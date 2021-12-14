Dec. 14, 1784: The State of Franklin had is first constitutional convention. (Source: History of Johnson City and its Environs by Samuel Cole Williams.)
Dec. 14, 1866: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported it had the largest circulation of any newspaper in Upper East Tennessee.
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1866.
Dec. 14, 1871: The Herald and Tribune reported news about a Chester White hog and a pig, both of which had been butchered. “Mr. Geo. W. Crawford killed a hog, on Monday last, that netted 474 pounds. Age two years.”
The article continued, “Last week, Mr. Isaac Broyles, of this county, slaughtered a pig, five months old that grossed 200 and netted 165 pounds.”
Chester White is a breed of hogs; pigs are generally considered to be smaller than hogs.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way, as well as “Jonesboro” in 1871 within the pages of the newspaper.
Dec. 14, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported, “Rev. John M. Anderson, the pastor of the Third Baptist church (sic), has accepted a call to a pastorate in Johnson City and will soon leave for his new field of labor.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896. The Comet was published weekly.
Dec. 14, 1910: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Bristol Evening News reported, “Quite a number of baseball enthusiasts met Monday night and discussed the question of Johnson City retaining or disposing of its franchise in the South eastern (sic) league. Those present, and such old-timers as Harry Gump and H. Prosser and W. Miller were on hand, manifested a desire to retain the franchise and to this end it was decided to sell $2,500 in stock. At the meeting one-third of this amount was quickly subscribed and a committee was appointed to wait on the public and dispose of the remainder.”
Two thousand, five hundred dollars in 1910 would be worth approximately $72,786 today. (Source:www.in2013dollars.com)
The Bristol Evening News is now published as the Bristol Herald Courier.
Dec. 14, 1914: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Nashville Banner reported the recent election of the Washington County Road Commission. “In the Road Commissioners’ election held here Saturday in Road Improvement District No. 6, Messrs. W.J. Barton, W.F. Carter and Joe P. Lyle were elected, receiving large majorities over their opponents. A hearty vote was polled in Johnson City and the rural districts comprising the improvement district. The commissioners can issue bonds now in the event that 20 per cent of the voters in the district authorize them to do so. It is thought a quarter of a million dollars will be expended this spring.”
That amount of money in 1914 is now worth about $6,914,725 today. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
Dec. 14, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported financial news about the city of Johnson City, with a dateline from the same. “Johnson City’s budget for the coming year has been fixed at $320,000 by the city commission. On this basis the city tax rate will be about $1.75 for each $100, the state and county rate being $1.03.”
“The assessment is on a valuation of $9,667,000, exclusive of public utilities, which are expected to be assessed at about $800,000, the same as last year. In addition to revenue from the property tax, it is estimated that privilege tax will yield about $150,000 during the year.”
“As the waterworks department is self sustaining (sic) and as the bulk of the street paving tax is paid by property owners, neither of these items appear in the budget.”
One hundred dollars in 1921 now has the approximate purchasing power of $1,545, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. We do not have access to any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 14, 1926: The Knoxville News-Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on the recent basketball success of Milligan College. “Tobe Edward’s Milligan college (sic) Basketeers returned home today from a three-day trip thru North Carolina, where they received the unanimous verdict in every case. Thursday night they polished off Lenoir Rhyne at Lenoir, North Carolina. Friday evening they celebrated the event by practicing their basket shooting ability to the detriment of the Canton Y.M.C.A. team, and made it unanimous on Saturday night by licking the strong Charlotte Y.M.C.A. team by a score of 36-27. Milligan has the best looking, acting and playing team this year that has been seen on local courts for several seasons.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
The Knoxville News-Sentinel is still in publication.
Dec. 14, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Erwin, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The breakfast meeting of the American home and garden department of the Woman’s Club was held Tuesday morning at Hotel Erwin. Mrs. E.G. Robbins, program chairman, had as guest speaker, Ray E. Stahl, pastor of the Church of Christ, whose talk was on ‘Christmas in other countries — Holland, Germany, England — and in America.’”
“Minutes of the November meeting were read, and a free-will offering of $7.26 taken for the Bowery Mission, New York.”
Seven dollars and twenty-six cents in 1946 is now equal to approximately $102.98, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Dec. 14, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in a captioned photograph in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers read that “Five members of Explorer Post 38 received the God and Country Award recently at Austin Springs United Methodist Church from Homer Roller, the pastor.” The boys are Robert, Doug, Richard and Russell Blevins, all sons of Mr. and Mrs. Gomer Blevins, and Gene Pickle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Pickle.
Dec. 14, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported frightening news. The dateline was Clarksville. “Robbers held a bank manager’s family hostage while the manager withdrew $1 million ransom Friday, a Nashville television station reported.”
“WTVF-TV said that neither the woman nor her family were injured.”
“The woman, a regional manager at a First American Bank, came home with her family Thursday night and found the robbers waiting for them. They were held overnight and the woman withdrew the money the next morning to give them.”
“First American is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.”
“Calls by The Associated Press to detectives in the Clarksville Police Department were not answered Friday night.”