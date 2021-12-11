Dec. 11, 1844: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal ran an advertisement from Thomas Rodgers. The ad read, “Two apprentice boys, to learn the Wagon-Making business, of good habits, to be between twelve and fifteen years of age. Apply at my shop near Washington College.”
Washington College was not only a school, but also a community, in rural Washington County.
Dec. 11, 1868: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported news regarding how readers could get cows to give more milk. “A writer, who says his cow gives all the milk that is wanted in a family of eight persons, and from which was made two hundred and sixty pounds of butter this year, gives the following as his treatment. He says: ‘If you desire to get a large yield of rich milk, give your cow, three times a day, water slightly warm and slightly salted, in which bran has been stirred at the rate of one quart to two gallons of water. You will find, if you have not tried this daily practice, that your cow will give twenty-five per cent more milk immediately under the effect of it, and she will become so attached to the diet as to refuse to drink clear water unless very thirsty; but this mess she will drink almost any time, and ‘ask for more,’ The amount of this drink necessary is an ordinary water pailful each time, morning, noon, and night. Four hundred pounds of butter are often obtained from good stock, and instances are mentioned where the yield was even at a higher figure.’”
According to Tennessee Farm Bureau President Jeff Aiken, a dairy cow will give between 50 and 80 pounds of milk per day.
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1868.
Dec. 11, 1873: The Herald and Tribune reported, “The opossum is said to abound in great numbers in our county. This accounts for the low price of pork.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1873.
Dec. 11, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on news from Blountville. “Blountville is suffering with the second wave of the Flu, which is in most every home and among the ones who have it is Misses Jean Masengill and Margaret Anderson, two of the teachers in our school. Prof. E.C. Hicks the principal, has three in his home, he thought it best to suspend school until after Christmas.”
On the same day and from the same source, readers learned of additional news from Blountville. “Friends will be glad to learn of Mr. Harry Masengill returning home from Barkley, Va., where he has been in training since the first of April. He volunteered as a sailor boy.”
Dec. 11, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a Johnson City dateline. Readers learned, “The nex (sic) DeLune theatre erected by M. H. McCartt, has been completed, and the equipment and fixtures are now being installed. It is intended to have regular performances of vaudeville in connection with moving pictures. Arrangements are being made to place Johnson City on a standard vaudeville circuit. Two thousand seats have arrived and are being put down. The scenery, which was painted in the building, is in place, and the picture machines have been installed. The seating capacity is the largest of any house in a city of similar size. Formal opening will take place about January 1.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 11, 1935: The Nashville Banner with a dateline from Johnson City reported, “City officials today declined to announce what course of action will be taken in defense of a general creditors bill filed in Chancery Court here by A.S. Drennan of Nashville, asking appointment of a receiver for the city.”
The article continued to state, “They met yesterday with a group of bankers to discuss the situation.”
More details revealed, “A hearing on Drennan’s petition will be held Saturday before Chancellor S.E. Miller. The petition charged that the city administration issued scrip in violation of law and failed to exercise its full powers in the collection of taxes. Drennan represented himself as holder of two $1,000 city bonds, whose value, he said, had been impaired by the administration of city financial affairs.”
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
Dec. 11, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Munsey Memorial Methodist church observed its 75th birthday anniversary Sunday with a Homecoming Day program which included special services in the morning, followed by a covered dish luncheon for members and friends.”
“The Rev. W.M. Morrell of Chattanooga, retired minister who was pastor of Munsey from 1911-14, preached the anniversary sermon. He was also the guest preacher for the church’s 50th anniversary observation.”
“The Rev. H. B. Kelso, pastor from 1918-20, who is now district superintendent at Buckhannon, W.Va., and the Rev. W.H. Harrison, minister from 1941-45, who is superintendent at Morristown, also returned for the occasion.”
“Luncheon was served to 350 guests at noon.”
“A special display of historical material and old pictures on display in the church parlors, served as a reminder of highlight events during the 75 years history of the church.”
Dec. 11, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle opined, “State Sen.-elect Herman Robinson and Direct Representative Ted Morris are going out of their way to make themselves available to constituents.”
“They plan to be at Ashe Street Courthouse from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday to receive citizens who may wish to discuss legislative matters.”
“Robinson, who represents five upper East Tennessee counties, plans similar conferences elsewhere before the Legislature convenes. Further, he hopes to hold weekend forums back home throughout the session.”
“This method of going to the people is not novel, but it is somewhat rare in area legislative annals. We can recall times when it was well nigh impossible to find a legislator, either in person or by telephone. But perhaps the ways of legislators, like so many other things, are changing. We hope so, anyway.”
Herman Robinson was the State Senator from the late 1950s until the early 1960s. Ted Morris represented Washington County in the 79th General Assembly in the State of Tennessee.
Dec. 11, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Mrs. Louise G. Reece, Woodland Ave., a medical patient at Memorial Hospital, remains in fair condition where she was admitted as a medical patient.”
Mrs. Reece was the widow of Congressman Carroll Reece.
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Dec. 11, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported great news about the United Way. “Johnson City’s United Way has reached $1,181,076.75 on its annual fund drive.”
“This year’s goal was $1,140,000 — so the drive under Chairman David Stout reached more than $40,000 beyond the goal.”
“The Executive Committee on Monday closed this year’s drive at that figure — but voted to ask the Campaign Committee to work in December on any outstanding accounts for funds that would be applied to next year’s campaign. Executive Director Gene Hensley noted there are a number of outstanding accounts, some for significant amounts of money.”