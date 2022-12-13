Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported “Prof. Chas. S. Brown, superintendent of the Johnson City schools, and formerly teacher in the Hampden-(indecipherable) school in this city is proving himself a very capable school executive in his new position. He is very popular with the patrons and authorities of the Johnson City schools.”

The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

