Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 10, 1896: The Comet alerted readers that “Gump bros., the clothiers, have arranged one of the nicest and most artistic display of their goods of any firm in town. Harry Gump has a splendid taste along that line and dresses the show windows in a very attractive style, displaying a fine line of mufflers, handkerchiefs, gloves, ties, canes and men’s furnishings generally.

Dec. 10, 1915: The Johnson City Chronicle reported that “Mr. E. S. Wolfe, has just received his commission from Gov. Rye and W. D. Fulton, state game warden, notifying him of his appointment as deputy game warden for Washington county. Mr. Wolfe has held this position for some time and his friends are congratulating him on his reappointment.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

