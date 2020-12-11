Dec. 11, 1890: The Comet carried exciting news about Johnson City’s Steam Laundry. “The Steam Laundry has been removed into new quarters on West Market street and is ready for business. New machinery has been added and Geo. R. Brown, the proprietor, will spare no pains to make it first class in every particular. The wagon will call regularly for laundry hereafter. Orders from a distance will receive prompt attention. In connection with the laundry, Mr. Brown has fited (sic) up bath rooms but they are not open yet. In a few days, however, all will be ready and both hot and cold baths can be had at all hours in elegant and convenient apartments. The laundry is on West Market near Boone street.”
Dec. 11, 1907: The Chattanooga News, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “At the last meeting of the city council Mayor Smith appointed the committees for the ensuing year. The council is now ready for work.”
Dec. 11, 1926: The Johnson City Chronicle reported on an upcoming murder trial. “Preliminary hearing of the charge of assault with intent to murder, lodged against deputy sheriff Chas. E. Jenkins, set for Friday afternoon, was continued until December 28th, by magistrate Hugh F. Anderson. Jenkins appeared on Friday for trial, with attorney S.W. Price; but it was announced by E.C. Campbell, brother of the injured man, that a postponement would be agreeable, until December 28th. Meanwhile, W.G. Campbell, whom it is said Jenkins shot during an argument a few days ago, is reported as recovering satisfactorily at the Appalachian Hospital, from a flesh wound in the abdomen.”
Dec. 11, 1936: The Bristol News Bulletin reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, “Burley tobacco reached a new figure on the market here when 212,210 pounds were disposed of at an average of $35.79 per hundredweight. A total of $75,965.53 was paid out for yesterday’s sales.” The article continued to say that about half a million pounds of tobacco was still waiting to be sold. Thirty-five dollars and seventy-nine cents in 1936 is now worth approximately $670.50, while $75,965.53 is worth a bit more than $1,423,050 today.
Dec. 11, 1941: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Bristol News Bulletin reported, “East Tennessee State Teachers College today formally resigned from the Smoky Mountain Conference in a letter to Alex Chavin, conference secretary at Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City.”
Dec. 11, 1947: Scott’s Grocery opened on the corner of West Walnut and Tennessee streets. Tennessee Street is now University Parkway.
Dec. 11, 1953: With a dateline of Greeneville, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a recent Langston High School loss in basketball. “A disastrous first half in which Langston scored only two field goals and a total of eight points was too much to overcome here Thursday night and the Golden Tigers dropped a 57-42 cage verdict to George Clem.”
Dec. 11, 1978: About 200 Science Hill High School students took part in the French Club’s annual program according to the Press-Chronicle. Among those who performed were Bob Cantler, Sara Showman, Kevin Hodge, Ed Brading, Kem Moore, Jeff Aldridge, Matt Meredith, Dottie Fureman, and Gib Carr. Proceeds from the program went to the Stephen Pettigill Memorial Fund for a deserving French student. Ann Howze and Cookie McKinney, Science Hill’s French teachers, coordinated the program.
Dec. 11, 1984: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned “Harris-Tarkett was granted approval Monday to move forward with plans for an $8 million hardwood-flooring plant to be located in the former Dresser Industries building on 20 acres near the Johnson City airport.” The article continued to state, “Pete Holmes, president of Harris-Tarkett, said three months of work would be needed before production can begin. Holmes said the company hopes the purchase can be complete by April 1 and production can begin in the last quarter of 1985.” Upon completion, the plant was forecasted to employ around 60 employees, and increase to about 200 within two years. Eight million dollars in 1984 would be worth about $20,049.000 today.
