Dec. 1, 1869: Johnson City “received its first charter from the state of Tennessee under the name of Johnson City.” (Source: Greater Johnson City A Pictorial History.)
Dec. 1, 1887: The Comet reported news that, “The weather has been very favorable for building the last few days and work has been progressing rapidly on the four new brick buildings and various frame dwellings that are now in the course of erection. It would seem that Providence winks at our prosperity.”
Dec. 1, 1897: A century and twenty-five years ago today, The Morristown Gazette reported news from Johnson City and the surrounding area. “The home of W.M. Belton was burned near Johnson City.”
“Hon. R.B. Butler, of Mountain City, is able to be out after a recent illness.”
“Wm. N. Hensley, of Pointer, Greene county, recently captured two large bears.”
“Uptegrove Bros. of New York, will start a factory in Johnson City for the manufacture of veneering and cigar boxes.”
“Prof. J. Blankenship, of Limestone Cove, Johnson county, is 51 years old, and has just started his 997th singing school.”
“J.T. Fuller, of Silver Lake, Johnson county, recently sold in Mountain City three turkeys that weighed 105 pounds.”
“Republicans elected four of the five city officials at Johnson City. Cy Lyle, of the Comet, democrat, was elected city magistrate.”
“J.T. Hughes, of Tazewell, who has been on duty as a gauger at Stump Knob, Johnson county, has been transferred to Erwin.”
“A team of horses ran away near Blountville fatally injuring Mrs. H. Cross and seriously wounding Miss Mary Spurgeon, of Leadvale.”
“Will Roller, who was stabbed at Kingsport by a farm hand named Tip Crawford, and who was at first considered to be in a very critical condition, continuous to improve.”
Morristown is about 62 miles from Johnson City.
Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
Leadvale is a community in rural Jefferson County.
The Morristown Gazette was published from 1868 until 1922. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Dec. 1, 1909: The Herald and Tribune informed readers that “Sheriff W.P. Jones came down from Johnson City and aided by Jailer Charles Bolton, made the prisoners in the county jail happy by giving them a surprise Thanksgiving dinner.”
“The course served the prisoners consisted of roast beef, vegetables, soup, pies, cake, oranges and apples. After dinner each was presented a piece of money by the Sheriff who wished for each a happy Thanksgiving.”
“This was done by the Sheriff at his own private expense and the occasion was greatly enjoyed by the unfortunates of whom there are now about thirty in jail here.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1909. It was published on a weekly basis, as was The Comet in that year.
Dec. 1, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined that, “A great many of us think we have a tough time in these United States. Thanksgiving Day has come and went, it’s true, but most of us have reason to go on being thankful. A glance at the headlines of any newspaper shows us that a great many people in other countries would, if they faced what we call rough going, think they were in clover.”
Dec. 1, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star informed readers that the Bonnie Kate Theatre was showing “Singapore” and “The Millerson Cast” was playing at the Ritz.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. Dec. 1, 1947 fell on a Monday.
Dec. 1, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported to readers that “Edgar W. Heath, son of C.N. Heath of Johnson City, was one of 14 students of the sociology department at Davidson College, Davidson, N.C., making a survey of Croft, N.C.”
“During work on the project, every family in Croft was interviewed with a view toward training the students to ‘meet and understand people.’”
Dec. 1, 1961: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from London. “Sir Winston Churchill, blinking back tears of emotion, celebrated his 87th birthday Thursday with his family and in the affection of the Parliament he roused to fighting fervor during World War II.”
“The old warrior fortified himself with a luncheon of oysters, a (several indecipherable words) from a bottle of fine old brandy, presented by Prime Minister Herald Macmillan, before going to Parliament for the welcoming cheers of his colleagues.”
“Churchill looked fit and perky — except when the tears blurred his eyes — throughout a busy day which included an almost hysterical reception in his old domain, the House of Commons.”
Dec. 1, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported exciting news about a man with close Greeneville ties and connections. “’We’re delighted. He is a diplomat and the family has felt all along that he would be better suited for the State Department than the Pentagon’”
Mrs. Robert B. Campbell, Greeneville, was speaking to this newspaper last night about her brother, Kenneth Rush, nominated by President Nixon yesterday to become deputy secretary of state.”
“She said Rush, a Greene County native, ‘loves the State Department,’ adding he was ‘very, very happy with the assignment, which will take him from his present post as deputy secretary of defense to a new job as number-two man to Secretary of State William Rogers.”
Dec. 1, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge informed readers with “bits and pieces from all over,” as he often said. “When October arrives, you know there’s the possibility of early winter-like weather.”
“For instance:”
“On Oct. 10, 1970, an unusually heavy snowfall dropped over 3 feet of snow on parts of Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas.”
“And way back in 1804, on Oct. 9, a storm of tropical origin off the coast of Massachusetts caused 4 feet of snow to fall in Vermont.”
