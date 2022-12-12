Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news items of particular importance and interest to those in Elizabethton, Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at the time.

News with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from Dec. 11 included the following: “Macon Shoun of Little Doe, Johnson county, who was to be tried Thursday for raising school warrants in Carter county, waived examination until March term of the Circuit Court.”

Rebecca Henderson