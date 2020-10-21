OCTOBER 21
Oct. 21, 1805: A marriage contract was drawn up between Davy Crockett and Margaret Elder. The wedding never took place, however, because Miss Elder “became engaged to another man during this same period and ended up marrying her other suitor instead.” Mr. Crockett eventually married Polly Finley.
Oct. 21, 1870: The Abingdon Virginian reported on the double wedding of two sisters. “Married, at Johnson City, Washington County, Tenn., on Thursday, the 13th, by Rev. Mr. Brown, Mr. John H. Crumley and Mrs. Sallie Campbell, and Mr. Geo. M. Toppins and Miss Jennie, both daughters of Mr. Wm. Ireson, formerly of this place (meaning Abingdon)”.
Oct. 21, 1891: The Comet reported, “The Watauga Water companies are putting in an addition to their system to run from Second Avenue to Carnegie up Center Street to Sixth Avenue. This will supply General Wilder at his new mansion. Jno. Cure, Jno. Mathes, Mr. Elmendorf and others. The company will continue to extend their system as it is required.” Sixth Avenue is now East Holston Avenue.
Oct. 21, 1905: The Knoxville Sentinel reported that Bishop Thomas Gailor, who ministered with the Protestant Episcopal Church in Tennessee, would be preaching in Johnson City the following night.
Oct. 21, 1919: The Kingsport Times reported about something of interest to veterans in Johnson City, with a dateline from Johnson City. “Veterans of the World War will meet tonight to complete the organization of a local post of the American Legion. A charter has already been obtained, and the following young men have joined the Johnson City Chapter: Dr. E.T. West, Joe Summers … Lee Harr … Paul Summers … Bronce McClain, Boy Lyle, Frank St. John, Adam B. Bowman, Cleve Coe ... and Clyde Smith.”
Oct. 21, 1929: According to the Johnson City Staff-News, ”Faw and DeVault Company, one of Johnson City’s oldest and most favorably known retail establishments is going out of business after making an enviable record by giving an honest and honorable service to the public since the organization began. The store has been managed by three of Johnson City’s leading business men (sic), C.P. Faw, Harry Faw, and R.D. DeVault.”
Oct. 21, 1936: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Nashville Banner carried gruesome news of a murder. “Martin Wilson, 38, was in City Jail here (meaning Johnson City) today, charged with shooting his twenty-four-year-old wife to death in bed last night while her eight-year-old son looked on.” The story continued to say, “Going to the Wilson home after neighbors reported the shooting, Patrolmen Tom Carriger and D.C. Peterson said they found Wilson standing on the front porch.” The story continued, “’I’m just a fool, boys — I must have gone crazy,’ they quoted Wilson as saying.”
Oct. 21, 1942: The Johnson City Press informed readers “Presidents of all civic clubs in the city have been invited to attend a luncheon meeting at the John Sevier hotel tomorrow to discuss the recreational problem in Johnson City and to formulate plans how the service bodies can help in solving them.”
Oct. 21, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Timothy Wayne Lewis, 8, 101 Berry Road, was treated and admitted at Carter County Memorial Hospital last night for two severe lacerations to the back which he received while riding a go-cart. He was pulled into a cog on the back of the vehicle.”
Oct. 21, 1970: Press-Chronicle readers learned of a mystery confronting the police. “Police officers today are still puzzling over a break-in at Kelly Foods last night.” The article continued, “The question is, who entered the building? Squirrels or humans? ... Strangely enough the building was entered through a (sic) open window, which could have been accomplished by either (a) two-legged or a four-legged animal.” More details included, “The puzzle remains, if the culprits were squirrels, how many of the little creatures did it take to carry off 50 bags of pecans, reported missing. Officers Eddie Baldwin and John Stevens investigated.”
Oct. 21, 2005: The Mystery Diner gave a rave review to Mama Mia’s Pizza in the Johnson City Press. The restaurant was located at 101 E. Eighth Ave. That space is now occupied by Open Doors Coffeehouse.
Sources: “Legends and Lore” of East Tennessee by Shane S. Simmons; Abingdon Virginian; The Comet; Knoxville Sentinel; Kingsport Times; Johnson City Staff-News; The Nashville Banner; Johnson City Press; Johnson City Press-Chronicle.