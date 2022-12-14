Dec. 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Nashville American reported, “F.B. St. John is equipping a factory for the production of corncob pipes at Johnson City, Tenn.”
This information was first reported in this column on Dec. 4.
The Nashville American was a newspaper published from 1894 until 1910. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Dec. 14, 1905: The Comet reported, “The Johnson City Bar Association was organized last Tuesday in the office of A.R. Johnson. Practically all the lawyers of the city were present. A.R. Johnson was elected chairman and J.R. Gardner, Secretary. After the preliminaries were arranged the following officers were elected: S.C. Williams, President, J.R. Gardner, Vice-President, S.S. Crumley, Secretary; T.A. Cox, Treasurer, D.A. Vines, S.E. Miller, E.J. Vaught and A.R. Johnson were appointed a committee on constitution and by-laws. The next meeting will be held at the office of Dr. H.H. Carr at 9 o’clock on the morning of December 26.”
Dec. 14, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Staff reported, “The twin boys arriving in Johnson City from the Virginia orphans’ home are domiciled at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Parnell on Pine street and will remain there, if not permanently, until after the Christmas holidays. The sturdy young men expressed their delight at being in Johnson City, the best town in the state and they have undoubtedly decided to make their home here and with the aid and guidance of wise and good counselors carve their fame and fortune.”
“Unusual interest was aroused in these fine twin boys by the publication in The Staff last evening of their arrival. Mrs. Devault had little trouble today in securing for them such items and equipment as they need, and last night and today they have been getting appointed with Mr. and Mrs. Parnell, and this estimable young couple have been getting acquainted with them.”
Dec. 14, 1938: The Johnson City Chronicle, with a dateline from Kingsport, and a date from Dec. 13, reported news regarding Borden Mills. “Announcement was made tonight of the appointment of Wiliam J. Still as vice-president and general manager of Borden Mills, Inc., effective January 1, 1939.”
“Still, formerly associated with Florence Mills, American Spinning Division, Greenville, S.C., replaces George H. Hughes, who retired last November 1 after service as general manager for 15 years. Hughes is now living in Somerset, Mass.”
“Still’s appointment was announced by Jack Borden, an official of Borden Mills.”
Dec. 14, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “James Andrew Miller of Unicoi, route 1, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred W. Miller, and Buster Lee Herrell, of Forbes, N.C., left yesterday for Nashville for enlistment.”
Dec. 14, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A promotion campaign for the opening of the Johnson City livestock market and participation in the Mountain Breeders Association’s sale and show will be discussed at a meeting of the agricultural committee of the Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Chamber’s conference room, J.H. Thompson, chairman, said yesterday.”
“The livestock market — a Chamber of Commerce project — was started last year, and is expected to be ready for opening on or about August 1.”
Dec. 14, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “A Johnson Citian and seven other area men were among the 58 Tennesseans who arrived in San Franscisco from the Korean zone yesterday. The servicemen arrived aboard a large troop carrier which brought 2,465 veterans back to the United States.”
“The local man is Corporal John F. Roberts, Jr., 1107 East Myrtle avenue.”
“Area returnees are Corporal Charles D. Baird, route 1, Piney Flats; Corporal P. R. Beach, route 8, Greeneville; Corporal Joseph C. Campbell, Bristol; Private First Class J.L. Collins, route 3, Elizabethton; Sergeant First Class Jackie M. May, Kingsport; Sergeant Jessie W. Ramey, route 7, Kingsport; and Corporal Billy R. Riner, Kingsport.”
Dec. 14, 1956: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “The Johnson City Community Concert Association will present Richard Cass, pianist, at 8:15 p.m., tomorrow at East Tennessee State College.”
“The talented young southerner, winner of numerous important musical awards, is the nephew of Mrs. Paul Carr, Ridgemont Road.”
“Cass has studied in Europe on Fulbright Scholarships, and has done concert work in many countries. In his 1955-56 season, Cass filled the unusually large number of 41 dates, a record for an initial tour by any young pianist.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Dec. 14, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in a follow-up on a story that initially appeared in this column on Nov. 28, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news regarding the nation’s Christmas tree. With a dateline from Washington, the Associated Press reported that “Lighting ceremonies are tonight for the nation’s Capitol Christmas tree, which came from the 6,200-foot peak of Roan Mountain in Tennessee.”
“The brightly decorated fir from East Tennessee’s side of the Cherokee National Forest is on the west front lawn of the Capitol. The tree was lifted off the mountain two weeks ago by a helicopter, then transported to Washington on a truck.”
“Sen. Bill Brock, R-Tenn., and Tennessee Reps. Ray Blanton, Dan Kuykendall and James H. Quillen will attend the ceremony.”
Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
Dec. 14, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story carrying the byline of Joe Ledford and a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press reported that “Star Building Systems, a producer of metal buildings with worldwide markets, has chosen Carter County for the site of its new manufacturing location.”
“The plant here will use state-of-the-art equipment and employ up to 150 people, according to a company announcement.”
“Haynes Elliott, Carter County’s director of economic development, said Star will construct a 250,000-square-foot plant, covering about 9 acres of a 23-acre site in Watauga Industrial Park, off Tenn. Highway 91, near the Hunter community. He called the announcement an economic shot in the arm.”
