Dec. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported “Prof. Chas. S. Brown, superintendent of the Johnson City schools, and formerly teacher in the Hampden-(indecipherable) school in this city is proving himself a very capable school executive in his new position. He is very popular with the patrons and authorities of the Johnson City schools.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune.
Dec. 13, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several news items regarding area residents. “Mr. W.A. Owen left yesterday afternoon on 25 for Knoxville to be at the bedside of his mother, who is in the hospital there suffering from injuries sustained when she fell down a flight of stairs at her home on Fifth avenue yesterday morning. Mrs. Owen is 75 years of age and her condition is said to be very serious.”
“Landon C. Hoss yesterday received a sudden attack of pneumonia, and is now critically ill at the home of Perry Miller, on Unaka Avenue, where Mr. Hoss is spending the winter during the absence of Mr. Miller and family in Florida.”
“Friends of Miss Leola Dove will be glad to know that she is improving from a broken limb; and that she has been removed from the hospital to her home on Lamont street.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W.R. King and daughters Misses Ann and Bea King of Washington, D.C., will arrive this week to spend the Xmas holidays as guest of Dr. and Mrs. J.C. King on W. Unaka.”
“Mr. and Mrs. G.M. Allen will arrive soon to be the holiday guests of Dr. and Mrs. J.C. King at their home on W. Unaka Ave.”
“Mrs. Andes of Bristol was the guest of Dr. and Mrs. J.C. King on Monday.”
“The many friends of Miss Marjorie Metzger will regret to know that she is ill at the home of her parents Dr. and Mrs. J.P. Metzger on Holston Ave.”
“Mrs. Guy L. Smith and young son Guy, Jr., left yesterday for Brooklyn, N. Y., where they will be the guest of Mrs. Smith’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.S. McNabb.”
“Lieutenant Walter Lee Sherfey of Jonesboro, who is now stationed at Fort Thomas, is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Chas. S. Maden on Unaka Avenue.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Wade Barrier returned Saturday night from a month’s trip to Salisbury, Greensboro and Charlotte, N.C.”
“Miss Waterhouse has returned from Emory where she attended the funeral of her uncle Bishop Waterhouse.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
Dec. 13, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported with a dateline from Elizabethton that “Carter county school children will be dismissed for the Christmas holidays on December 19 and classes will be resumed December 29, the County Board of Education announced after a meeting yesterday in Superintendent Nat E. Hyder’s office.”
“The board decided to permit independent basketball teams to use the county schools’ gymnasiums if satisfactory arrangements are made with school principals and school P.T.A. groups.”
Dec. 13, 1972: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that the “Hannah-White Wholesale Distributor, one of Johnson City’s oldest firms, has gone out of business.”
“Assets of the firm, 112 Tipton Street, have been purchased by the Knoxville Division of William R. Moore, Inc., Memphis.”
“Announcement was made today by Donald Drinkard, board chairman of William R. Moore, Inc., and Howard W. White, President of Hannah-White Company.”
“The sale was effective yesterday. No purchase price was listed.”
“Hannah-White was founded here in 1911. White has joined the more organization as a consultant and will service retail customers in the Tri-Cities area through Moore’s Knoxville Division.”
“White expressed his pleasure over the new association. Drinkard commented, ‘We are delighted to join forces with a company that has been servicing retail accounts in that area since 1911.’”
“Hannah-White was founded by the late Charles G Hannah and operated under the name C.G. Hannah until 1923. At that time, A.T. Dosser and A. T. Dosser, Jr., joined the organization and the name was changed to Hannah-Dosser Company.”
“In 1932, the Dossers sold their interest to the Hannahs and the name was changed to Hannah Brothers, Inc. In 1953, the company was sold to the recent owners and the name was changed to Hannah-White Company.”
“The firm, which serves parts of Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina and West Virginia, had about 15 employees. White said that all personnel have been taken care of. The building is now for sale, he said.”
Dec. 13, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article with the byline of Press Staff Writer James Brooks, readers were informed that they should “Dress warmly is the advice for doing Jonesborough’s holiday tour of homes this year. Normally a walking tour, this year has more homes outside the downtown business district (several indecipherable words).”
“Every church in the Jonesborough Historic District is included in the tour and will be decorated for the season. Each has its distinctive features, ranging from the priceless stained glass windows in First Baptist Church, to the enclosed stairway of the Presbyterian, to the slave galleries in it, and the United Methodist Church.”
“Bethel Christian Church was one of the first two in East Tennessee organized for freed slaves by the Rev. Hezekiah Hinkel (sic). The Christian Church arose out of the Civil War when the Presbyterians reunited.”
“Jackson Park Church of the Brethren was built in 1924 with free labor and donated logs.”
“Poplar Hill, the home of Sam and Helen Thacher, was built about 1850 by Jonesborough merchant James F. Deaderick as a cross-shaped Victorian design, allowing freedom from usual restraints.”
“Rose Hill on the west end of Main Street was one of three massive Victorian houses built in the late 1880s by James H. Dosser for his daughters. Recently restored by Dr. Ben Parrish and Dr. Rebecca Isbell, the home features walnut/maple striped flooring in the entryway and parquet flooring in the parlor.”
