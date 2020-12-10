Dec. 10, 1891: Readers of The Comet learned “Major F.W. Earnest, who has been confined to his room for some time with a severe case of la grippe, we are sad to note, is able to be out again. Major says he suffered very much.” We now usually call “la grippe” influenza.
Dec. 10, 1903: The Comet reported, “The Johnson City Traction Company will receive two large vestibule cars about the 20th of this month and will put them into service immediately. They are the latest model, about 30 feet long and thorough modern in equipment.”
Dec. 10, 1917: The Nashville Banner, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Arthur Carry, a Jonesboro soldier at home on a furlough, this morning cut his foot off while chopping wood. He was brought to the local hospital for treatment.”
Dec. 10, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle brought news of a fire that that destroyed the Christmas merchandise and wrecked the interior of the JC Penney location at 240-242 E. Main St. The neighboring Sells building and Smythe Electric Company received water damage from the fight against the Penney’s fire. A new Penney’s store was built across the street and up the block in 1948. It still stands at 307 E. Main.
Dec. 10, 1950: The Press-Chronicle reported, “Prof. J. Neil Armstrong, principal of the Langston High School has returned to Johnson City from attending the Southern Association Colleges and Secondary Schools held in Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia during the past week.” The article continued to say, “Armstrong directed a symposium as a part of the program entitled ‘Better Education for Better Human Relations.’ As his own feature of the symposium he presented a discussion, ‘Girl Scouting in Education for Better Human Relations.’” Further details included, “The Langston School of which Armstrong is principal, practices what their principal preaches, it was pointed out. The school has three Girl Scout troops. Armstrong has been a member of the Girl Scout Inter-Racial Committee almost from the beginning of the program in his school.”
Dec. 10, 1958: Readers of the Press-Chronicle leaned that Dr. P.W. Alexander had been named acting president of East Tennessee State College, now ETSU. Dr. Alexander had previously been the academic dean of the school. “The State Board of Education today granted Burgin E. Dossett an indefinite leave of absence from his position as president of (ETSC).” The story continued to say, “Dossett’s leave of absence will be for the length of the period he serves as state commissioner of education in the cabinet of Gov.-Elect Buford Ellington.”
Dec. 10, 1967: According to the Press-Chronicle, “Michael M. Coleman, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Coleman, E. Holston Ave., received the silver wings of an Army aviator and was appointed a warrant officer upon graduation from the Army Aviation School, Ft. Rucker, Ala.”
Dec. 10, 1971: “Polly’s Pointers,” a housekeeping hint column in the Press-Chronicle featured a timesaving hint, especially for bereaved families. “Ask the florist to include your address on the back of the enclosure card with flowers sent to a funeral. When the family starts to address the ‘Thank You’ cards or notes they will be saved time and trouble.” The hint was signed Mrs. E.H., who received $1 from Polly since her hint was used.
