Dec. 13, 1894: Readers of The Comet learned, “Receiver John I. Cox has taken charge of the defunct First National Bank, the transfer being completed Monday. Mr. Cox will give the matter his personal attention and do his utmost to wind up the affairs of the bank at the earliest moment.”
Dec. 13, 1900: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The grand jury having failed to find a true bill against Thomas Collins, the young man charged with causing the death of the late John Humphries, in this city last September, it was ordered yesterday that Collins be released from the Jonesboro jail. He is now at home in his city, mixing with his friends and relatives.”
Dec. 13, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on the activities of two local men who were serving in the military. “Fred Mauk, a son of M.M. Mauk, a prosperous farmer of Chucky Valley, is a member of the crew on the ship, George Washington, on which President Wilson is making the trip to Europe. A son of George E. Elliott, of Johnson City, is also a member of the crew of the George Washington. These two young men, it is stated, are very proud of the honor.”
Dec. 13, 1940: The Johnson City Press reported on a terrible accident and how a Good Samaritan, who was employed by the newspaper, probably took actions that saved his life. “Appalachian Hospital reported today Dick Bowman, 23, of near Unicoi, was in a ‘fair’ condition and apparently had reacted as well as possible after having his arm amputated in an accident last night, when he was struck by a Clinchfield railroad freight train.” The article continued to say, “Bowman was brought to the hospital late last evening by Jack Jessee, Press-Chronicle photographer, who found him lying on the left-hand side of the road near Unicoi on the Erwin-Johnson City highway, to which he had crawled following the accident. Jessee, who was on his way to his home in Erwin, said he saw Bowman because the spot light on his automobile ‘picked out’ the accident victim as he lay by the roadside.”
Dec. 13, 1957: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle provided readers with a chuckle. “The cold and snow which is currently raking the area has, as always, its lighter side.” The article continued, “For instance, C.C. Clark, desk sergeant at police headquarters, last night received a call from a city resident who said that prowlers were around his home. Their tracks were plainly visible in the snow under the window and would the police please send a cruiser immediately, the man said.” Finally, “Three minutes later Clark received another call from the man who sheepishly asked that the call be canceled as he informed the sergeant that the tracks were his own.”
Dec. 13, 1961: Press-Chronicle readers learned that “Johnson City voters yesterday ratified another progressive step for the community by approving the issuance of bonds to build a municipal golf course and recreation area.” The article continued to say that 1,952 Johnson Citians had voted for the measure, with 1,348 voting against it, and that by voting for the measure, Johnson City could issue up to $250,000 in general obligation bonds for building the golf course and recreation area. A quarter of a million dollars in 1961 is now worth about $2.2 million.
Dec. 13, 1971: The Press-Chronicle reported North Electric Company plant manager L.L. Runyan had been elected president of Johnson City’s United Fund. Oris D. Hyder was named to the first vice-president position. Louis H. Gump was elected second vice-president. The United Fund is now called the United Way.
Dec. 13, 1980: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned that Santa Claus would be making a special appearance that afternoon at King’s Department Store. Good little boys and girls seeking an audience with the Jolly Ole Elf should go to Toyland on the third floor of King’s that afternoon between 1:30 and 4:30.
