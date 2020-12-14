DECEMBER 14
Dec. 14, 1784: The State of Franklin, now known as the Lost State of Franklin, had is first constitutional convention.
Dec. 14, 1817: John Wright married Barbara Range. In 1853, he moved into the young town of Johnson City and purchased property on Market Street near the corner of Boone and Market and King streets. During the period of 1861-65, he served as an enrolling officer for the Confederacy. On Nov. 11, 1865, he had to take the oath of allegiance to the U.S., and received his pardon signed by President Andrew Johnson. When he was working as a tailor, Andrew Johnson had tailored the suit for Wright’s second wedding, his first marriage ending upon the death of his wife.
Dec. 14, 1893: The Comet carried an announcement from J.E. Crandall. It read, “The annual meeting of the stockholders of the First National Bank of Johnson City, Tennessee, will be held at the banking house in Johnson City on Tuesday, 9th of January, 1894.” J.E. Crandall was the President of the First National Bank.
Dec. 14, 1901: The Knoxville Sentinel reported on a tragic accident. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “Noah Collins, a young machinist, was badly scalded by the explosion of a boiler at Uptegrove’s factory. He died from the effects of his injuries.”
Dec. 14, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff brought news of Oak Hill Cemetery. “The Oak Hill Cemetery Association met Wednesday December the 11th ... Some of the things discussed were the advisability of keeping the Sexton during the winter. Our Sexton has to live and has to be paid and where is the money coming from unless all come up and pay their dues. Also it was the general opinion of the members the Undertakers of the City and the Sexton that the price of the grave digging was too low and should be advanced that labor every where had advanced. It was discussed and voted on to raise the price to eight dollars for adult graves and five dollars for children under twelve years of age.” Eight dollars in 1918 equates to about $138, and $5 dollars in 1918 is worth approximately $86.
Dec. 14, 1935: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Bristol News Bulletin reported tragic news. “John Alf Taylor, 23, grandson of the late Alf A. Taylor, former Tennessee governor, a victim of the mounting death toll from automobile accidents on the Appalachian highways, will be buried here this afternoon.” December 14, 1935 was a Saturday. The article continued, “Taylor ... died in a local hospital at 5:10 o’clock this morning. Death was due to peritonitis arising from injuries received in an automobile crash at 7 o’clock Monday morning. His car splintered against the steel railings of a bridge on the Johnson City-Elizabethton highway. He was en route to work at the Elizabethton rayon plant.”
Dec. 14, 1941: The Sunday Press-Chronicle reported that the Rev. L.R. Womack would be in the pulpit for both the morning and evening services that day at Thankful Baptist Church. “He speaks this morning from the subject ‘Altars’ and tonight the sermon will be based on the subject, ‘Hand Writing on the Wall.’”
Dec. 14, 1953: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried a recipe for what many people would consider unusual today. It was for Tongue Loaf. “Ingredients: 1 quart finely ground cooked smoked tongue, 2 eggs, (lightly beaten), ½ cup chili sauce, ¼ cup minced green pepper, ½ cup minced onion, 2 cups soft bread crumbs, ½ cup water.” The method was as follows: “Mix tongue and eggs, pepper, onion, bread crumbs and water; add to tongue mixture, stirring well. Bake in greased loaf pan (about 4 by 9 inches) in a moderate (350 F) over 1 hour. Makes 8 servings.”
Dec. 14, 1967: In a captioned photograph, readers of the Press-Chronicle learned “William L. Greene, a former student of East Tennessee State University, is draped by a Christmas scroll from the students and faculty of his former university. The greeting was more than 30-feet long.” An accompanying article went on to say that Greene was serving in the military in Vietnam.
Sources: “History of Johnson City and its Environs” by Samuel Cole Williams; First Christian Church; The Comet; Knoxville Sentinel; Johnson City Daily Staff; Bristol News Bulletin; Sunday Press-Chronicle; Johnson City Press-Chronicle.