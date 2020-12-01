DECEMBER 1
Dec. 1, 1869: Johnson City received its first charter from the state of Tennessee.
Dec. 1, 1879: First Christian Church’s first Sunday School class was organized. J.C. Hardin was the superintendent, and Worley Millard, for whom Millard Street is named, was the assistant superintendent.
Dec. 1, 1887: According to The Comet, “Mr. E.H. Plummer has bought the stock of general merchandise of D.H. Nave & Son, at Hampton, and will continue the business at the old stand. Mr. Plummer will carry a large line of dry goods, groceries, boots, shoes, hats and caps and everything usually found in a first class general merchandise store. Give him a call before making your purchase.”
Dec. 1, 1894: The Johnson City and Carnegie Street Railroad Company quit operating.
Dec. 1, 1904: Readers of The Comet learned, “The East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad Company has been contemplating building a machine shop here for some years and has now decided to do so. The repair work on the machinery and the car building for the road now is quite an item and the company has figured that it can operate its own plant at a savings and will build at once. A buyer is now in the market for machinery. A North Carolina machine shop that has never been run is being examined and, if the plant is sufficient, it may be purchased.”
Dec. 1, 1910: Dec. 12 would be Membership Day for the Johnson City Commercial Club, according to The Comet. This organization was a forerunner of the local Chamber of Commerce. Readers learned, “The Johnson City Commercial Club has long been a source of strength, not only to this town but to the surrounding country. The usefulness and power depends largely upon the number and character of the men who constitute the organization. It cannot accomplish its purpose nor fulfill its mission unless it receives the support and endorsement of energetic public spirited men.”
Dec. 1, 1940: The Sunday Press-Chronicle reported, “Rex Jeffers has accepted a position with the Appalachian Funeral Home.”
Dec. 1, 1941: With a dateline of Elizabethton, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that more than three dozen Works Project Administration laborers, working under the direction of engineers with the Tennessee Valley Authority were surveying the Carden’s Bluff area of Carter County. Furthermore, “a group of Carter county (sic) civic leaders left for Washington, D.C., on an unannounced mission, which, however, is generally believed here to be connected with the possibility of obtaining a TVA-operated flood control and power dam for this upstate area.”
Dec. 1, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported horrible news from Mountain City. “Funeral for Henry and Adelade Greer, who were found frozen to death Tuesday, will be at the Hill Funeral Chapel Friday at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. A.E. Brown officiating.”
Dec. 1, 1965: The Press-Chronicle reported, “Tommy McCracken, 19, E. Holston Ave., was treated for a lip laceration yesterday at Memorial Hospital and released. He told officers an unknown person threw glass from a passing car and struck him. The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m.”
Dec. 1, 1969: Readers of the Press-Chronicle read, “Happy birthday, Johnson Citians!” This was the “official 100th anniversary of the incorporation of Johnson City.”
Dec. 1, 2019: Johnson City celebrated its sesquicentennial, the 150th anniversary of the city’s original charter, with an event in King Commons. The Johnson City Press published a special edition to commemorate the occasion.
Sources: Johnson City Press; First Christian Church; The Comet; Johnson City Postcard History Series; Sunday Press-Chronicle; Johnson City Press-Chronicle.