Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 1, 1869: Johnson City “received its first charter from the state of Tennessee under the name of Johnson City.” (Source: Greater Johnson City A Pictorial History.)

Dec. 1, 1887: The Comet reported news that, “The weather has been very favorable for building the last few days and work has been progressing rapidly on the four new brick buildings and various frame dwellings that are now in the course of erection. It would seem that Providence winks at our prosperity.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Recommended for you