined to her room for six weeks.”
“Miss Evelyn Gaunt is expected to arrive on Sunday from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, Cincinnati to spend the Christmas Holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. M. Gaunt.”
“The many friends of Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Martin will regret to know that they are ill at their home on E. Watauga Ave.”
“Mrs. Will Gildersleeve of New York City is the guest of Mrs. Henry Gildersleeve and family on E. Market Street.”
“Mr. R. C. Snipes left on Wednesday for Washington, D. C., on a business trip.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Ross Payne and young son Master Billy have gone to Denver, Co., where they will be the Holiday guests of Mrs. James Culver.”
“The many friends of Miss Margaret Dyer will be glad to know that she is rapidly recovering from a recent illness at her home on Spring Street.”
“Mrs. R. E. Jarvis, of Asheville, arrived yesterday to be the holiday guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Arthur.”
Martha Washington College was founded in 1853. It closed in 1931. In 1937, the College was converted into the Martha Washington Inn, which it remains today. It is located in Abingdon, Virginia, and is about 51 miles from Johnson City.
Dec. 15, 1947: Seventy-five year ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported sad news. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned about the death of a prominent citizen. “Samuel Cole Williams, 83, former associate justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court and widely known historian, died at a hospital here yesterday following a brief illness.”
“A member of Tennessee’s highest tribunal from 1913 to 1918, Williams first became nationally known through publication of his opinions.”
“Two years after leaving the Supreme Court bench, he became the first Dean of the Labar School of Law at Emory University, Atlanta, GA, and held that position until 1925.”
“He was chairman of a code commission which largely rewrote the laws of Tennessee and gave this state its first official code in many years when adopted by the 1931 General Assembly.”
“A keen student of History, Williams wrote and edited a number of books dealing with the early days of Tennessee. These included the “History of the Lost State of Franklin,” “Early Travels in the Tennessee Country,” and “Beginning of West Tennessee.”
“He was a member of the American, Tennessee and Virginia Historical Associations.”
“He represented Tennessee at several meetings of the judicial section of the American Bar Association as one of the five state and federal judges composing the committee which formulated the organization plan of the judicial section of the association. He was also an active member of the Tennessee Bar Association.”
“A native of Gibson County, Williams moved to Johnson City in 1897. He was a graduate of Vanderbilt University.”
“Survivors include the widow and two daughters, Mrs. Robert Miller and Miss Martha Cole Williams, all of Johnson City.”
“Funeral services will be held here Tuesday.”
The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. December 15, 1947 fell on a Monday.
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication.
