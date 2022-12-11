By REBECCA HENDERSON and JOHNSON CITY PRESS
Dec. 11, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today The Knoxville Tribune published horrific news.
“Arthur R. Campbell, a flagman and the employee of the Southern Railway Company, was killed almost instantly yesterday afternoon at 12:40 o’clock by being run over by train of cars.”
“The accident was a most horrible one and was witnessed by several people who stood near the scene, which was just a few feet east of the Gay Street Bridge and the Southern yards.”
“Campbell was a member of the crew of the third section of freight train No. 74, which was just about ready to pull out for the east when the accident occurred.”
“A car in the train was found to be in bad condition and Campbell started to go in between two cars to cut that part of the train off so the car could be taken out of the train. Reports of just how he met his death a moment after disagree. It is stated that the young man went between the cars and partly took out the coupling pin, and that he ceased to trying to uncouple the cars when conductor Thos. McClain of the train told him not to cut the train and came from between the cars. Several car inspectors who stood near, it is said, also warned him not to go between the cars while the train was in motion. It is said that after Campbell came out he returned for the purpose of pushing the pin farther down in the butt of the draw-head, and that this was when he met his death.”
“Campbell’s right foot was caught in the guard rail, between this and the main track. He made a violent effort to free it in time to save himself from what he must have known was sure death. His attempt was unsuccessful. The car next to Campbell knocked him to the track and another second the wheels passed over his body, severing it just below the abdomen. The right leg was caught in a track frog and mashed to a pulp. When his body was taken up, the frog had to be prized open to secure the member. The other leg was also mashed, but not so badly.”
“Campbell lived 10 minutes. It was a horrible sight to see the life ebbing from the upper half of the body. Campbell gasped convulsively until he died after being removed from the scene of the accident to the baggage rooms near-by. After death relieved the man’s suffering, the remains were taken to the morgue, where they were dressed and placed in a casket. They were taken to Johnson City yesterday afternoon at 4:35.”
“Campbell was 21 years old and had been in the employ of the Southern as expert extra brakeman only a short time. His home is in Johnson City. He had only made a few trips on the Southern. He was formerly in the employ of the Cranberry narrow gauge road and was supposed to be a competent man in his line. Campbell was unmarried.”
The reference to the Cranberry narrow gauge is a reference to a railroad, named after Cranberry, North Carolina, which is located approximately 26 miles from Johnson City.
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee from 1892–1898.
Dec. 11, 1922: One hundred years ago today, in a follow-up to an item which initially appeared in this column on Dec. 9, The Johnson City Staff reported that “Mrs. Henry C. Blackwell, injured when she was run down by an automobile least Friday evening, is today reported resting well with no evidence of complications developing from her injuries.”
Dec. 11, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported several news items regarding local residents. “A man listed as Clifton Crum, 28, of 112 Water street, was treated at Appalachian Hospital yesterday for his fractured right arm sustained while working. He was dismissed after treatment, attendants said.”
“Dan York, four-year-old son of Dewey York of 1306 East Unaka avenue, received treatment at Appalachian Hospital yesterday for a cut on the forehead sustained when he fell on a coffee can, while playing at his home.”
“Mack Ray Reed was admitted for treatment yesterday for injuries to the legs received when he was caught in an elevator while working at a local bakery.”
“Larry Snodgrass, 14, of 303 West Main street, received treatment yesterday after he was hit on the head while playing basketball at Junior High School.”
“Johnson City police department was notified yesterday to be on the lookout for two escaped convicts of Brushy Mountain. They are alleged to have robbed a Parrotsville man of $200 and stolen a 1946 blue four-door sedan, police records showed.”
“Fire Chief George W. Wilson said fire company No. 1 stood by yesterday while brush was being burned in the 800 block of Myrtle avenue.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Brushy Mountain is about 145 miles from Johnson City.
Parrotsville, Tennessee is located about 52 miles from Johnson City.
Two hundred dollars in 1947 is now worth about $2,661, according to www.in2013dolalrs.com.
Dec. 11, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle started its readers day with a chuckle. “Usher, passing the collection plate at a church wedding: ‘Yes, ma’am, it is unusual, but the father of the bride requested it.’”
Dec. 11, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported “The Chamber of Commerce Clean Team and the City of Johnson City will hold is eighth annual Chipping of the Green Christmas tree recycling event at the lower parking lot of Freedom Hall between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Jan. 10.”
Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to Rebecca Henderson at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.