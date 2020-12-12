Dec. 12, 1889: The Comet reported, “Maj. A. Cantwell, of the Carnegie Land Company showed us a letter from a friend of his in Illinois, Tuesday, stating that a part of capitalists from Illinois representing $2,000,000 would leave there for Johnson City, some time in January. They will come here with a view of investing and locating. All of which goes to prove that the eyes of the world are upon Johnson City, the Queen City of the Central South.” Two million dollars in 1889 would be about $56.6 million today.
Dec. 12, 1901: The Comet carried several letters to Santa Claus. One of them was from Jackson Crumley Lyle, no age given, who wrote this: “Dear Santa: I want a scat gun and a faults, and a drum and a horn. I want a sure nuff cub bear that dances. I want a train that runs on a track and a pistol. I live on lake inferior and you can water your rain dears in our lake.”
Dec. 12, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Admiral Joe Summers left this afternoon for Norfolk. He expects to start upon a cruise that will extend over a period of four months. Russia is thought to be one of the points in the objective.”
Dec. 12, 1923: The Johnson City Chronicle reported the new hotel in downtown Johnson City had a name! “Selection of the name for Johnson City’s new hotel, which will determine the winner of The Chronicle’s recent contest, occupied the attention of the hotel directors at a meeting yesterday, and after considerable discussion, the choice was given to ‘Hotel John Sevier’. The choice had narrowed to that name and one other, and a vote was taken, resulting 10 to 4 in favor of ‘Hotel John Sevier,’ which was suggested a number of times in The Chronicle contest, a list of about 2000 suggestions being in the hands of the directors at the time. Final adoption of the name, however, depends upon approval and acceptance of the lessees of the hotel, who have been advised of the selection and with whom the local officials here are now in telegraphic communication.”
Dec. 12, 1927: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported that Dr. E.B. Bowery had recently been elected president of the Johnson City Kiwanis Club.
Dec. 12, 1935: The Johnson City Press reported, “Master R.V. Norman, Jr., is in the Appalachian hospital, with an infected hand. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. R.V. Norman of … W. Welbourne street.”
Dec. 12, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news. “J.T. Browning, 77 year-old-retired postal clerk, newspaper editor and publisher, attorney and educator, died Sunday night at his home, 111 East Myrtle avenue, following a lingering illness.” More details included that Mr. Browning “became founder, editor and publisher of the Johnson City Staff, a post he held four years.”
Dec. 12, 1960: The Johnson City Fire Department received an unusual call, according to the Press-Chronicle. Around “9:50 a.m. yesterday….Co. 3… (performed) the rescue act, by removing a cat from a tree at Acorn Court. Evidentially the cat had been chased up the tree by dogs, and had spent the preceding night in loud and vocal protests over its uncomfortable position.”
Dec. 12, 1968: “Fire Chief Ed Seaton, who was admitted to Johnson City Memorial Hospital Tuesday, was listed in satisfactory condition last night,” according to the Press-Chronicle. The article continued to report that a spokesman for the hospital said Chief Seaton was a medical patient.
Sources: The Comet; Johnson City Daily Staff; Johnson City Chronicle; Knoxville News-Sentinel; Johnson City Press; Johnson City Press-Chronicle.