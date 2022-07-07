July 7, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, in a column attributed to “Uncle Fuller’s Brother,” the Herald and Tribune reported news from Locust Mount.
“Wheat harvest is over in this section; oats harvest and filthy corn fields is now on hand.
Little May, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Guinn, is very sick.
Mrs. C.A. Hall died the 23rd and her remains were taken to Limestone for burial; we extend to the bereaved husband and friends our sincere sympathy.
There seems to be a general complaint throughout the country of something like flux. Our two up to date young Doctors are kept very busy with the afflicted.
Dr. Leab was out a (sic) his farm harvesting, and the way he handled the cradle was a sight.
Enos Kincheloe, Esq., is not expected to live. Rev. Eli Kincheloe is also at the point of death.
J.K. Shipley is at home after twelve months absence in Florida; we are glad to have Jake in our midst again.
W.R. Hicks is making preparations to go to Texas by cotton picking time.
We have had several washing rains in the last thirty days.
Your scribe made a trip down Horse Creek to Kingsport the past week; we find better crops of wheat than usual for that section.
J.P. Stedman, of Easley, Tennessee, sustained a great loss to his wheat crop by hail, but was picking it up nicely with a McCormick reaper.
We are glad to report Miss Minnie Stidman is recovering from several spells of sickness.
We expect the County Court to help some on the public roads, say one third, and the people along the Fall Branch road will do the balance — sufficient to make a first class road.
Old Aunt Hariet Birdwell is very feeble.
There is some talk of the firm of Lacy & Hagood dissolving partnership as soon as their sorghum crop is gathered.
The telephone has got to be a nuisance, we think a few changes along the line would be better for all parties concerned.
Ed Leab has the finest crop of oats of any one in this section.
We have seen a circular in regard to the election the 5th of August, ’97, on the constitutional convention — we aim to understand the question thoroughly before we vote.”
Locust Mount is a community in rural Washington County, as are Limestone and Fall Branch
“Flux” was the term used for what we know as dysentery today.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1897. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1897; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
July 7, 1922: Exactly a century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news of a society wedding with Johnson City ties. With a dateline from New York, and a date of July 6, readers learned that “Harris Llewellyn Wofford, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Torrey Wofford of Johnson City, Tennessee, was married at eight o’clock this evening to Miss Estelle Allison Gardner, at the palatial home of her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Isaac Brown Gardner, 220 Riverside Drive.”
“The beautiful ceremony was performed by Bishop Thomas F. Gallor, diocese, Episcopal church.”
“The bride was charmingly gowned in green satin, trimmed with Dutchess and point lace; and wore the conventional veil of rose point which had been in the family for four generations. The bridal party descended the circular stairway in the large rotunda in the spacious mansion, and were met by Bishop Gallor at the altar erected at the foot of the passageway.”
“The bridesmaids were gowned in harmonizing creations of the new pastel shade, and carried large sheath bouquets of blue delphine and yellow roses. The wedding party was made up of Mrs. Isaac B. Gardner, matron of honor; Mrs. T. Reece Purshe and Mrs. L. Clarke Palmer, Matrons; Misses Emily Knight of Seneca Falls, N.C., Margaret Marsh of New York City, Katherine Bryan of New Rochelle, Marion Vensonhaler and Anna Berner of Little Rock, Arkansas. Mr. George T. Wofford, of Johnson City, father of the groom, acted as best man; while the groomsmen were Messers Wigley and Billings of Cincinnati; Arthur E. Pettet, Edmund Gardner, John D. Beale Jr., Wilfred Blanchet and Harold Sprout, of New York City.”
“The ushers were Messrs J. Herbert Ware Jr., of New York City, Edward W. Allen of Brooklyn, N Y.; S.B.T. Hollenberg, of Little Rock. Arkansas, and Allen Harris of Johnson City, Tennessee.”
“Master Charles and Allen Wofford of Johnson City acted as pages, with Miss Barbara Allen as flower girl.”
“The wedding march and nuptial music were supplied by Miss Algar Cook of New York City.”
“The magnificent home of Dr. Garner, who is principal of the New York Institute for the Deaf, is an historic one; standing on a commanding prominence overlooking the Hudson River, on the site of the old home of President Monroe’s niece.”
“Mrs. Wofford is a graduate of Smith College, 1920, and is distinguished in intellectual and social circles in New York. Mr. Wofford is a graduate of Columbia University, 1919, and is in charge of a successful insurance business in New York.”
“Mr. and Mrs. George T. Wofford, parents of the groom, were among the many out of town guests attending the affair.”
“Immediately after the ceremony and a supper served at the home of the bride, the couple left by automobile for a tour of Canada and the Northern states. Upon their return, they will (several indecipherable words) Drive, New York City.”
July 7, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star informed readers that “The Barter Theatre will present its three act comedy, ‘John Loves Mary’ tomorrow night at 8:15 in the Elizabethton High School auditorium instead of tonight as previously announced. Tickets will be on sale at the door.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. July 7 of 1947 fell upon a Monday.