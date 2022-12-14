Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Nashville American reported, “F.B. St. John is equipping a factory for the production of corncob pipes at Johnson City, Tenn.”

This information was first reported in this column on Dec. 4.

