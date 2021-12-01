Dec. 1, 1841: The Jonesborough Whig reported “Our old friend Peter Earnest of Greene county (sic), recently sent us a fall Radish (sic), measuring eighteen inches round, twenty-three inches long, and weighting ten pounds — upon which we have feasted for several days, as have others of our family.”
Dec. 1, 1865: The East Tennessee Union Flag, published a lengthy list of people who had letters waiting for them in the Jonesborough Post Office. Readers were advised that if they had not called for their mail within a month, it would be sent to the Dead Letter Office in “Washington City, D.C.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper based in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1865.
Dec. 1, 1869: Johnson City “received its first charter from the state of Tennessee under the name of Johnson City.”
Dec. 1, 1921: A century ago today, The Bedford Daily Democrat reported that “Members of the First Christian Sunday school of this city (meaning Bedford) are at present deeply interested in an attendance contest which they entered three weeks ago with the Christian Sunday school at Johnson City, Tenn., and are working hard to register a victory over their Southern opponent.”
“The contest resulted from a suggestion made to the Southerners by Rev. S. S. Lappin, who on November 10th opened a revival series in the Johnson City church, which will continue until December 4th.”
“To date the local Sunday School has a slight advantage in the contest, having outshone their opponents on the first two Sunday’s in the contest. Last Sunday, however, the Johnson City school registered the largest attendance and a card received from the local pastor the first of this week stated that they had set 1,200 as their attendance mark for next Sunday. The local school (meaning Bedford) will endeavor to reach or surpass this mark and in so doing will take three of the four points in the contest.”
The Bedford Daily Democrat was a newspaper published in Bedford, Indiana. It ceased being published in 1925. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 1, 1925: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “There will be a musical entertainment at Lamar High school auditorium, Saturday night, December 5th. The music will be furnished by Conklin String band, Embreeville String band, Dick Decker and Tom Turner, directed by N.E. Lewis. Admission is 15 and 25 cents. Come and call your friends to come.”
Fifteen cents in 1925 is worth about $2.37 in today’s dollars, and a quarter in 1925 is now worth about $3.95, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Lamar, Conklin and Embreeville are all communities in rural Washington County.
Dec. 1, 1937: Earl Hanson Fife became minister of First Christian Church, a position he held for exactly three years, until December 1, 1940. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Dec. 1, 1941: The Johnson City Press reported on the death of a soldier from Limestone. With a dateline of Jonesboro readers learned, “Robert Adam Ball, Jr., 20, who has been on maneuvers with the United States Army in North Carolina, was killed in a motor accident Saturday, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.A. (Pete) Ball of Limestone were informed in a telegram from Fort Bragg. Details were not available, but the soldier had been on maneuvers in the Carolinas.”Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1941.
Dec. 1, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Birmingham, Ala., is preparing a ‘royal welcome’ for Johnson City’s Burley Bowl Queen, Miss Ruby Archer of Pleasant Valley.”
Lloyd E. Foster, general manager of the Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, said in a letter to the Johnson City Chamber that there would not be ‘a dull moment’ from the time Miss Archer steps from her plane Tuesday until she returns Thursday.”
“Miss Archer, who was in the Women’s Army Corps medical department during the war, received a silver crown Friday night in a coronation ceremony concluding the two-day Tobacco Festival sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce in co-operation with Claxton Community Club and other community organizations in the county.”
According to Jeff Aiken, President of the Tennessee Farm Bureau, Pleasant Valley is a community in rural Washington County.
Dec. 1, 1959: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle gave readers the current weather forecast. “The upper East Tennessee area will have quite a change in the weather. A ‘fair and warmer’ has been forecast for today, with the high temperature expected near 50. A surprising turn in the weather when compared to yesterday’s recorded low of 1.”
“Increasing cloudiness and a little warmer weather is forecast for tomorrow, with showers expected by night.”
“A trace of precipitation was recorded for yesterday.”
Dec. 1, 1960: Milligan College was admitted, with full accreditation, into membership of the Southern Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Dec. 1, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A new Miss University High for 1972 was chosen recently from ten of UH’s loveliests,” according to an article with the byline of Theda T. Tucker, the UH Correspondent.
“Harriet Dossett, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Burgin Dossett Jr., 1004 E. 9th Ave., is the first sophomore to be chosen for the honor.”
“Sponsored by the Dramatic Club, Harriet has light brown hair and eyes and performed a piano solo entitled Rhapsody in G Major by Margaret Whigman. Her escort for the evening was Keith Ellis.”
Dec. 1, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with the byline of Phyllis Johnson, the Johnson City Press reported, “Patsy Abel brings new meaning to the term in-home banking.”
“While bigger banks tout special software for handing banking from home via computer, Abel brings State of Franklin Savings Bank into homes, and businesses. She even met a customer at a gas station once.”
“’Patsy is our version of in-home banking,’ said Charles Allen Jr., CEO of State of Franklin.’”
“Abel goes where she’s needed, to the homebound customer, the too-busy physician, the small-business owner who works alone. She opens accounts and takes care of routine transactions, whatever is needed.”
