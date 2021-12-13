Dec. 13, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported, “The quarterly meeting which commenced in the Methodist Church on last night, we are informed will continue for several days and nights. The sacrament of the Lord’s Supper will be administered after the sermon on next Sunday morning.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1867.
Dec. 13, 1883: The Herald and Tribune reported, “Mrs. A.B. Bowman has been very sick at the home of her mother in Greene county (sic). Mr. Bowman was telegraphed for one day last week. We learn that she is better now.”
In other news of the same day and from the same newspaper, readers learned, “Mary, a three-year-old daughter of Dr. E.L. Deaderick, died last Friday with diphtheria, and was buried on Saturday in the town cemetery.”
Diphtheria is rarely seen in the United States, but is unfortunately common in less developed countries.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1883.
Dec. 13, 1896: The Sunday Times reported several items of local interest. All of the items carried a dateline from Johnson City. “There is in this city a gentleman who promises to be noted as an inventor. It is no other than the genial W. W. Kirkpatrick, who has invented an advertising clock.”
“On last Thursday W. K. Martin received notice that he had been placed on the eligible list for an appointment in the internal revenue department as deputy collector, he having stood a successful civil service examination at Knoxville in September.”
“John L. Summers, of Washington, D. C., is here visiting his brother, J. A. Summers. Mr. Summers is chief of a department in the second auditor’s office in the Capital city.”
“P. H. Ponder, private secretary of Congressman Anderson, has gone to Washington to take charge of his work.”
“Mrs. Thad A. Cox has gone to Washington, D. C., where she will spend several weeks with her father, Hon. W. P. Brownlow.”
“Dr. S. H. Miller, assistant surgeon of the Southern railway (sic) at Knoxville, has been visiting home folks here this week.”
“The ladies of the different churches in the city are making preparations for a dinner which they propose to give to the poor children of the community some time during the holidays.”
“A strong effort will be made to secure a pardon for J. E. Crandall, the banker who is imprisoned in Buffalo, N. Y., for making false statements to the government. Many of the citizens have already signed petitions for the pardon. Judge Clark, the district attorney, the jury who sat on the case and others connected with the prosecution of the Crandall case will be solicited to lend their influence toward securing Crandall’s release by President Cleveland.”
The Sunday Times, or on other days of the week, The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896. The Comet was published weekly.
Dec. 13, 1910: The Bristol Evening News, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported about a recent forgery in Limestone. “A fine-looking fellow, who gave his name as Henry Smith, was arrested at Limestone Friday on the charge of forgery. Smith had not been in the village but a few days, but by his good graces he had impressed himself on the confidence of the people. He went to the bank and told the casher that he desired to open an account. His first deposit was a check for $300, which he had placed to his credit. Then he drew a check payable to himself on the bank. This was cashed. The first check proved to be bogus. A warrant was served on Smith and after a preliminary hearing, the prisoner was taken to Jonesboro jail.”
Three hundred dollars in 1910 is now worth approximately $8734. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
On the same day and appearing also in The Bristol Evening News, readers learned that the Johnson City schools had 1,812 pupils enrolled.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1910.
The Bristol Evening News is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
Dec. 13, 1921: A century ago today, The Bourbon News reported to readers, “Rev. William E. Sweeney, pastor of the Christian Church at Johnson City, Tenn., returning home from the Christian Church Conference at Louisville, last week, stopped over in Paris for a two-days’ visit to his mother, Mrs. J. S. Sweeney, on Higgins avenue (sic).”
The Bourbon News was published in Paris, Kentucky. It is no longer in publication. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 13, 1926: The Anniston Star with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on the death of a librarian. “Mrs. Sue M. Painter, 48, assistant librarian of the Mayne Williams library, who disappeared from home about a week ago and was found seriously ill in a hotel at Erwin, Tenn., died at a hospital here today.”
The Anniston Star was, and still is, a newspaper published in Anniston, Alabama.
Dec. 13, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reminded readers there were only 10 more shopping days until Christmas.
Dec. 13, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with an Elizabethton dateline. “Three residents of Carter county’s (sic) Sixteenth Civil District were released on bonds of $500 each on charges of possessing a whisky still, as the result of a raiding call today by Sheriff Tom Nave’s lawmen, the sheriff’s office said.”
“The accused are listed as Homer R. Heaton, 21, and his cousin, Clint Heaton, 24, and Charlie Norton, 28, all of the Buck Mountain area. The raiding officers reportedly seized a 60-gallon capacity steamer outfit, complete with three gallons of liquor and 360 gallons of mash.”
“Raiding officers were Sheriff Nave, Deputies McKinley Buck and Harland W. Oakes and Constable Harrison Perry.”
“Preliminary hearing has been set for the trio next Thursday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m., before Sessions Court Judge Murrell Snell.”
“The still was the second in a week in the same section. A week ago, two other Buck Mountain men, Jack Oakes, about 28, and Sol Potter, about 40, were arrested on similar charges following a raid by the sheriff’s force. Oakes and Potter will be arraigned Friday at 3 p.m., before Snell. Both have been free on bonds of $1,000 each.”
According to www.in2013dollars, five hundred dollars in 1946 now has the purchasing power of about $7092, so a thousand dollars would be two times that amount, or $14,184.
Dec. 13, 1990: The Johnson City Press featured a story about Patty Smithdeal Fulton’s new book, I Wouldn’t Live Nowhere I Couldn’t Grow Corn. The book was a collection of some of her favorite recent newspaper columns that appeared in Jonesborough’s Herald and Tribune, The Erwin Record and The Tomahawk, which was a newspaper in Mountain City. Mrs. Fulton said about her columns, “’… I always start out with something that has really happened, and then maybe – but not always – spice it up just a bit.’”
