Dec. 10, 1896: The Comet alerted readers that “Gump bros., the clothiers, have arranged one of the nicest and most artistic display of their goods of any firm in town. Harry Gump has a splendid taste along that line and dresses the show windows in a very attractive style, displaying a fine line of mufflers, handkerchiefs, gloves, ties, canes and men’s furnishings generally.
Dec. 10, 1915: The Johnson City Chronicle reported that “Mr. E. S. Wolfe, has just received his commission from Gov. Rye and W. D. Fulton, state game warden, notifying him of his appointment as deputy game warden for Washington county. Mr. Wolfe has held this position for some time and his friends are congratulating him on his reappointment.”
Dec. 10, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that “The Daniel Boone trail as marked, and which passed this section about 1760, passed within five miles of Johnson City to the east and north, following, in the main, the Watauga river. There are indications, however, that the present site of Johnson City was part of the hunting ground of the famous pioneer.”
Dec. 10, 1935: The Erwin Record reported to readers that “ ’Tons of Money’ the three-act English farce presented last week by the newly organized Dramatic Club of the High School, will be repeated Thursday evening at 8 o’clock, at the Municipal Building. This presentation is being sponsored by the High School Band.”
The Erwin Record is still in publication status.
Dec. 10, 1943: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published the following information about local ration dates.
“Meat, Cheese, Etc. — Stamps L, M and N valid through January 1. Stamp P becomes valid December 12 and expires January 1. Stamp Q becomes valid December 19; stamp R on December 26; stamp S on January 2; stamp T on January 9, an stamp U on January 16. Stamps Q though U expire January 29.”
“Processed Fruits and Vegetables — Green stamps A, B and in Book 4 valid until December 20. Stamps, D. E and F now valid, and expire January 20.”
“Sugar — Sugar stamp 29 in Book 4 valid for 5 months until January 15.”
“Shoes — Stamp 18 in Ration Book 1 is good for one pair of shoes indefinitely. Airplane stamp 1 in Book 3 is also valid.”
“Stoves — Rationed stoves must be obtained through application of rationing boards.”
“Tires — A book vehicles must be inspected every six months; B book cars every six months; C book cars every three months; commercial vehicles every six months, or 5,000 miles, which ever (sic) comes first.”
“Gasoline — Stamp 9 in A book is good for three gallons. B and C book coupons are good for two gallons per stamp.”
Dec. 10, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported pitiful news. “Mystery surrounds the finding of a tiny girl on Maupin Row about 10 o’clock last night.”
“Scantly clad and bare-footed, the little tot, estimated to be about four years of age, went to the home of Carl Cordell, Maupin Row, according to Deputy Sheriff Charles Martin.”
“Little could be obtained from the cold and hungry child, other than her name was ‘Margaret.’ ”
“Officer Martin said Cordell called the sheriff’s department soon after the crying child knocked at the door. Cordell took the child to the Martin home, 103 West Walnut street, where she was fed and warmed.”
“Every attempt was made last night to locate some information concerning the parents, through use of the radio.”
“Martin said the child looked ‘very undernourished and frightened’ and that he had been unable to get her to talk. She has blonde hair and has blue eyes.”
“Residents of Maupin Row said they never saw the child in that neighborhood before and were confident she belonged to none of the residents in that section.”
“Whether she had wandered to Maupin Row or had been left in that vicinity, could not be located.”
“Deputy Sheriff Martin is requesting the aide of all residents in obtaining information concerning her. He can be reached by telephoning 2827 – W.”
Dec. 10, 1961: The weather forecast for the day was not very pleasant, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Dark and dreary — that’s the description of today’s weather.”
“The cloudy skies are a very obvious warning of rain, although it will only come in occasional showers.”
“Despite the rain, the temperatures should rise to the low 50’s.”
“As a result of a drop in temperatures, tomorrow will see the rain changed to light snow flurries. Cloudiness will continue to prevail, along with considerable windiness.”
“Though icy weather played havoc with the Blue Ridge Parkway yesterday, no roads were thusly bothered in the Upper East Tennessee area.”
“The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported no roads closed. However, the THP said many mountain roads in the Upstate area were very slick.”
“Yesterday’s high temperature was 50 degrees, while the low was 30 degrees.”
Dec. 10, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The East Tennessee State University Art Department will launch its 9th annual Christmas Show and Sale in Slocumb Gallery at 1 p.m. today.”
“More than 500 items — original works of both faculty and students — will be offered for sale at prices ranging from $1 — $100.”
“The non-juried purchase show has paintings, ceramics, prints, drawings, jewelry, sculpture, weaving and other crafts. Ceramics outnumber all other items in the exhibit.”
“Slocumb Gallery, located in the Fine Arts Building, will be open 1–6 p.m., Sunday and 9 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.”
Dec. 10, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press published a recipe for Snow Ice Cream. Betty Lou Lyons of Hampton submitted the recipe, which follows:
1 gallon fresh, clean snow
“Combine egg and sugar. Stir well; add milk and vanilla, stirring well.”
“Place snow in a large bowl. Gradually add milk mixture, gently stirring with a wooden spoon, until blended. Makes about 3 quarts.”
“Serve soon after making.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.
Try the Johnson City Press app today.
Recommended Videos