Dec. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news items of particular importance and interest to those in Elizabethton, Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at the time.
News with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from Dec. 11 included the following: “Macon Shoun of Little Doe, Johnson county, who was to be tried Thursday for raising school warrants in Carter county, waived examination until March term of the Circuit Court.”
“An infant of John F. Pierce died Monday morning.”
“R.C. Taylor has moved to Valley Forge.”
“Two car loads of machinery for the Tennessee cotton mills arrived Saturday morning.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Burt Stone’s infant died Friday morning”
“J.M. Simerly, Assistant United States District Attorney General, returned to Knoxville Wednesday.”
“The Masonic Lodge elected officers for the year 1898. Last Monday night, Dr. J.M. Cameron was elected representative to the Grand Lodge.”
“Work is moving along fast on J.J. Dunn’s chair factory. Several logs have been hauled this week.”
News with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Dec. 11 included: “Rev. C.O. Jones will deliver his lecture, “Sweetheart and Wife” at the Opera House next Thursday night under the auspices of the Epworth League of the M.E. Church, South.”
“The ladies of the Cemetery Association gave a supper and entertainment at the Parsonage of Rev. John R. Herndon Thursday evening. The proceeds of the affair will be used in repairing the city cemetery.”
“The first visit of Rev. J.H. Keith as presiding elder of the Morristown District will be made to the M.E. Church, South, here today and tomorrow. Rev. Keith is a popular preacher.”
“C.H. Cambridge has returned from. Fitzgerald, Ga., where he has been the last two years. Mr. Cambridge will spend the winter here.”
“A.R. Bittle left Thursday for Altoona. Pennsylvania, where he will visit relatives.”
“Mrs. Will Brownlow, who has been the guest of Mrs. Thad A. Cox for two weeks returned to Jonesboro Thursday.”
“Miss Allie Kirkpatrick of Jonesboro is the guest of her sister Mrs. John A. Bowman.”
“P.H. Pouder, who has been with the express company at Knoxville, is at home on a visit.”
“John L. Summers of Washington City has been the guest of his brother James this week.”
“Thomas W. Spencer and E.P. Smith of New York City have located here.”
“James Horton, president of the United States Lumber Company, and Eugene Horton, general manager of the Southern Factories of that company, both of New York City, were the guest of H. Gildersleeve the 1st of this week.”
“Miss Belle Miller entertained a number for friends at home last evening. Delicious refreshments were served.”
The following news carried a dateline from Jonesboro and a date of Dec. 11. “The principal event in society circles here next week may be briefly told in the language of the following card:”
“Mr. and Mrs. I.E. Reeves, invite you to be present at the marriage of their daughter, Elizabeth Wiley, to Mr. Joseph Hugh Seales, Tuesday afternoon, December fourteenth, eighteen hundred and ninety-seven, at three o’clock, M.E. church, south, Jonesboro, Tennessee.”
“The bride is a daughter of Capt. and Mrs. Isaac E. Reeves, of this place, and is one of the most popular young ladies of Jonesboro. The groom is a most excellent young man, of Newbern, Va., where the young couple will make their future home.”
“Circuit court will meet here in regular session on Monday, but as there are only five prisoners now confined in the county jail, the chances are that the trial of state cases will not occupy much of the time, unless the case of the state versus Gregg and Ray, charged with arson at Johnson City, some time ago, should be called. There are also one of the more civil suits on the docket that will be very interesting.”
“S.C. Harris, route agent of the Southern Express company, from Radford, Va., to Columbus, O., is here on a visit to his family. Mr. Harris is what may be well-termed a veteran expressman, having been in the service of the company for thirty-three years.”
Washington City is now known as Washington, D. C.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Dec. 12, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “The name ‘Johnson City’ was evolved from the obvious circumstances of its beginning nearly 70 years ago; when the E.T.&G. railroad established a depot and water tank at the station which was started by Henry Johnson’s store, hotel, etc., this being for a long time the only business establishment in the locality. The name ‘Johnson’s Depot’ was the logical designation since the first depot was built by Henry Johnson and given to the railroad. Just after the war between the states, political rivalry resulted in an attempt to change the name to Haynesville, but it was unsuccessful and logically returned to the name of the founder, and was first incorporated as ‘Johnson City.’”
In keeping with the spirit of the season, letters to Santa Claus appeared in the newspaper. “Readers of The Chronicle are finding a wealth of human interest from the realm of childhood in the letters written to Santa Claus, an entirely different set of which appears daily in The Chronicle.”
“Each letter is published only once, none being repeated; each morning’s list is a completely new one, consisting only of the letters received during the previous day. Many come from surrounding towns near Johnson City, all of the young folks of this section being anxious to get in touch with the popular old St. Nicholas.”
