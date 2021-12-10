Dec. 10, 1845: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal advertised, “Dr. Wm. Hunt having removed his office to the house formerly occupied by Dr. Embree, respectfully offers his services to the citizens of Jonesborough and vicinity, in the several branches of his profession.”
Dec. 10, 1866: East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Christian Churches met to secure a charter for the Buffalo Male and Female Institute, now known as Milligan University. (Source: Archives of Appalachia, Mary Hardin McCown Collection.)
Dec. 10, 1874: The Herald and Tribune opined, “Two things our people greatly need are good public schools and good public roads.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1874.
Dec. 10, 1885: The Comet reported, “Col. T.H. Reeves, of Jonesboro, has written a letter to the Knoxville Journal, in which he advocates the idea that the State Republican Convention should only nominate two Judges for the Supreme Court and allow the Democrats to select the other three. Is Col. Reeves with other Republicans willing to apply his doctrine here? Would they be willing to allow Judge Hacker and Chancellor St. John to be elected without opposition? Such a course would evidence a desire on the part of the people to take the judiciary out of politics. Judges sometimes allow politics to warp their judgment and their conduct, and as far as possible everything that has tendency to partisan bias should be removed.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1885.
Dec. 10, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported, “We have received a letter from H.A. Hasslock, secretary of the Tennessee Press Association announcing that at a recent meeting of the executive committee of the association, we were elected as a delegate to the National Editorial Association which meets in Galveston, Texas, Feb. 3, 4 and 5.”
“This is an unexpected honor but none the less appreciated.”
Dec. 10, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Quite a number of friends of Miss Elizabeth Carson gave her a surprise party on Wednesday evening at her home on Fifth street (sic).”
“These thoughtful affairs have been a great pleasure to Miss Carson who has not altogether recovered from a fall more than a year ago while in school at Ward-Belmont.”
“The evening was spent in playing games, and lots of vocal and instrumental music. Dainty refreshments are always served before the young people leave for their home.”
Ward-Belmont College was in Nashville; it is now a part of Belmont University.
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 10, 1924: The Johnson City Staff-News reported on Johnson City’s 55th birthday. “Johnson City’s 55th birth date is to be observed here Thursday morning at the chapel hour in the high school. A historical pageant will feature the special program which is being arranged, under the direction of Miss Margaret King, of the Science Hill faculty.’
The article continued to say, “The date, December 11th, is the anniversary of the granting of the first charter to the town of Johnson City by the state legislature in 1869. In addition to the valuable historical facts woven into the program, its presentation promises to be one of unusual interest not only to the students of the school, but to people of Johnson City as a whole, many of whom are expected to attend.”
Dec. 10, 1936: Readers of the Johnson City Press were greeted with bold headlines that read, “Edward VIII Quits Throne.” The subheadings read, “Surrenders Crown to Wed Mrs. Simpson; Ready To Leave Native Land Immediately.”
Dec. 10, 1945: City Commissioner W.O. Dyer passed away. His term was from 1943–1946. (Source: Personal communication between Keisha Shoun, Director, Communications and Marketing, City of Johnson City, and Rebecca Henderson.)
Dec. 10, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported tragic news. “Mary Alice Davis, one of the hotel fire victims, was a sister of Mrs. Fenton Erwin, a former resident of Johnson City.”
“Mrs. Erwin, now of Asheville, N. C., was notified that her sister perished with a group of Hi-Y girls she had accompanied to Atlanta.”
“Miss Davis was known in Johnson City, having visited Mrs. Erwin here. She was a resident of Bainbridge, Ga.”
The fire referenced was a tragic fire in a large hotel in Atlanta. More than 120 people died in that fire.
Dec. 10, 1956: The Elizabethton Star reported that “’The Whole Heart Responds to Music,’ will be the program theme for the December meeting of the Elizabethton High School Parent-Teacher Student Association, the president Mrs. Dorsey Meredith announces.”
“All patrons are invited to enjoy an evening of music presented by the high school Glee Club under the direction of Jewel Tilson, band and glee club director. Audience participation will be a feature of favorite Christmas songs.”
“The meeting will be held Tuesday night, December 11, at 7:30 p.m., Mrs. Meredith said.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Dec. 10, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of a City Commission candidate. “Citing eight years of experience as a city commissioner, Hal G. Littleford today announced he would be a candidate in the Jan. 27 special election to fill to vacancy created by Dr. W.B. Pennebaker’s death.”
“Littleford served as city commissioner from 1963 until last May when his second term expired. He chose not to seek reelection at that time.”
“However, Littleford said today that he decided to again run for the commission, in order that his experience in city government might be utilized in the last 15 months of Dr. Pennebaker’s term.”
“A new member of commission, Littleford said, would hardly get his feet on the ground in the 15-month period. ‘My eight years on commission, in this situation, would be of benefit to Johnson City,’ Littleford said.”
Dec. 10, 1986: Several volunteer opportunities under the auspices of Volunteer Johnson City were featured in the Johnson City Press. One of the many volunteer opportunities listed was someone to teach boxing to boys one evening every week. An additional need was for groups to volunteer on Friday or Saturday nights to given teens safe rides home so the teens would not be tempted to get into a car with an incapacitated driver.