Dec. 15, 1867: Green C. Stocker was born. He was minister of First Christian Church from 1897 until 1898. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Dec. 15, 1887: C.K. Lide & Co. advertised in The Comet, “600 Watauga Valley axes, 5,000 pounds charcoal iron, 300 kegs steel nails and all kinds of hardware at low prices.”
Dec. 15, 1904: The Comet published several letters from children to Santa Claus. Among the letters was one from Pearl Williams. It read, “I will write you a letter to tell you I want a doll and a little doll bed and I want some oranges and some candy and a little rocken chair and a lot of things and I gess I will go to bed good night and I want you to be sure and don’t forget to bring me a doll that cans shut her eyes I will go to bed.”
Dec. 15, 1916: The Johnson City Staff published several letters local children had written to Santa. One of the letters published was from a little boy, J.D. Evans. He wrote this to Santa: “I want you to please bring me a Santa Claus suit and a wagon and a box of candy and a No 6 erector and a skedaddle. I am in the third grade.”Dec. 15, 1922: The Johnson City Chronicle opined, “The Chronicle expects to see the city government changed to the Commission Manager Plan upon the expiration of the term of office of the present commission next summer. If you are not familiar with the details of the Commission Manager Plan then watch for articles upon this subject which will appear in this newspaper from time to time.”
Dec. 15, 1943: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on the recent resignation of Johnson City’s police chief. “Tom Carriger, chief of police of Johnson City for almost five years, today resigned from that office and was immediately appointed captain of detectives, City Manager M.U. Snoderly said,” The story continued to say, “No reason was given for his resignation and Captain Carriger could not be reached for a statement.” More details stated, “Both Snoderly and Mayor Welsford Artz said Carringer’s successor had not been named. They said Assistant Chief of Police Lee Greer would serve as activing chief until Carringer’s successor is appointed.”
Dec. 15, 1955: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of the unexpected death of a prominent Johnson City businessman, Charles H. Brown, a Knoxville native. Mr. Brown “had been identified with some of the major business establishments here for over 30 years. He was vice chairman of the Johnson City Power Board, and a member of its building committee which guided the new plant project through its principal stages. He was also secretary of the General Shale Products Corp. He was a director of Peoples Bank.” The article continued to say that Mr. Brown was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, and had served as a vestryman for many years. His widow, Mrs. Edina Bottinger Brown, survived him, as did one daughter, Mrs. Hugh Mohler, and a grandson, Chuck Mohler. Chuck Mohler is a dentist; his office is the former home of his grandparents.
Dec. 15, 1960: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Seaman Appren. Betty J. Evans, member of the U.S. Navy WAVES, is stationed at the Naval Station, Newport, R.I.” The article went on to report that she was the daughter of Mrs. Betty Tester of West Main Street.
Sources: The Comet; The Nashville Banner; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers